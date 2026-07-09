SMC Zones PRO EA Trade Panel

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SMC Zones PRO EA — SMC Trade Panel & Automated Zone Engine
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor · Smart Money Concepts · all major symbols (Forex, Metals, Indices)
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SMC Zones PRO EA is an on-chart TRADE PANEL combined with an
AUTOMATED Smart-Money-Concepts (SMC) ZONE ENGINE, built exclusively
for all major symbols (Forex, Metals, Indices) on MetaTrader 5.

It detects Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps directly on the chart —
the exact detection of the "Gold SMC Zones" indicator, ported natively
into the EA, so NO external indicator is required — tracks mitigation,
higher-timeframe bias, structure (BOS) and retests, and turns the
chosen zone into a concrete Entry / SL / TP setup that you can trade
with one click or fully automatically.

Everything is controlled from one draggable dashboard. Every automated
decision is drawn on the chart (zones, Entry / SL / TP lines), so you
always see exactly what the engine is doing.

####################################################################
PART 1 — PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
####################################################################

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
THREE TOOLS IN ONE
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

1. A fast MANUAL trade panel — market & pending orders, three lot-
   sizing modes, position management (break-even, trailing, partial
   closes, reverse) and a shared basket manager.

2. A native SMC ZONE ENGINE — Order Blocks & Fair Value Gaps with
   mitigation, HTF bias, structure and retest tracking, presented as
   a ready Entry / SL / TP setup.

3. Optional AUTOMATION — AUTO TRADING places the setup for you,
   AUTO-EXIT closes on an opposite setup, and ZONE GRID ladders four
   orders into a zone with an automatic basket.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
NATIVE SMC ZONE ENGINE
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

On every new bar the engine rescans the chart and rebuilds all zones:

- ORDER BLOCKS — the last opposite candle before a strong displacement
  move. Bullish/demand OB (buy zone) below price, bearish/supply OB
  (sell zone) above price. Optional "only after BOS" filter and a
  minimum body-size filter remove weak blocks.

- FAIR VALUE GAPS — 3-candle imbalances, optionally validated by a
  displacement candle (body >= factor x ATR).

- MITIGATION — zones consumed by price are greyed/dashed and never
  traded (by candle close or wick, your choice).

- HTF BIAS — trend on a higher timeframe (price vs. EMA); zones aligned
  with the trend are tagged "(HTF)".

Zones are drawn as filled rectangles with labels, identical to the
Gold SMC Zones indicator — so the EA and the indicator always match.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
4 ENTRY MODES  (InpZOBEntryMode)
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

0 · FRESHEST      The most recently formed valid OB, any direction.
1 · HTF-ALIGNED   Only OBs matching the higher-timeframe trend.
2 · OB + FVG      Only OBs that overlap a same-direction FVG.
3 · MTF CONFLUENCE Direction from a weighted vote across the current
                  timeframe and its neighbours (M1-M5-M15-M30-H1-H4-D1).
                  Higher timeframes weigh more; entry only if agreement
                  >= your minimum ratio, otherwise the trade is skipped.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
RETEST ENTRIES + BOS SCALP FILTER
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

RETEST COUNT (InpZTestsRequired) — how many times the chosen zone must
be tested before an entry is armed:
   0 = enter on first touch
   1 = wait one test, enter on the RETEST (recommended)
   2-4 = require more tests
Until the requirement is met the engine WAITS (it does not cancel the
setup when price approaches again — so you never miss the retest).

BOS SCALP (button, or InpZFreshestBOS) — in Freshest mode, take a zone
ONLY in the direction of the last Break of Structure. BOS+ = buys only,
BOS- = sells only. It stops the engine trading against the trend. The
current BOS+/BOS- is shown on the SMC header.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
STOP-LOSS / TAKE-PROFIT — AUTOMATIC OR MANUAL
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

The TRADE tab has two fields — Stop (pips) and Target (pips) — that
also drive the SMC engine. The rule is simple:

  0        = "let the engine decide" (automatic)
  a value  = "use exactly this" (manual)

Your typed value is read BEFORE the order is placed and is NEVER
overwritten by the engine, so 0 always stays 0 and your number stays.

AUTOMATIC STOP (Stop = 0):
   SL is placed beyond the FAR edge of the zone by
   max( SL-buffer-pips , ATR x InpZSLAtrMult , InpZSLMinPts points ).
   The InpZSLMinPts value guarantees a minimum distance beyond the
   zone — "breathing room" — so a thin zone is not stopped out
   instantly after entry. Increase it for more room, decrease it for
   tighter stops.

