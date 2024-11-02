Telegram notifications

Send position notifications to your channel or chat, the EA also has the function of sending to a chat if it is running every hour, very important for traders who have EA running in the cloud to receive hourly notifications if the EA is running, if the notification is not sent it means that the EA is having a problem, and the trader can take faster action, preventing their EA from being stopped for hours or days.

After the position is completed, the EA "Telegram notifications" will edit the original position message informing the closing data.


How to configure

1) Create a BOT in BotFather: https://t.me/BotFather.

2) Send any message to the created BOT.

3) Access the URL: https://api.telegram.org/bot<BOT_TOKEN>/getUpdates and exchange <BOT_TOKEN> for your bot's token, example: 7922509428:AAEYPJpMseansz-36YNDDAFrspD_PZJ0cbo Full URL: https://api.telegram.org/bot7922509428:AAEYPJpMseansz-36YNDDAFrspD_PZJ0cbo/getUpdates

4) Copy the Chat ID.

5) Create your channel on Telegram.

6) After creating the channel or during the creation of the channel, add the BOT that you created in BotFather to the channel and grant it Admin permission.

7) Send any message to the created channel (After adding the BOT to the channel).

8) Access the link from step 3 again, and now copy the channel ID, the channel ID starts with "-".

9) In MetaTrader to be able to send notifications: Tools -> Options, in the window that opens select the Expert Advisors tab, check the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" option and add the URL https://api.telegram.org in the box below.

10) Add the "Telegram notifications" EA to any chart.

11) "Telegram bot token" Enter the BOT token generated in BotFather.

12) "Enter channel or chat ID here" ID of the channel created in Telegram, step 8 explains how to get the channel ID.

13) "Send message every hour" if true the EA will send to the chat "Chat ID message sent every hour" the message defined in "Message sent every hour", useful for the trader to know that his EA is running.

14) Set to false the details that you do not want the EA to send to the Channel, set to true the details that you want the EA to send to the Channel.

15) Set in "Allowed Pairs" which pairs the EA is allowed to send notifications about positions.


Have more security and convenience when using EA in trading, because with the EA "Telegram notifications" you will be sure every hour that your other EA is being executed, and you will be able to receive data on all open positions on Telegram!

With the EA "Telegram notifications" you can also create your channel on Telegram with entry signals.

To continue receiving the EA running notification even when markets are closed, add the EA on a 24/4 asset, for example BTCUSD.

Thank you for using "Telegram notifications", I am at your disposal for any problems.

