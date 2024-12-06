Linear Regression Candles Signal MT4
- Göstergeler
- Minh Truong Pham
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 6 Aralık 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.
This indicator also alow user show MA line on chart. So buy signal is when red candle and crossdown with MA line and vice versal.
Following MA type is supported:
SMA
EMA
RMA
WMA
This simple mineset but powerfull
KISS - Keep it simple, stupid :D