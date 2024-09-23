Blitz Gold EA

Introducing Blitz Gold Trader: the cutting-edge solution for executing gold trades with unmatched speed and precision. Crafted by a team of seasoned traders and developers, this advanced trading robot utilizes a powerful algorithm that incorporates price action analysis, trend tracking, and can be customised with multiple indicators. It is designed to optimize trades on a fast M5 timeframe, seizing profitable opportunities while minimizing risk.

Blitz Gold Trader operates with a clear, risk-averse strategy: no grid, no martingale, and no hedging. The robot strictly opens only one position at a time, ensuring controlled and focused trading. Instead of relying on a news filter, this version adjusts to varying spreads, allowing for continuous trading even during volatile market conditions.

Getting started with Blitz Gold Trader is seamless. With an intuitive setup, you only need to adjust the lot size and choose whether the robot should operate 24/7 or during specific times in the day. The robot is compatible with MetaTrader 5 and works with any Forex broker or prop trading firm.



Low DD - Current prop firm challenges participating with this EA - Axi select and Darwinex Zero.

Getting started

Screenshots are from testing with MT5 on RoboForex, real ticks 5M 1 lots, and 100,000 USD.

Feel free to lower the lot size and account balance to suit your economic situation.



Backtested version on Roboforex is with default settings and ECN account.

We also advise everyone to backtest with real ticks on your broker’s MT5, and adsjust settings accordingly as the execution of orders can vary significantly.

New version coming soon:

We are currently developing a new version of Blitz Gold Trader, which will include a news filter to pause trading before and after high-impact news events, further enhancing risk management.





GUIDE

Blitz Trading Inc - Expert Advisor (EA) Quick Guide

Risk Warning

Trading in forex and futures carries high risks. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Setting Up the EA

Installation: Install the EA in MetaTrader 5, drag it to a chart, and enable "Allow live trading." Key Settings: Entry Amount : Default is 0.10 lots.

: Default is 0.10 lots. Stop Loss/Take Profit: Leave both at 0 to let the indicators manage exits. Enable them only if backtesting shows better results.

How the EA Works

This EA is designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It uses multiple indicators to enter and exit trades:

Stochastic : Measures market momentum.

: Measures market momentum. Momentum : Tracks the strength of trends.

: Tracks the strength of trends. Envelopes, Pin Bar, Bollinger Bands: Used to manage trade closures.

Trading Hours: Feel free to try other time periods than those default

Protection Features

The EA includes safety features to limit risk:

Max Spread

Max Daily Loss

Max Drawdown

News Filter (Not Yet Implemented)

The EA has settings for a news filter, but it’s not yet active.

Visual Indicators & Statistics

Indicators : Can be shown on the chart if enabled.

: Can be shown on the chart if enabled. Statistics: Provides info on open positions and account protection.

Important Notes

Timeframe : Best used on the 5-minute chart for Gold .

: Best used on the chart for . Backtesting : Feel free to adjust parameters and test other variables to find the best settings.

: Feel free to adjust parameters and test other variables to find the best settings. Demo Testing: Always test the EA on a demo account before using real money.