Prodotti consigliati
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilità
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Meta trader order to Telegram
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilità
Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
Swap Trend
Santi Quagliana
Experts
Ciao, ti presento Swap trend. Swap Trend è un ea semplice ma efficace. può essere usato in tutti gli scambi. l'ea legge lo swap dello scambio e determina se è il up trend o  in down trend.  i risultati nei test, sono straordinari, provalo tu stesso nella versione demo. Accertati che ci sia almeno uno Swap positivo in buy o in sell e quindi provalo. lo swap è in continua mutazione, ma nei test, userà quello corrente. per questo motivo, non bisogna testarlo su lunghi periodi.
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Scopri le Onde del Lupo - Il tuo Ultimo Strumento di Trading! Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente per individuare facilmente le Onde del Lupo su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo? Non cercare oltre! Il nostro indicatore delle Onde del Lupo fa il lavoro in modo impeccabile. Ecco perché è perfetto per te: Caratteristiche Principali: Rilevamento Autom
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Alpc Forex Matrix Super Scalping System
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilità
ALPC forex Matrix produces signals based on five different strategies . ALPC forex Matrix copies itself to all charts. Quick and easy management is your responsibility. Forex trading is fast control. ALPC MATRIX FOREX SYSTEM DOCUMENTATION !Please open the scalp process according to the hourly trend direction. (does not work with strategy test) ALPC MATRIX 2015-2019 Supportive EA Tool for all Forex Pairs Producer: Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu ALPC MATRIX Forex System is actually a supportive tool wher
Trade History MT4 to Excel xls
Lorenzo Coletta
5 (2)
Utilità
Hello Traders! Version 3.0 of the script has been released!  What's new?  Thanks to your suggestions I have inserted these changes to the tool: 1 - Data input are now date picker, it will be easier and faster to set the data export period; 2 - A message box will check that there is not a file with the same name in your folder; 3 - Error message to check that data insert are correct. If you like this product, take a look to the FULL INTERFACE!   MT4 To Excel Interface This script is a very usefu
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilità
Custom Alerts: Monitora più mercati e non perdere mai un setup importante Panoramica Custom Alerts è una soluzione dinamica per i trader che desiderano monitorare più strumenti da un unico punto centrale. Integrando i dati dei nostri strumenti principali — come FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — Custom Alerts ti avvisa automaticamente degli sviluppi cruciali del mercato, senza dover passare continuamente da un grafico all'altro o rischiare di perdere opportunità importanti
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilità
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Becktester Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Becktester Telegram Signals — Turn Telegram Signals into Real Backtests Automatically read signals from real Telegram channels , parse them (Buy/Sell/Entry/SL/TP), and backtest in MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester . Verify parsing first with Live Parsing Test Mode . Important Information After purchasing the product, please leave a comment on the product page, and I will send you the Telegram Signal History Parser file. This file is not publicly available at the moment and is provided only to verifi
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Estrattori per XAUUSD Extractors per XAUUSD è un Expert Advisor di livello professionale progettato per i trader che apprezzano la precisione, il rischio controllato e una logica di trading flessibile quando operano con l'oro (XAUUSD). Integra due strategie avanzate integrate e cinque modalità di approccio al mercato flessibili, offrendo ai trader il pieno controllo su come il sistema interpreta, inserisce e gestisce le operazioni in diverse strutture di mercato. Basato su un'ampia ricerca e s
HF OrderMarker
Wong Sze Wai
Utilità
What is this?  This script not only can help you to place all type of orders, included market order " BUY " / " SELL " and pending order " BUYSTOP " / " BUYLIMIT " / " SELLSTOP " / " SELLLIMIT ", but also, it allow you to place order lots by money management concept. How to use this script? 1. Open the chart you want to trade; 2. Drag and drop the script to that chart; 3. Input the parameter what you want to do; 4. Double check the order information, then click "Yes" to confirm to place order;
Telegram Signal Sender
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Eleva la tua capacità di condividere segnali forex con il Telegram Signal Sender MT4, un potente strumento progettato per automatizzare e semplificare il processo di invio di segnali di trading al tuo canale Telegram, perfetto sia per i fornitori di segnali principianti che per quelli affermati. Molto apprezzato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e messo in evidenza nelle discussioni su Investopedia e nei forum MQL5 per la sua efficienza nella distribuzione dei segn
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicatori
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Multiple Orders
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilità
UTILITÀ ORDINI MULTIPLI L’Utilità Ordini Multipli è stata creata per facilitare operazioni redditizie con piccoli movimenti di prezzo, senza dover attendere ampie escursioni per ottenere il profitto desiderato. Questo strumento apre più ordini contemporaneamente, nella stessa direzione e sulla stessa coppia di valute, in base al numero impostato dall’utente o al massimo consentito dal broker. L’idea è che, invece di puntare a 100–200 pips (che in tempi brevi potrebbe non essere raggiungibile o a
Pips Stalker
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
The Pips Stalker is a long short arrow type indicator, the indicator helps traders of all levels to take better decisions trading the market,the indicator never repaints and uses RSI as main signal logic, once an arrow is given it will never repaint or back paint and arrows are not delayed. FEATURES OF THE PIPS STALKER ARROW : STATS PANEL a unique info dashboard that shows overall win rate % and useful stats such as max win and lost trades in a row, as well as other usefull info. TP AND SL, BUIL
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Modify Order SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
