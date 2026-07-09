SMC Zones PRO EA Trade Panel

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SMC Zones PRO EA — SMC Trade Panel & Automated Zone Engine

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor · Smart Money Concepts · all major symbols (Forex, Metals, Indices)

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SMC Zones PRO EA is an on-chart TRADE PANEL combined with an

AUTOMATED Smart-Money-Concepts (SMC) ZONE ENGINE, built exclusively

for all major symbols (Forex, Metals, Indices) on MetaTrader 5.





It detects Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps directly on the chart —

the exact detection of the "Gold SMC Zones" indicator, ported natively

into the EA, so NO external indicator is required — tracks mitigation,

higher-timeframe bias, structure (BOS) and retests, and turns the

chosen zone into a concrete Entry / SL / TP setup that you can trade

with one click or fully automatically.





Everything is controlled from one draggable dashboard. Every automated

decision is drawn on the chart (zones, Entry / SL / TP lines), so you

always see exactly what the engine is doing.





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PART 1 — PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

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THREE TOOLS IN ONE

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1. A fast MANUAL trade panel — market & pending orders, three lot-

sizing modes, position management (break-even, trailing, partial

closes, reverse) and a shared basket manager.





2. A native SMC ZONE ENGINE — Order Blocks & Fair Value Gaps with

mitigation, HTF bias, structure and retest tracking, presented as

a ready Entry / SL / TP setup.





3. Optional AUTOMATION — AUTO TRADING places the setup for you,

AUTO-EXIT closes on an opposite setup, and ZONE GRID ladders four

orders into a zone with an automatic basket.





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NATIVE SMC ZONE ENGINE

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On every new bar the engine rescans the chart and rebuilds all zones:





- ORDER BLOCKS — the last opposite candle before a strong displacement

move. Bullish/demand OB (buy zone) below price, bearish/supply OB

(sell zone) above price. Optional "only after BOS" filter and a

minimum body-size filter remove weak blocks.





- FAIR VALUE GAPS — 3-candle imbalances, optionally validated by a

displacement candle (body >= factor x ATR).





- MITIGATION — zones consumed by price are greyed/dashed and never

traded (by candle close or wick, your choice).





- HTF BIAS — trend on a higher timeframe (price vs. EMA); zones aligned

with the trend are tagged "(HTF)".





Zones are drawn as filled rectangles with labels, identical to the

Gold SMC Zones indicator — so the EA and the indicator always match.





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4 ENTRY MODES (InpZOBEntryMode)

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0 · FRESHEST The most recently formed valid OB, any direction.

1 · HTF-ALIGNED Only OBs matching the higher-timeframe trend.

2 · OB + FVG Only OBs that overlap a same-direction FVG.

3 · MTF CONFLUENCE Direction from a weighted vote across the current

timeframe and its neighbours (M1-M5-M15-M30-H1-H4-D1).

Higher timeframes weigh more; entry only if agreement

>= your minimum ratio, otherwise the trade is skipped.





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RETEST ENTRIES + BOS SCALP FILTER

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RETEST COUNT (InpZTestsRequired) — how many times the chosen zone must

be tested before an entry is armed:

0 = enter on first touch

1 = wait one test, enter on the RETEST (recommended)

2-4 = require more tests

Until the requirement is met the engine WAITS (it does not cancel the

setup when price approaches again — so you never miss the retest).





BOS SCALP (button, or InpZFreshestBOS) — in Freshest mode, take a zone

ONLY in the direction of the last Break of Structure. BOS+ = buys only,

BOS- = sells only. It stops the engine trading against the trend. The

current BOS+/BOS- is shown on the SMC header.





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STOP-LOSS / TAKE-PROFIT — AUTOMATIC OR MANUAL

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The TRADE tab has two fields — Stop (pips) and Target (pips) — that

also drive the SMC engine. The rule is simple:





0 = "let the engine decide" (automatic)

a value = "use exactly this" (manual)





Your typed value is read BEFORE the order is placed and is NEVER

overwritten by the engine, so 0 always stays 0 and your number stays.





