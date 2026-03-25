Jonux Session CVD

JONUX Session CVD — Cumulative Delta Analysis for MT5

JONUX Session CVD is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to calculate and visualize cumulative market pressure throughout specific trading sessions. Since Forex lacks a centralized order book, this tool utilizes an algorithmic model to reconstruct directional pressure by analyzing price displacement and tick volume intensity.


Technical Logic

The indicator calculates a "Session Delta" value for every candle, which is then accumulated over time. This provides a proxy for Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) within the MT5 environment. The calculation is based on the relationship between price movement within the candle range and the relative volume intensity provided by the broker's data feed.


Session Management

The tool allows for precise analysis by offering multiple accumulation modes. Each mode resets the calculation to zero at the start of the defined window:

  • Daily: Cumulative accumulation from the start of the trading day.

  • London / New York / Asian: Pre-defined session windows for focused analysis of specific market participants.

  • Custom: User-defined time ranges for specialized session tracking.


Visual Interface & Indicators

  • Delta Line: A continuous line in a separate sub-window showing the cumulative pressure.

  • Status Panel: Displays the current technical state of the session delta (Positive/Negative momentum or Neutral states).

  • Divergence Markers: The indicator automatically identifies and marks divergences between price action and the cumulative delta line. This is designed to highlight areas where price and calculated pressure are moving in opposite directions.


Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Optimized for use on timeframes from M1 to H4.

  • Non-Repainting: All calculated values are fixed permanently upon the close of each candle.

  • GMT Offset: Manual setting to align the session windows with the broker's server time.

  • Zero External Dependencies: Does not require any DLLs or external data sources.


Strategic Application JONUX Session CVD is intended to be used as a technical filter for market momentum. It assists traders in:

  • Identifying the dominant pressure within a specific trading session.

  • Monitoring for absorption or exhaustion through the visualization of price-delta divergences.

  • Comparing session-specific accumulation against overall daily trends.


Parameters

  • Session Configuration: Adjust start and end times for custom windows.

  • Divergence Filter: Configure the lookback period and sensitivity for divergence detection.

  • UI Customization: Options for panel positioning, colors, and line styles.


Disclaimer Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk. JONUX Session CVD is a technical analysis tool for informational purposes and does not provide trade signals or financial advice. It does not guarantee profits and should not be the sole basis for any trading decision. The user is responsible for all trading outcomes.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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