AUTOMATIC TARGET (Target = 0):
   - SCALE off: one TP at the nearest OPPOSITE liquidity — an opposite
     Order Block OR Fair Value Gap (InpZTPUseFVG), so it targets the
     nearest real zone rather than skipping a near FVG for a distant OB.
     InpZTPMaxPts (0 = off) caps how far the auto-TP may sit — beyond
     it a fixed RR3 target is used (ideal for M1 scalping).
   - SCALE on: a TP1 / TP2 / TP3 reward ladder.

MANUAL:  Stop > 0  -> SL = entry -/+ Stop pips
         Target > 0 -> TP = entry +/- Target pips

Example (SELL @ 4048.51, InpZSLMinPts = 200 = 2.00):
   Stop 0, Target 0   -> auto SL ~ 4057+, auto TP at nearest bull zone
   Stop 300, Target 600 -> SL 4051.51, TP 4042.51 (your exact values)
(On gold, 2-digit pricing: 1 pip = 1 point = 0.01.)

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
ZONE GRID  (4x DCA)
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

The GRID 4x button turns a single entry into a four-order ladder that
averages into the zone:

- The band from ENTRY to SL is split into 4 EQUAL steps. Four limit
  orders sit at the entry and at 1/4, 2/4, 3/4 of the way to the SL;
  the SL is the equal 5th step (gap between limits = gap to the SL).
- Each rung uses your panel lot.
- Enabling GRID auto-enables BASKET with a shared SL (the far edge) and
  TP (the opposite zone).
- Only valid limits are placed (below Ask for buys, above Bid for
  sells).
- AUTO-CLEAN: when any rung fills and the trade later closes, all
  remaining un-filled limits are cancelled automatically. Turning GRID
  off also removes its pending limits. An anti-stacking guard blocks a
  second grid while one is active.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
BASKET MANAGER
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Treats several positions as one:
- Combined break-even, direction and volume.
- A common Stop and Profit are mirrored onto EVERY position ON THE
  BROKER SERVER, so protection holds even if the terminal disconnects.
- Original SL/TP are remembered and restored when the basket is off.
- Optional trailing moves the shared stop; a virtual safety net closes
  the whole basket if price crosses the common TP/SL.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
AUTOMATION — AUTO TRADING & AUTO-EXIT
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

AUTO TRADING (button) — the engine places the current setup for you.
   InpAutoEarlyEntry = true : rest a LIMIT at the zone edge the moment
      the setup is valid (fills instantly on the touch).
   InpAutoEarlyEntry = false: wait for a CONFIRMED market entry.
   InpAutoCooldownSec : pause after a closed trade before re-entry.
   Over-trade protection: one entry per bar, per-setup latch, and a
   setup is only marked "acted" if the order actually succeeded — a
   rejected order is retried, not silently skipped.

AUTO-EXIT (SMC) (button) — automatically close the engine's position
   when an opposite setup confirms.

SMC ALERTS — popup / sound / mobile push on a CONFIRMED setup, plus an
   optional message when a confirmed setup is cancelled.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
MANUAL TRADE PANEL
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

- Lot sizing: Fixed lot, Risk % (of balance), or Risk money.
- Market & pending orders (BUY/SELL, LIMIT/STOP) with Px or Offset.
- Partial take-profit ladder (TP1/TP2/TP3 with % and RR), BE@TP1.
- Break-even, reverse, close ALL / PROFIT / LOSS / BUY / SELL, close
  50% / 25% / custom %, set/clear SL-TP.
- Price trailing (distance + start) and ATR trailing, auto break-even,
  spread filter, price alert.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Platform         : MetaTrader 5
Type             : Expert Advisor (trade panel + automation)
Optimised for    : all major symbols (Forex, Metals, Indices), 2-digit pricing
Recommended TF   : M1 - M15 (scalping); works on any timeframe
Accounts         : Hedging or Netting
Dashboard        : CCanvas, draggable, 6 tabs
Zone source      : Native SMC engine (Gold SMC Zones parity)
Entry modes      : 4 (Freshest / HTF / OB+FVG / MTF)
Settings         : 178 inputs across 19 groups, all in English
Multi-instance   : Yes (run M1 / M5 / M15 with separate IDs)

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
INSTALLATION
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

1. Attach the EA to any chart (Forex, Metals, Indices) (M1-M15 recommended).
2. Allow Algo Trading (toolbar button green).
3. Open the SMC tab, pick an entry mode, optionally enable BOS Scalp.
4. Leave Stop/Target at 0 for automatic risk, or type your own pips.
5. Press TAKE to trade a setup manually, or turn on AUTO TRADING.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
RISK WARNING
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Trading leveraged instruments such as XAUUSD carries a high level of
risk and can result in the loss of all invested capital. This tool
does not guarantee profit. Grid / averaging multiplies exposure — size
accordingly. Test every configuration on a demo account first and only
risk capital you can afford to lose.