AUTOMATIC STOP (Stop = 0):

SL is placed beyond the FAR edge of the zone by

max( SL-buffer-pips , ATR x InpZSLAtrMult , InpZSLMinPts points ).

The InpZSLMinPts value guarantees a minimum distance beyond the

zone — "breathing room" — so a thin zone is not stopped out

instantly after entry. Increase it for more room, decrease it for

tighter stops.





AUTOMATIC TARGET (Target = 0):

- SCALE off: one TP at the nearest OPPOSITE liquidity — an opposite

Order Block OR Fair Value Gap (InpZTPUseFVG), so it targets the

nearest real zone rather than skipping a near FVG for a distant OB.

InpZTPMaxPts (0 = off) caps how far the auto-TP may sit — beyond

it a fixed RR3 target is used (ideal for M1 scalping).

- SCALE on: a TP1 / TP2 / TP3 reward ladder.





MANUAL: Stop > 0 -> SL = entry -/+ Stop pips

Target > 0 -> TP = entry +/- Target pips





Example (SELL @ 4048.51, InpZSLMinPts = 200 = 2.00):

Stop 0, Target 0 -> auto SL ~ 4057+, auto TP at nearest bull zone

Stop 300, Target 600 -> SL 4051.51, TP 4042.51 (your exact values)

(On gold, 2-digit pricing: 1 pip = 1 point = 0.01.)





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ZONE GRID (4x DCA)

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The GRID 4x button turns a single entry into a four-order ladder that

averages into the zone:





- The band from ENTRY to SL is split into 4 EQUAL steps. Four limit

orders sit at the entry and at 1/4, 2/4, 3/4 of the way to the SL;

the SL is the equal 5th step (gap between limits = gap to the SL).

- Each rung uses your panel lot.

- Enabling GRID auto-enables BASKET with a shared SL (the far edge) and

TP (the opposite zone).

- Only valid limits are placed (below Ask for buys, above Bid for

sells).

- AUTO-CLEAN: when any rung fills and the trade later closes, all

remaining un-filled limits are cancelled automatically. Turning GRID

off also removes its pending limits. An anti-stacking guard blocks a

second grid while one is active.





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BASKET MANAGER

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Treats several positions as one:

- Combined break-even, direction and volume.

- A common Stop and Profit are mirrored onto EVERY position ON THE

BROKER SERVER, so protection holds even if the terminal disconnects.

- Original SL/TP are remembered and restored when the basket is off.

- Optional trailing moves the shared stop; a virtual safety net closes

the whole basket if price crosses the common TP/SL.





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AUTOMATION — AUTO TRADING & AUTO-EXIT

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AUTO TRADING (button) — the engine places the current setup for you.

InpAutoEarlyEntry = true : rest a LIMIT at the zone edge the moment

the setup is valid (fills instantly on the touch).

InpAutoEarlyEntry = false: wait for a CONFIRMED market entry.

InpAutoCooldownSec : pause after a closed trade before re-entry.

Over-trade protection: one entry per bar, per-setup latch, and a

setup is only marked "acted" if the order actually succeeded — a

rejected order is retried, not silently skipped.





AUTO-EXIT (SMC) (button) — automatically close the engine's position

when an opposite setup confirms.





SMC ALERTS — popup / sound / mobile push on a CONFIRMED setup, plus an

optional message when a confirmed setup is cancelled.





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MANUAL TRADE PANEL

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- Lot sizing: Fixed lot, Risk % (of balance), or Risk money.

- Market & pending orders (BUY/SELL, LIMIT/STOP) with Px or Offset.

- Partial take-profit ladder (TP1/TP2/TP3 with % and RR), BE@TP1.

- Break-even, reverse, close ALL / PROFIT / LOSS / BUY / SELL, close

50% / 25% / custom %, set/clear SL-TP.

- Price trailing (distance + start) and ATR trailing, auto break-even,

spread filter, price alert.





