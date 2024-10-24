RSI 2 Storm

How does it work?

IFR 2 Storm checks the value of RSI 2 for each new candle, making only buy entries. When RSI 2 is below the configured parameter, the first entry is made. If the configured take profit is not reached ([default] maximum of the two previous candles) by the close of the next candle, the second entry is made. If the take profit is not reached by the start of the next candle, the third entry is made. The stop loss is not calculated in price, the stop loss is calculated in candles (default 4 candles after the third entry).


Advantages:

  • Although this is RSI 2, the RSI period is adjustable.
  • The value that defines the oversold market is adjustable.
  • Candle amounts for adjustable stop loss.
  • Number of previous candles for calculating adjustable take.
  • Candle period is adjustable.
  • The calculation for the value used in the entries is flexible, the trader can choose between using fixed lot values, capital value (Dollar, Euro, Real etc...), or as a percentage of total capital.


How to use:

Set the RSI period, I suggest keeping the period 2, set the RSI value for oversold market, I suggest keeping it between 25-20, set how many previous candles the EA should use to calculate the maximum used as take profit, set how many candles should be used as stop loss, they are counted from the third entry;

To define the value used in the inputs, first define "Calculate the value of the lot in":

CAPITAL: Uses fixed values ​​in the pair currency, example XAUUSD "1st entry in capital value": 100 = 100 dollars will be used in the entry.

LOT: Uses the batch quantity to make entries, for example XAUUSD "1st Lot size": 0.1 will use 0.1 XAUUSD in the entry.

PERCENTAGE: Uses a percentage of the trader's available capital, example: Capital $1000.00 "1st entry percentage in capital value": 10 the value used in the entry will be $100.00.


Recommendations

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD, GOLD
  • Timeframe: 12H, Daily
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account Type: Any


Risk Warning:

Before you buy RSI 2 Storm, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also have losses). The backtests shown are highly optimized to find the best parameters, so the results are not transferable to real trading. Do not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.


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The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Experts
Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
GoldRatchet MT5
Mahmoud Hashem Abdelhakim Sweilem
Experts
GoldRatchet MT5 Professional Automated Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5 The market decides. GoldRatchet responds. Most Expert Advisors begin working after they believe they have found an opportunity. GoldRatchet is built around a different philosophy. It does not attempt to predict the next market direction. It prepares for it. Before price reaches an execution level, GoldRatchet has already organized its execution framework around the market. When price reaches a predefined level, execution b
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
Experts
Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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Telegram notifications
Diego Helio Da Silva
Utilities
Send position notifications to your channel or chat, the EA also has the function of sending to a chat if it is running every hour, very important for traders who have EA running in the cloud to receive hourly notifications if the EA is running, if the notification is not sent it means that the EA is having a problem, and the trader can take faster action, preventing their EA from being stopped for hours or days. After the position is completed, the EA "Telegram notifications" will edit the orig
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