The utility places stop loss and take profit for opened orders. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic - magic number. If less than 0, orders with any magic number are processed. Select_Symbol  - selection of symbols. Positions with selected symbols will be accompanied by. Take_Profit - take profit (TP). If the value is less than 0, then TP does not change. If the value
VWAP 2 Bands Support and Resistance
Hoummad Elkraima
Indicatori
This is a key indicator and guideline for institutions and pension plans that look to take large positions and need to know whether they are getting in at a good price or not. It also allows them to get into positions without disrupting the market or elevating prices unnaturally with their large orders, resulting in unfavorable entry prices for them. The VWAP is a major level of importance that a lot of big traders and institutions monitor and is why you should be paying attention to it too.  Ba
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Imposta automaticamente livelli precisi di TP e SL su qualsiasi ordine ️ Compatibile con tutti i simboli e gli EA, filtrabile per simbolo o magic number Questo Expert Advisor consente di impostare Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) utilizzando valori di prezzo esatti (es: 1.12345 su EURUSD). Nessun pip o punto — solo controllo preciso e mirato su tutti gli ordini, anche con filtri per simbolo o numero magico. Funzionalità principali:
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicatori
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Telegram Alert With Emoji MT4
Thannawut Khankhat
Utilità
Telegram Alert With Emoji Description and User Manual EA Description Purpose:The Telegram Alert With Emoji sends real-time trading notifications to a Telegram chat or group for all trading activities in MT4, including new Positions (BUY/SELL), Pending Orders (BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT, BUY STOP, SELL STOP), Stop Loss/Take Profit (SL/TP) triggers, and closed Positions with profit/loss details. It includes a Rainbow Display on the chart and uses Global Variables to prevent duplicate notifications. [
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
EasyTradePad – Pannello di trading per MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad   è uno strumento per il trading manuale e semi-automatico. Il pannello consente una rapida gestione di ordini e posizioni, nonché calcoli di gestione del rischio con un solo clic. Caratteristiche del pannello: Apri e chiudi le negoziazioni con rischio predefinito (% o valuta di deposito) Imposta SL e TP in punti, percentuali o valori monetari Calcola automaticamente il rapporto rischio/rendimento Sposta lo stop loss al pareggio C
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Gann Box è uno strumento potente e versatile progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare e sfruttare i livelli chiave del mercato. Questo indicatore consente di disegnare un rettangolo sul grafico, che viene automaticamente suddiviso in più zone con livelli strategici 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 . Quando il prezzo tocca uno di questi livelli, si attivano degli avvisi, offrendo così un aiuto prezioso per le decisioni di trading. Sapete immediatamente come si sta evolvendo il mercato ri
Trend Session
Ivan Simonika
Utilità
For the trader, trading sessions represent a clear time frame for increasing market volatility. The Trend Session indicator of trading sessions is a tool that will undoubtedly be useful not only for novice traders, but also for experienced traders. If you're looking for a simple indicator of Forex trading sessions, you've come to the right place. This indicator draws vertical bars that indicate the start and end times of the main trading sessions.
FC Account Monitor
Felipe Dos Santos Da Cruz
Utilità
Todas as informações relacionadas à sua conta num único lugar. Aqui está o indicador que você estava procurando. O melhor e mais completo monitor de contas do mql5 para o seu metatrader 4... Saldo e Equidade, Ordens e lotes em aberto, Equidade flutuante separada em melhor e pior do dia, Lucros separados por períodos, Rebaixamentos máximos para quem se preocupa com os riscos, Lotes fechados e muito mais!
NeuroExtMT4
Dmytryi Voitukhov
Experts
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1516213 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for
FREE
Trailing on Last Top Bottom MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Utilità
Scopri il Potere della Gestione del Rischio del Price Action per posizionare i tuoi stop loss! Hai mai provato la situazione in cui sai esattamente quando entrare in un'operazione, ma sei indeciso sul momento giusto per uscire? Non preoccuparti, non sei solo! Molti trader affrontano questa sfida quotidianamente. La buona notizia è che il nostro strumento di gestione del rischio basato sul price action è qui per risolvere questo problema. Mentre ti concentri nell'individuare i punti di ingresso i
The Cascade EA
Anton Iudakov
Experts
Multicurrency EA . Uses Stop-Loss and Take-Profit. Trades from local levels. There are restrictions on trading - by the level of drawdown, slippage and spread. Risk management. With each unsuccessful trade, the robot increases the lot in order to cover the loss from the previous Stop-Loss and profit from the past potential Take-Profit. After the first unsuccessful trade, the robot opens another one in the same direction. If the number of unsuccessful trades in a row is more than 2, the robot lo
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilità
Exp-Averager   è progettato per calcolare la media delle operazioni che hanno ricevuto un certo prelievo aprendo operazioni di media. Il consulente ha la capacità di aprire nuove posizioni in tendenza o contro la tendenza attuale. Include anche una funzione intelligente di trailing stop che si applica a una serie di posizioni. Il consulente può aumentare o diminuire la dimensione del lotto delle posizioni. Questa è una strategia ampiamente utilizzata per riportare le posizioni in perdita al pre
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
Altri dall’autore
RSI 2 Storm
Diego Helio Da Silva
Experts
How does it work? IFR 2 Storm checks the value of RSI 2 for each new candle, making only buy entries. When RSI 2 is below the configured parameter, the first entry is made. If the configured take profit is not reached ([default] maximum of the two previous candles ) by the close of the next candle, the second entry is made. If the take profit is not reached by the start of the next candle, the third entry is made. The stop loss is not calculated in price, the stop loss is calculated in candles (
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione