Blitz Gold EA

2

Introducing Blitz Gold Trader: the cutting-edge solution for executing gold trades with unmatched speed and precision. Crafted by a team of seasoned traders and developers, this advanced trading robot utilizes a powerful algorithm that incorporates price action analysis, trend tracking, and can be customised with multiple indicators. It is designed to optimize trades on a fast M5 timeframe, seizing profitable opportunities while minimizing risk.

Blitz Gold Trader operates with a clear, risk-averse strategy: no grid, no martingale, and no hedging. The robot strictly opens only one position at a time, ensuring controlled and focused trading. Instead of relying on a news filter, this version adjusts to varying spreads, allowing for continuous trading even during volatile market conditions.

Getting started with Blitz Gold Trader is seamless. With an intuitive setup, you only need to adjust the lot size and choose whether the robot should operate 24/7 or during specific times in the day. The robot is compatible with MetaTrader 5 and works with any Forex broker or prop trading firm.

Low DD - Current prop firm challenges participating with this EA - Axi select and Darwinex Zero.

Getting started
Screenshots are from testing with MT5 on RoboForex, real ticks 5M 1 lots, and 100,000 USD.
Feel free to lower the lot size and account balance to suit your economic situation.

Backtested version on Roboforex is with default settings and ECN account.

We also advise everyone to backtest with real ticks on your broker’s MT5, and adsjust settings accordingly as the execution of orders can vary significantly.

New version coming soon:
We are currently developing a new version of Blitz Gold Trader, which will include a news filter to pause trading before and after high-impact news events, further enhancing risk management.


GUIDE

Blitz Trading Inc - Expert Advisor (EA) Quick Guide

Risk Warning

Trading in forex and futures carries high risks. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Setting Up the EA

  1. Installation: Install the EA in MetaTrader 5, drag it to a chart, and enable "Allow live trading."
  2. Key Settings:
    • Entry Amount: Default is 0.10 lots.
    • Stop Loss/Take Profit: Leave both at 0 to let the indicators manage exits. Enable them only if backtesting shows better results.

How the EA Works

This EA is designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It uses multiple indicators to enter and exit trades:

  • Stochastic: Measures market momentum.
  • Momentum: Tracks the strength of trends.
  • Envelopes, Pin Bar, Bollinger Bands: Used to manage trade closures.

Trading Hours: Feel free to try other time periods than those default

Protection Features

The EA includes safety features to limit risk:

  • Max Spread
  • Max Daily Loss
  • Max Drawdown

News Filter (Not Yet Implemented)

The EA has settings for a news filter, but it’s not yet active.

Visual Indicators & Statistics

  • Indicators: Can be shown on the chart if enabled.
  • Statistics: Provides info on open positions and account protection.

Important Notes

  • Timeframe: Best used on the 5-minute chart for Gold.
  • Backtesting: Feel free to adjust parameters and test other variables to find the best settings.
  • Demo Testing: Always test the EA on a demo account before using real money.


Reviews 10
Chiwi's IT
839
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2025.04.25 20:47 
 

I m renting this EA at the moment because I want to see first what his possibilities are and how good the support of the seller/developer is. Because presale and after sale is very important for me. The advice is not really what I m used to, but I m spoiled with super support from other sellers. At the moment I'm backtesting the EA for IC Trading and Darwinex because there is no proper setfile at the moment. The standard settings are giving a very high dd in backtesting (above 70%). Ofcourse this can have many reasons but I have a very good VPS server with low latency. With some other traders the setfiles are tested and shared so that helps a lot and cost less time. Backtesting is very important before its going on any live account. The TP and SL is very big so you need to have a good balance for that if you also use other ea's. The EA is very easy to use and have many options for adjustments which is good. I will update soon my results and thoughts and hopefully will rate the ea higher then now :-)

Update 27-04-2025: On my request the seller did made an update so more options are avaiable in backtesting which is giving way more options to optimize for your own broker.

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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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Eddy Bang
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Introducing Blitz Gold Trader Pro : the cutting-edge solution for executing gold trades with unmatched speed and precision. Crafted by a team of seasoned traders and developers, this advanced trading robot utilizes a powerful algorithm that incorporates price action analysis, trend tracking, and can be customised with multiple indicators. It is designed to optimize trades on a fast M1 timeframe, seizing profitable opportunities while minimizing risk. The Pro Version is with a different set of i
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Muhammad Sajjad
239
Muhammad Sajjad 2026.03.08 15:58 
 

more losses than wins no trailing feature, kept on losing, 75% losses 25% win rate. no response from user support. rented for 2 months. just another garbage

Javier Dario De Aza Polanco
135
Javier Dario De Aza Polanco 2025.07.09 02:04 
 

Don't buy it, it's garbage, it just loses and loses. I started with $500 and I only have $450 left in 1 day. I want my money back right now

Don't try to buy this system for anything in this world. All the videos and comments are fake. The creator doesn't respond or help. He's a scammer.

