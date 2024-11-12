BERG Fibo Trend Trader

The Ultimate Tool for Fibonacci & Moving Average-Based Signals

Live Streaming: https://www.youtube.com/@bergtraders/streams

Version 4.0 Sample Video: https://youtu.be/y1cR3a3rfkA

New Telegram Channel for updates: https://t.me/berg_traders

Are you looking to gain an edge in your trading by mastering price action at critical Fibonacci levels and moving average lines? The BERG Fibo Trend Trader is designed to give you clear signals when price action interacts with these key levels, helping you to spot potential market trends, entries, and exits more effectively.


This advanced indicator seamlessly combines Fibonacci retracement and extension levels with moving average filters, offering a unique and powerful approach to trading. It gives traders the tools needed to detect market trends, reversals, and potential breakout opportunities with minimal effort.


Key Features of the BERG Fibo Trend Trader

1. Automated Fibonacci Level Calculation

The BERG Fibo Trend Trader automatically calculates and draws Fibonacci levels on your chart. Whether you’re working on daily, weekly, or custom timeframes, this feature ensures you never miss key price action points. Choose to show specific Fibonacci levels, from the standard retracement levels like 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8% to extended and even negative Fibonacci levels, like 127.2%, 161.8%, and 261.8%.

2. Clear Buy and Sell Arrows

Receive signals with easy-to-read arrows directly on your chart. These signals are generated when price action occurs near Fibonacci levels or moving average lines, helping you identify high-probability trade setups.

3.  Moving Average Filter

The indicator comes with a customizable moving average filter to refine your trading signals. You can choose between more than 5 configurable periods and timeframes, ensuring signals align with long-term trends.

4. Multiple Timeframe Support

Analyze price action across different timeframes to detect stronger, more reliable trends. Whether you’re trading on a 1-minute chart or a daily timeframe, the BERG Fibo Trend Trader helps you stay on top of the market dynamics by integrating multi-timeframe moving averages and Fibonacci options.

5. Advanced Filters for Higher Accuracy

The BERG Fibo Trend Trader offers several advanced filters to eliminate false signals:

ADX/Trend Strength Filter: Helps identify strong trending markets.

Stochastic Filter: Fine-tune your entries using overbought and oversold conditions.

Tenkansen (Ichimoku) Filter: Adds another layer of trend-following accuracy.

Band Filter: Adds another layer of trend-following accuracy for fast-moving markets.

Strict Candle Pattern Filter: Strict pattern recognition to avoid low-quality setups.

 Supertrend Filter: Get a clearer view of the current trend direction. 

6. Real-Time Alerts

Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. The BERG Fibo Trend Trader provides real-time alerts when price action approaches critical Fibonacci levels or moving averages. You can enable or disable alerts, ensuring you never miss an important signal.


Why Traders Love the BERG Fibo Trend Trader

1. Simplicity & Clarity: Receive clean, easy-to-understand buy and sell signals.

2. Customizable & Flexible: Modify Fibonacci levels, moving average settings, and filter options to fit your strategy.

3. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Get a broader perspective with moving average calculations across multiple timeframes.

4. Boost Your Confidence: The indicator helps you confirm price trends and potential reversals, giving you the confidence to enter trades.


How Does It Work?

1. Fibonacci Calculation: The indicator automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on user-defined timeframes. It calculates these levels using recent price swings, ensuring key market points are clearly visible.


2. Trend Confirmation: With the moving average filter, the indicator only shows signals when price action aligns with long-term trends (e.g., MA50 or MA200), reducing noise and false entries.

3. Signal Generation: When price interacts with Fibonacci levels or moving averages, the BERG Fibo Trend Trader generates clear buy or sell signals with arrows on the chart. Traders can then evaluate the signal using additional filters like ADX and Stochastic for even more precision.

4. Alerts: Real-time alerts notify you when a trade signal occurs, allowing you to act quickly.


Who Is This For?

The BERG Fibo Trend Trader is designed for traders of all experience levels who are serious about improving their technical analysis skills. Whether you’re a beginner looking for clear entry and exit signals or an experienced trader seeking to enhance your strategy with Fibonacci and moving averages, this tool is for you.

Important Note for Beginners:

Before diving into live trading, it’s essential that you develop a solid foundation in price action strategy. Most of the signals generated by the BERG Fibo Trend Trader indicate that a potential movement is building up. These are early signals, often hinting at upcoming market shifts, but the most accurate entries will be confirmed by subsequent signals.

To be successful, you need to learn how to interpret price action. This includes understanding how the market behaves around Fibonacci levels, moving averages, and key support and resistance zones. You must be able to identify patterns, trends, and market structures that indicate whether these signals align with a real trading opportunity.

If you’re a beginner, we recommend starting with a demo account. This allows you to apply the signals without risking real money. Use this opportunity to build your own trading strategy that includes:

Price action analysis

Risk management

Proper use of Fibonacci and trend lines

You can also find numerous instructional videos on YouTube that teach price action strategies within a Fibonacci and trend-based context. Take the time to study these and master the concepts before moving to live trading.


Why Price Action Is Key:

Price action reveals the market’s current psychology and helps you determine whether to trust a signal. With this knowledge, you’ll be able to confirm whether the potential movement identified by the BERG Fibo Trend Trader is setting up for a true entry or if more patience is required.

