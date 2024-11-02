Telegram notifications

Send position notifications to your channel or chat, the EA also has the function of sending to a chat if it is running every hour, very important for traders who have EA running in the cloud to receive hourly notifications if the EA is running, if the notification is not sent it means that the EA is having a problem, and the trader can take faster action, preventing their EA from being stopped for hours or days.

After the position is completed, the EA "Telegram notifications" will edit the original position message informing the closing data.


How to configure

1) Create a BOT in BotFather: https://t.me/BotFather.

2) Send any message to the created BOT.

3) Access the URL: https://api.telegram.org/bot<BOT_TOKEN>/getUpdates and exchange <BOT_TOKEN> for your bot's token, example: 7922509428:AAEYPJpMseansz-36YNDDAFrspD_PZJ0cbo Full URL: https://api.telegram.org/bot7922509428:AAEYPJpMseansz-36YNDDAFrspD_PZJ0cbo/getUpdates

4) Copy the Chat ID.

5) Create your channel on Telegram.

6) After creating the channel or during the creation of the channel, add the BOT that you created in BotFather to the channel and grant it Admin permission.

7) Send any message to the created channel (After adding the BOT to the channel).

8) Access the link from step 3 again, and now copy the channel ID, the channel ID starts with "-".

9) In MetaTrader to be able to send notifications: Tools -> Options, in the window that opens select the Expert Advisors tab, check the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" option and add the URL https://api.telegram.org in the box below.

10) Add the "Telegram notifications" EA to any chart.

11) "Telegram bot token" Enter the BOT token generated in BotFather.

12) "Enter channel or chat ID here" ID of the channel created in Telegram, step 8 explains how to get the channel ID.

13) "Send message every hour" if true the EA will send to the chat "Chat ID message sent every hour" the message defined in "Message sent every hour", useful for the trader to know that his EA is running.

14) Set to false the details that you do not want the EA to send to the Channel, set to true the details that you want the EA to send to the Channel.

15) Set in "Allowed Pairs" which pairs the EA is allowed to send notifications about positions.


Have more security and convenience when using EA in trading, because with the EA "Telegram notifications" you will be sure every hour that your other EA is being executed, and you will be able to receive data on all open positions on Telegram!

With the EA "Telegram notifications" you can also create your channel on Telegram with entry signals.

To continue receiving the EA running notification even when markets are closed, add the EA on a 24/4 asset, for example BTCUSD.

Thank you for using "Telegram notifications", I am at your disposal for any problems.

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Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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RSI 2 Storm
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How does it work? IFR 2 Storm checks the value of RSI 2 for each new candle, making only buy entries. When RSI 2 is below the configured parameter, the first entry is made. If the configured take profit is not reached ([default] maximum of the two previous candles ) by the close of the next candle, the second entry is made. If the take profit is not reached by the start of the next candle, the third entry is made. The stop loss is not calculated in price, the stop loss is calculated in candles (
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