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TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

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Platform : MetaTrader 5

Type : Expert Advisor (trade panel + automation)

Optimised for : all major symbols (Forex, Metals, Indices), 2-digit pricing

Recommended TF : M1 - M15 (scalping); works on any timeframe

Accounts : Hedging or Netting

Dashboard : CCanvas, draggable, 6 tabs

Zone source : Native SMC engine (Gold SMC Zones parity)

Entry modes : 4 (Freshest / HTF / OB+FVG / MTF)

Settings : 178 inputs across 19 groups, all in English

Multi-instance : Yes (run M1 / M5 / M15 with separate IDs)





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INSTALLATION

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1. Attach the EA to any chart (Forex, Metals, Indices) (M1-M15 recommended).

2. Allow Algo Trading (toolbar button green).

3. Open the SMC tab, pick an entry mode, optionally enable BOS Scalp.

4. Leave Stop/Target at 0 for automatic risk, or type your own pips.

5. Press TAKE to trade a setup manually, or turn on AUTO TRADING.





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RISK WARNING

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Trading leveraged instruments such as XAUUSD carries a high level of

risk and can result in the loss of all invested capital. This tool

does not guarantee profit. Grid / averaging multiplies exposure — size

accordingly. Test every configuration on a demo account first and only

risk capital you can afford to lose.





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PART 2 — DASHBOARD & USER GUIDE

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1. THE DASHBOARD LAYOUT

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The panel is drawn on the chart and is DRAGGABLE by its header. It has:





HEADER Title / version, symbol switcher (XAUUSD), minimise, and a

POSITIONS button that opens a floating positions window.

CANDLE CARD A ring counting down to bar close, the timeframe, and an

AUTO pill (green when auto-trading is active).

BID Live bid price and spread (points).

P&L Floating profit/loss of positions in scope, plus account

Equity and Balance.

TABS TRADE · MANAGE · RISK · AUTO · SCALE · SMC.

FOOTER LIVE status, trading session, and connection latency.





SCOPE — most actions affect positions "in scope": by default this EA

instance's magic number on the current symbol. Set InpManageAll = true

to manage ALL positions on the symbol (useful with several instances).





────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

2. THE SIX TABS

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TRADE — Lot-sizing mode (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money), Lot, Stop and

Target (pips), Px, Offset, and BUY / SELL / LIMIT / STOP.





MANAGE — BASKET (common Profit & Stop), CLOSE (ALL / PROFIT / LOSS /

BUY / SELL), MODIFY (BREAK-EVEN, REVERSE, CLOSE 50%/25%/%,

SET/CLEAR SL-TP) and a price TRAILING STOP (Dist + Start).





RISK — Account protection: daily loss / profit lock, exposure caps,

spread guard. When locked, new SMC/AUTO entries are blocked.





AUTO — ATR trailing (Period + Mult), Auto break-even (Trigger +

Offset), Max-spread entry filter, and a Price alert. These

manage OPEN trades (auto-ENTRY lives on the SMC tab).





SCALE — SCALE-PARTIAL TP master switch and the TP1/TP2/TP3 ladder

(RR + % each) with BE@TP1.





SMC — The zone engine: live setup readout and the one-click buttons.





────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

3. SMC SETUP READOUT — LINE BY LINE

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HEADER ZONE ENGINE · <mode> · BOS+/BOS-

Shows the active engine, the pick mode, and the current

structure direction (BOS+ up, BOS- down). In MTF mode it also

shows the vote, e.g. "MTF SELL 72%".





DIRECTION + STATE

BUY SETUP / SELL SETUP on the left; state on the right:

TAPPED — price has not reached the zone edge yet

CONFIRMED — price is at / inside the zone

WAIT — retest or MTF condition not met

No setup — no valid zone right now (trend line still shown)





ENGINE The pick mode plus the retest counter "T x/y"

(x = tests done, y = tests required).





ENTRY / SL / TP1 / TP2 / TP3

The exact prices of the current setup. TP1/TP2 show "-" when

SCALE-PARTIAL TP is off (single-target mode).





ALT ... The alternative (opposite) setup, for reference.





