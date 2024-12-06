Linear Regression Candles Signal MT4
- Indicators
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Minh Truong PhamHello, my name is Pham and I am a programmer and trader! At here, I create amazing forex indicators and expert advisors for Metatrader.
I will try:
+ Provide best tools base on my 5 years experience as a trader and 10 years as a programmer.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 6 December 2024
- Activations: 5
There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.
This indicator also alow user show MA line on chart. So buy signal is when red candle and crossdown with MA line and vice versal.
Following MA type is supported:
SMA
EMA
RMA
WMA
This simple mineset but powerfull
KISS - Keep it simple, stupid :D