By investing time into learning price action and building a personalized strategy, you’ll be much better prepared to use the BERG Fibo Trend Trader effectively and achieve consistent results.


INPUT PARAMETERS

Fibonacci Settings

DrawFibonacciLevels Enable or disable the drawing of Fibonacci levels on the chart. Set to true to display Fibonacci levels, or false to hide them.

Timeframe Select the timeframe for Fibonacci calculation, choosing from standard options like M1, H1, H4, or D1.

 Fibo Trend Following Method Method used to determine the trend direction for Fibonacci levels.  MA (Moving Average), Tenkan-Sen (Ichimoku), or Manual method.

 Fibo Trend Following Method  (MANUAL METHOD) Manually define the trend direction when using the Manual Trend Following Method. 

AlertOn Turn alerts on or off. Set to true to receive alerts for trading signals, or false to disable them.

SendPopupAlert Enable or disable pop-up alerts. When set to true, notifications will appear as a pop-up when a signal is triggered.

SendEmailAlert Activate or deactivate email alerts. Set to true to send email notifications when a trading signal occurs.

SendSoundAlert Enable sound alerts for signal notifications. Set to true to hear a sound when a trading signal is generated.

DrawArrows Toggle drawing arrows on the chart for buy and sell signals.

fiboLevelDistanceToCandle Set the distance, in points, between the Fibonacci levels and the candles on the chart.

MaxBars Define the maximum number of bars to process during calculations.

StartHour/StartMinute Specify the start time (hour and minute) for calculating Fibonacci levels.

EndHour/EndMinute Set the end time (hour and minute) when Fibonacci level calculations will stop.

Filters

InpIsADX Enable or disable the ADX/Trend Strength Filter to enhance signal accuracy in trending markets.

StochFilter Turn on or off the Stochastic Filter for refining entry points based on overbought or oversold conditions.

MAFollowing Use or skip the Moving Average Filter to confirm signals with trend-following logic.

InpIsTenkan Activate or deactivate the Tenkansen Filter for added trend accuracy using the Ichimoku method.

IsBandFilter Enable or disable the Band Filter to refine signals in fast-moving markets.

InpIsEngulfingCandle Apply a strict candle pattern filter to identify high-quality setups with engulfing patterns.

Tenkansen Settings

inpTenkan_Sen Set the Tenkan-sen period for the Tenkansen Filter.

InpTenkanColor Choose the color for the Tenkan-sen line on the chart.

InpTenkanStyle Set the line style for the Tenkan-sen line (e.g., solid or dashed).

InpTenkanWidth Define the thickness of the Tenkan-sen line on the chart.

Moving Average Settings

MATrendMethod Select which moving average period (e.g., MA50, MA200) to follow for signal confirmation.

InpMAMode Choose the method for calculating the moving average (e.g., SMA or EMA).

ADX Filter Settings

ADXMinLevel Set the minimum ADX level required to apply trend strength filtering.

InpADXPeriod Define the period for ADX calculation.

Fibonacci Lines and Text Settings

LineColor Set the color for the Fibonacci lines on the chart.

TextColor Set the color for the text labels indicating Fibonacci levels.

LineStyle Choose the line style for Fibonacci levels (e.g., solid, dashed).

ExtendLines Enable or disable the extension of Fibonacci lines to the right side of the chart.

LabelText Enter custom text to display next to Fibonacci levels for labeling.

TextFontSize Set the font size for Fibonacci level labels on the chart.

TextHorizontalOffset Specify the horizontal offset (in bars) for the position of Fibonacci level text.

TextVerticalOffset Define the vertical offset (in points) for positioning Fibonacci labels relative to the levels.



Get Started Today

For those who are serious about taking their trading skills to the next level, the BERG Fibo Trend Trader can become an indispensable tool. Just remember: mastering the basics of price action and risk management will set you on the right path to success.

Build confidence in your strategy with the power of technical analysis and price action, then let the BERG Fibo Trend Trader guide you to precise, well-timed entries.


Why Choose the BERG Fibo Trend Trader?

Proven Trading Strategy: Combining the power of Fibonacci levels and moving averages has been a reliable strategy for professional traders.

Customizable: Tailor the indicator to match your specific trading style, timeframe, and market.

No More Guesswork: Clear signals and real-time alerts reduce uncertainty and help you act with confidence.

Save Time: Eliminate manual Fibonacci calculations and streamline your analysis.

Get Started Today!

Transform your trading with the BERG Fibo Trend Trader and start capturing the market’s best opportunities. Download now and get instant access to:

Real-time Fibonacci-based trading signals.

Multi-timeframe moving average filters.

A powerful, customizable trading toolset.


Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice responsible risk management.


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MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
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Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels. The original technique was not taken from the internet, and it
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
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Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Power of Three AMD Protocol MT4
Ravi Gurung
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ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT5 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171633 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 4 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
Binary Volume Edge Martingale Stats
Vadim Verkhovtsev
5 (1)
Indicators
Binary Volume Edge – Martingale Stats     No Repaint Every lost deposit in binary options starts with a simple thought: "This signal looks reliable." The problem is not the lack of signals – any indicator generates them. The problem is the lack of a filtering system that can distinguish real market momentum from random fluctuations.   Binary Volume Edge-Martingale Stats solves this problem at a fundamental level. Instead of one or two confirmations, it passes each candle through twelve in
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.54 (26)
Indicators
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for thos
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