Eddy Bang
3198
Reply from developer Eddy Bang 2025.07.15 17:14
Sorry to hear you have lost 50 usd. But every EA need you to set proper sl and tp settings. Sen me a Messages directly and we will help you. Follow up Hi Javier,
Like i told you in the private pm.. we are low on resources during the holidays in europe... And like i also has tells everyone... you must test the settings with real tickdata with your broker on the MT5.. In Europe we dont have access to Exness etc. so its impossible for us to finetune the settings to your broker. You have to do the testing yourself. And for gods sake if you are unsure use SL and perhaps also TP. Its very unfair of you to talk about us as scammers... you have every opportunity to test the EA on a DEMO account before buying. I am sorry for the 50 usd you lost, but do the testing and i am sure you will find a way to be profitable... but i recommend you to use an account with low spread like an ecn account or change your broker to roboforex where its easier for us to help you. Have a nice day Javier. Best regards Eddy
Team Blitz
Chiwi's IT
839
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2025.04.25 20:47 
 

I m renting this EA at the moment because I want to see first what his possibilities are and how good the support of the seller/developer is. Because presale and after sale is very important for me. The advice is not really what I m used to, but I m spoiled with super support from other sellers. At the moment I'm backtesting the EA for IC Trading and Darwinex because there is no proper setfile at the moment. The standard settings are giving a very high dd in backtesting (above 70%). Ofcourse this can have many reasons but I have a very good VPS server with low latency. With some other traders the setfiles are tested and shared so that helps a lot and cost less time. Backtesting is very important before its going on any live account. The TP and SL is very big so you need to have a good balance for that if you also use other ea's. The EA is very easy to use and have many options for adjustments which is good. I will update soon my results and thoughts and hopefully will rate the ea higher then now :-)

Update 27-04-2025: On my request the seller did made an update so more options are avaiable in backtesting which is giving way more options to optimize for your own broker.

Marco B
60
Marco B 2025.01.20 22:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eddy Bang
3198
Reply from developer Eddy Bang 2025.01.21 01:05
Thank you
TEAM PAYAMAN
26
TEAM PAYAMAN 2024.11.28 07:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eddy Bang
3198
Reply from developer Eddy Bang 2025.03.29 14:06
Thank you
Ketil Hugdahl
130
Ketil Hugdahl 2024.10.01 17:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

worldofhunger
1268
worldofhunger 2024.09.25 17:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eddy Bang
3198
Reply from developer Eddy Bang 2024.09.25 18:02
Hi worldofhunger820, I understand your concerns about losing money with a smaller account. In fact, with proper lot sizing and risk management, blowing your account would take a long time, even on a 1,000 USD balance. The system is designed to handle risks carefully with manageable losses and consistent wins. The key here is steady, controlled trading, and because we avoid strategies like martingale (which doubles positions after losses), your risk remains much more contained. Let me explain how the system would work with a more typical account size of 1,000 USD instead of the 100,000 USD example from earlier. If you’re using a 1,000 USD account, the system can still perform well when we adjust the lot size accordingly. Here’s how it breaks down: Profit: In the original test with a 100,000 USD balance, the system made around 59,620 USD. For a 1,000 USD account, that would adjust to 596.20 USD in profit over the same period.
Largest Trade: The biggest profit in the original example was 1,496.64 USD. On a smaller account, this would be about 14.96 USD—still a good trade.
Risk/Losses: The largest loss recorded was -3,553.40 USD. For a 1,000 USD account, that’s scaled down to -35.53 USD—a much more manageable risk. The system wins about 74% of the time, meaning it’s designed to generate frequent small profits. Even if losses occur, as long as the lot size is properly adjusted, you can avoid significant damage to your account balance. It's also essential to let the system run for a longer period to see its full potential. Many users find that after a month or more, the profitability and consistency become clearer. If you'd like, I can help customize a setup tailored to your balance and risk tolerance. Just let me know your broker, and we can make sure you’re getting the most out of the system while keeping your risk in check. Best regards,
Eddy & Team Blitz
yuk kim
632
yuk kim 2024.09.25 15:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.09.25 09:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eddy Bang
3198
Reply from developer Eddy Bang 2024.09.25 13:56
Hi Pinuwe, Thank you so much for your kind words and for updating your rating after the issue was resolved. I'm really glad we could assist you and provide the support you needed! It’s great to hear that, despite the account type mismatch, we were able to help adjust the set file and get as close as possible to what you were looking for. Your satisfaction is our top priority, and it means a lot that you're pleased with the efforts made, even though switching to an ECN account might be a better fit for your needs. Wishing you the best of luck with your new broker, and thank you again for your understanding and feedback! Best regards,
Eddy + team
[Deleted] 2024.09.24 22:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eddy Bang
3198
Reply from developer Eddy Bang 2024.09.25 13:00
Thank you for your feedback, Monaliss! I'm glad to hear that it seems stable so far. Feel free to take your time testing it, and if you have any questions or need assistance as you move forward, don't hesitate to reach out. Wishing you the best of luck when you decide to go live!
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