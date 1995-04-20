Linear Regression Candles Signal MT4
- Indicatori
- Minh Truong Pham
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 6 dicembre 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.
This indicator also alow user show MA line on chart. So buy signal is when red candle and crossdown with MA line and vice versal.
Following MA type is supported:
SMA
EMA
RMA
WMA
This simple mineset but powerfull
KISS - Keep it simple, stupid :D