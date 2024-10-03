Order Blocks Breaker

5

Introducing Order Blocks Breaker, a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks—key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout.

MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/

This tool incorporates advanced features, including Fractals for detecting Market Shift Structure (MSS), along with the integration of Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Balance Price Range (BPR). These enhancements make it easy to grasp the overall market structure, giving you a clearer edge in your trading decisions.

Alerts System:

  • 1st Alert: Get notified when the price enters an order block.
  • 2nd Alert: Receive a second alert when the price breaks through the order block.
  • 3rd Alert: Get a final alert once the price retests the broken order block.

By popular demand, Order Blocks Breaker now fully supports the 1-minute timeframe, a feature many traders have requested!

User-Friendly Settings:

  • You can easily use the default settings without much customization, aside from changing colors or font sizes.
  • For those who prefer to tweak the tool to suit their personal style, the settings are fully customizable.

Key Features:

  • Swing Lookback: Defines the lookback period to identify swing points for creating order blocks.
  • Show Last Bullish OB: Displays the most recent bullish order or breaker blocks on the chart.
  • Show Last Bearish OB: Displays the most recent bearish order or breaker blocks on the chart.
  • Use Candle Body: Option to use candle bodies instead of full candle ranges for defining order block areas, giving you more precise control.

Whether you're trading higher timeframes or scalping the 1M chart, Order Blocks Breaker is designed to help you understand the market like never before!

Feel free to reach out if you encounter any issues. Thank you!


Avis 1
Arlunff34
132
Arlunff34 2024.12.03 11:52 
 

This tool is really useful. I like it very much.