────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

4. THE SMC BUTTONS

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TAKE (MARKET) / LIMIT @ ENTRY Place the current setup manually — a

resting limit at the zone edge, or market if price is already

inside the zone.

BE@TP1 / S-TRAIL Per-setup break-even-after-TP1 and structural trail.

CANCEL ALL PENDING (n) Remove all pending orders in scope.

AUTO TRADING: ON/OFF The engine places setups automatically.

AUTO-EXIT (SMC): ON/OFF Close on an opposite confirmed setup.

GRID 4x: ON/OFF Ladder four orders into the zone (+ basket).

BOS Scalp: ON/OFF Trend-direction filter for Freshest mode.





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5. KEY SETTINGS (by group)

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ZONE ENGINE

InpZEngine ............ master switch (engine = primary source)

InpZOBEntryMode ....... 0 Freshest / 1 HTF / 2 OB+FVG / 3 MTF

InpZTestsRequired ..... retests before entry (0-4)

InpZFreshestBOS ....... default state of the BOS Scalp filter

InpZSLAtrMult ......... ATR part of the auto-SL buffer

InpZSLMinPts .......... minimum SL buffer beyond the zone (points)

InpZTPUseFVG .......... auto-TP also targets opposite FVGs

InpZTPMaxPts .......... cap auto-TP distance (0 = off)

InpZOBMinSize / InpZOBRequireBOS / InpZSwingLen .. OB detection

InpZFVGRequireDispl / InpZFVGDispl .. FVG displacement filter

InpZATRPeriod / InpZMaxScanBars ..... ATR & scan depth

InpZHideMitigated / InpZMitigByClose mitigation behaviour

Colours ............... zone tints





SMC HTF CONFLUENCE

InpZHTFAlign / InpZHTF / InpZHTFEma .. higher-timeframe bias

InpMtfMinRatio ........ MTF vote threshold (mode 3)





SCALE (partial TP)

InpSmcRR1/2/3 ......... reward multiples

InpSmcPct1/2/3 ........ % closed at TP1/TP2/TP3

InpSmcSLBufPips ....... base SL buffer





AUTO

InpAutoEarlyEntry ..... rest a limit vs. wait for CONFIRMED market

InpAutoCooldownSec .... pause after a closed trade

SMC alerts ............ popup / sound / push / cancel





SYSTEM & APPEARANCE

InpManageAll .......... manage all positions on the symbol

InpMagic .............. instance identifier

InpObjBehindPanel ..... push other chart lines behind the panel

InpFontBump ........... panel text size

Theme colours ......... full dark navy / gold / teal styling





(The EA ships with 178 inputs across 19 groups, all documented in the

included manual.)





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6. RECOMMENDED WORKFLOWS

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A · CLEAN RETEST SCALP (recommended start)

InpZOBEntryMode = 0, BOS Scalp = ON, InpZTestsRequired = 1,

InpZHTF / InpZHTFEma = H1, Stop/Target = 0 (auto),

InpZSLMinPts ~ 200-400. Turn on AUTO TRADING (and AUTO-EXIT).





B · TREND-FOLLOWING

InpZOBEntryMode = 1 (HTF-aligned) or 3 (MTF, ratio ~ 0.6).





C · ZONE AVERAGING

Any mode + GRID 4x: ON. Keep lots small (4 rungs = up to 4x).





────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

7. TROUBLESHOOTING

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Panel blurry on 4K .... terminal64.exe -> Compatibility -> high-DPI ->

Application. Enlarge with InpFontBump.

Lines through panel ... enable InpObjBehindPanel.

Setup but no trade .... AUTO on? Algo Trading on? State not WAIT? Do

Stop/Target give a valid order? Check the log.

Wrong direction ....... mode 0 is directionless — enable BOS Scalp or

use mode 1 / 3.

SL hit on small zones . increase InpZSLMinPts or set a manual Stop.

TP too far ............ keep InpZTPUseFVG on; set InpZTPMaxPts (e.g.

1500 on M1) to cap the target.





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