####################################################################
PART 2 — DASHBOARD & USER GUIDE
####################################################################

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
1. THE DASHBOARD LAYOUT
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

The panel is drawn on the chart and is DRAGGABLE by its header. It has:

HEADER      Title / version, symbol switcher (XAUUSD), minimise, and a
            POSITIONS button that opens a floating positions window.
CANDLE CARD A ring counting down to bar close, the timeframe, and an
            AUTO pill (green when auto-trading is active).
BID         Live bid price and spread (points).
P&L         Floating profit/loss of positions in scope, plus account
            Equity and Balance.
TABS        TRADE · MANAGE · RISK · AUTO · SCALE · SMC.
FOOTER      LIVE status, trading session, and connection latency.

SCOPE — most actions affect positions "in scope": by default this EA
instance's magic number on the current symbol. Set InpManageAll = true
to manage ALL positions on the symbol (useful with several instances).

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
2. THE SIX TABS
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

TRADE  — Lot-sizing mode (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money), Lot, Stop and
         Target (pips), Px, Offset, and BUY / SELL / LIMIT / STOP.

MANAGE — BASKET (common Profit & Stop), CLOSE (ALL / PROFIT / LOSS /
         BUY / SELL), MODIFY (BREAK-EVEN, REVERSE, CLOSE 50%/25%/%,
         SET/CLEAR SL-TP) and a price TRAILING STOP (Dist + Start).

RISK   — Account protection: daily loss / profit lock, exposure caps,
         spread guard. When locked, new SMC/AUTO entries are blocked.

AUTO   — ATR trailing (Period + Mult), Auto break-even (Trigger +
         Offset), Max-spread entry filter, and a Price alert. These
         manage OPEN trades (auto-ENTRY lives on the SMC tab).

SCALE  — SCALE-PARTIAL TP master switch and the TP1/TP2/TP3 ladder
         (RR + % each) with BE@TP1.

SMC    — The zone engine: live setup readout and the one-click buttons.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
3. SMC SETUP READOUT — LINE BY LINE
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

HEADER   ZONE ENGINE · <mode> · BOS+/BOS-
         Shows the active engine, the pick mode, and the current
         structure direction (BOS+ up, BOS- down). In MTF mode it also
         shows the vote, e.g. "MTF SELL 72%".

DIRECTION + STATE
         BUY SETUP / SELL SETUP on the left; state on the right:
           TAPPED    — price has not reached the zone edge yet
           CONFIRMED — price is at / inside the zone
           WAIT      — retest or MTF condition not met
           No setup  — no valid zone right now (trend line still shown)

ENGINE   The pick mode plus the retest counter "T x/y"
         (x = tests done, y = tests required).

ENTRY / SL / TP1 / TP2 / TP3
         The exact prices of the current setup. TP1/TP2 show "-" when
         SCALE-PARTIAL TP is off (single-target mode).

ALT ...  The alternative (opposite) setup, for reference.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
4. THE SMC BUTTONS
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

TAKE (MARKET) / LIMIT @ ENTRY  Place the current setup manually — a
        resting limit at the zone edge, or market if price is already
        inside the zone.
BE@TP1 / S-TRAIL   Per-setup break-even-after-TP1 and structural trail.
CANCEL ALL PENDING (n)   Remove all pending orders in scope.
AUTO TRADING: ON/OFF     The engine places setups automatically.
AUTO-EXIT (SMC): ON/OFF  Close on an opposite confirmed setup.
GRID 4x: ON/OFF          Ladder four orders into the zone (+ basket).
BOS Scalp: ON/OFF        Trend-direction filter for Freshest mode.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
5. KEY SETTINGS (by group)
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

ZONE ENGINE
  InpZEngine ............ master switch (engine = primary source)
  InpZOBEntryMode ....... 0 Freshest / 1 HTF / 2 OB+FVG / 3 MTF
  InpZTestsRequired ..... retests before entry (0-4)
  InpZFreshestBOS ....... default state of the BOS Scalp filter
  InpZSLAtrMult ......... ATR part of the auto-SL buffer
  InpZSLMinPts .......... minimum SL buffer beyond the zone (points)
  InpZTPUseFVG .......... auto-TP also targets opposite FVGs
  InpZTPMaxPts .......... cap auto-TP distance (0 = off)
  InpZOBMinSize / InpZOBRequireBOS / InpZSwingLen .. OB detection
  InpZFVGRequireDispl / InpZFVGDispl .. FVG displacement filter
  InpZATRPeriod / InpZMaxScanBars ..... ATR & scan depth
  InpZHideMitigated / InpZMitigByClose  mitigation behaviour
  Colours ............... zone tints

SMC HTF CONFLUENCE
  InpZHTFAlign / InpZHTF / InpZHTFEma .. higher-timeframe bias
  InpMtfMinRatio ........ MTF vote threshold (mode 3)

SCALE (partial TP)
  InpSmcRR1/2/3 ......... reward multiples
  InpSmcPct1/2/3 ........ % closed at TP1/TP2/TP3
  InpSmcSLBufPips ....... base SL buffer

AUTO
  InpAutoEarlyEntry ..... rest a limit vs. wait for CONFIRMED market
  InpAutoCooldownSec .... pause after a closed trade
  SMC alerts ............ popup / sound / push / cancel

SYSTEM & APPEARANCE
  InpManageAll .......... manage all positions on the symbol
  InpMagic .............. instance identifier
  InpObjBehindPanel ..... push other chart lines behind the panel
  InpFontBump ........... panel text size
  Theme colours ......... full dark navy / gold / teal styling

(The EA ships with 178 inputs across 19 groups, all documented in the
included manual.)

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
6. RECOMMENDED WORKFLOWS
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

A · CLEAN RETEST SCALP (recommended start)
    InpZOBEntryMode = 0, BOS Scalp = ON, InpZTestsRequired = 1,
    InpZHTF / InpZHTFEma = H1, Stop/Target = 0 (auto),
    InpZSLMinPts ~ 200-400. Turn on AUTO TRADING (and AUTO-EXIT).

B · TREND-FOLLOWING
    InpZOBEntryMode = 1 (HTF-aligned) or 3 (MTF, ratio ~ 0.6).

C · ZONE AVERAGING
    Any mode + GRID 4x: ON. Keep lots small (4 rungs = up to 4x).

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
7. TROUBLESHOOTING
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Panel blurry on 4K .... terminal64.exe -> Compatibility -> high-DPI ->
                        Application. Enlarge with InpFontBump.
Lines through panel ... enable InpObjBehindPanel.
Setup but no trade .... AUTO on? Algo Trading on? State not WAIT? Do
                        Stop/Target give a valid order? Check the log.
Wrong direction ....... mode 0 is directionless — enable BOS Scalp or
                        use mode 1 / 3.
SL hit on small zones . increase InpZSLMinPts or set a manual Stop.
TP too far ............ keep InpZTPUseFVG on; set InpZTPMaxPts (e.g.
                        1500 on M1) to cap the target.

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

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EasyPro PowerTools by 108ido — Multi-Asset Hybrid Recovery EA EasyPro PowerTools is a multi-asset Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and XAGUSD on hedging-type accounts. It combines a configurable entry engine with a layered recovery system designed to manage drawdown intelligently instead of relying on a single fixed grid. Requirements Hedging account type (the EA will not initialize on netting accounts) Recommended timeframe: M1 (most filters and recovery logic are tick/M1-based) Works on
Hundred Egg EA MT5
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5 (2)
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Hundred Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading extreme reverse situations.  Several pattern recognization techniques had been integrated to analyze the market.  Built-in special designed market filters to protect the capital.  It targets AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD for correlation arbitrage opportunity. Next Price: $600 LIVE Signals: Crazy Mode (USD300 start):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/987229 Crazy Mode (USD700 start):  https://www.mql5.com/en/
R6 Sculping
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Xauusd Gold 1M Scalper Pro MT5
Prashant Prabhakar Sable
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XAUUSD Gold 1M Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe in MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-timeframe trend filter combined with a momentum indicator and a volatility-based entry condition to select trade entries during the London and New York trading sessions. Strategy Overview A trade opens only when three conditions align simultaneously: the higher timeframe EMA alignment confirms the broader trend direction, the 1-minute Supertrend matches that di
XAU Scalper Pro EA
Ayman Ramadan Soroor
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Product Name XAU Scalper Pro – Precision Gold EA for Fast M5 Trading Introduction XAU Scalper Pro is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It combines proven indicators with smart execution logic to capture short-term gold movements with precision and control. The EA is designed for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management Unlike traditional EAs that rely solely on fixed TP/SL levels, XAU Sc
Volt PRISM
Ahmad Ali Lutfi
Experts
Volt Prism EA Most traders lose because the market moves against them. Volt Prism EA turns that around. IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup guide with recommended settings for your broker. LIMITED PRICE:  Price increases by $50 with every 10 purchases . Final price: $2,999 . The earlier you buy, the more you save. Real Results. Not Marketing. Break-even in 7 days of live trading. That's not a backtest. That's not a demo account. That'
Robo Progresso Forex
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XAU Momentum Sniper
Napat Puangjunkum
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XAUUSD MOMENTUM SNIPER AI    MMD Precision Sniper - Know exactly which pip the trend runs out of gas.  XAUUSD Momentum Sniper AI is a revolutionary trading robot built on the elite "Momentum Mass Decay (MMD)" theory. Retail traders constantly get burned because they try to guess resistance and support lines. The reality is: Gold doesn't stop because it hits an imaginary line; it stops because it RUNS OUT OF FUEL. This AI converts Tick Volume into a measurement of "Fuel" and compares it against
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
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# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
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