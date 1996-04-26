BERG Fibo Trend Trader

The Ultimate Tool for Fibonacci & Moving Average-Based Signals

Live Streaming: https://www.youtube.com/@bergtraders/streams

Version 4.0 Sample Video: https://youtu.be/y1cR3a3rfkA

New Telegram Channel for updates: https://t.me/berg_traders

Are you looking to gain an edge in your trading by mastering price action at critical Fibonacci levels and moving average lines? The BERG Fibo Trend Trader is designed to give you clear signals when price action interacts with these key levels, helping you to spot potential market trends, entries, and exits more effectively.


This advanced indicator seamlessly combines Fibonacci retracement and extension levels with moving average filters, offering a unique and powerful approach to trading. It gives traders the tools needed to detect market trends, reversals, and potential breakout opportunities with minimal effort.


Key Features of the BERG Fibo Trend Trader

1. Automated Fibonacci Level Calculation

The BERG Fibo Trend Trader automatically calculates and draws Fibonacci levels on your chart. Whether you’re working on daily, weekly, or custom timeframes, this feature ensures you never miss key price action points. Choose to show specific Fibonacci levels, from the standard retracement levels like 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8% to extended and even negative Fibonacci levels, like 127.2%, 161.8%, and 261.8%.

2. Clear Buy and Sell Arrows

Receive signals with easy-to-read arrows directly on your chart. These signals are generated when price action occurs near Fibonacci levels or moving average lines, helping you identify high-probability trade setups.

3.  Moving Average Filter

The indicator comes with a customizable moving average filter to refine your trading signals. You can choose between more than 5 configurable periods and timeframes, ensuring signals align with long-term trends.

4. Multiple Timeframe Support

Analyze price action across different timeframes to detect stronger, more reliable trends. Whether you’re trading on a 1-minute chart or a daily timeframe, the BERG Fibo Trend Trader helps you stay on top of the market dynamics by integrating multi-timeframe moving averages and Fibonacci options.

5. Advanced Filters for Higher Accuracy

The BERG Fibo Trend Trader offers several advanced filters to eliminate false signals:

ADX/Trend Strength Filter: Helps identify strong trending markets.

Stochastic Filter: Fine-tune your entries using overbought and oversold conditions.

Tenkansen (Ichimoku) Filter: Adds another layer of trend-following accuracy.

Band Filter: Adds another layer of trend-following accuracy for fast-moving markets.

Strict Candle Pattern Filter: Strict pattern recognition to avoid low-quality setups.

 Supertrend Filter: Get a clearer view of the current trend direction. 

6. Real-Time Alerts

Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. The BERG Fibo Trend Trader provides real-time alerts when price action approaches critical Fibonacci levels or moving averages. You can enable or disable alerts, ensuring you never miss an important signal.


Why Traders Love the BERG Fibo Trend Trader

1. Simplicity & Clarity: Receive clean, easy-to-understand buy and sell signals.

2. Customizable & Flexible: Modify Fibonacci levels, moving average settings, and filter options to fit your strategy.

3. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Get a broader perspective with moving average calculations across multiple timeframes.

4. Boost Your Confidence: The indicator helps you confirm price trends and potential reversals, giving you the confidence to enter trades.


How Does It Work?

1. Fibonacci Calculation: The indicator automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on user-defined timeframes. It calculates these levels using recent price swings, ensuring key market points are clearly visible.


2. Trend Confirmation: With the moving average filter, the indicator only shows signals when price action aligns with long-term trends (e.g., MA50 or MA200), reducing noise and false entries.

3. Signal Generation: When price interacts with Fibonacci levels or moving averages, the BERG Fibo Trend Trader generates clear buy or sell signals with arrows on the chart. Traders can then evaluate the signal using additional filters like ADX and Stochastic for even more precision.

4. Alerts: Real-time alerts notify you when a trade signal occurs, allowing you to act quickly.


Who Is This For?

The BERG Fibo Trend Trader is designed for traders of all experience levels who are serious about improving their technical analysis skills. Whether you’re a beginner looking for clear entry and exit signals or an experienced trader seeking to enhance your strategy with Fibonacci and moving averages, this tool is for you.

Important Note for Beginners:

Before diving into live trading, it’s essential that you develop a solid foundation in price action strategy. Most of the signals generated by the BERG Fibo Trend Trader indicate that a potential movement is building up. These are early signals, often hinting at upcoming market shifts, but the most accurate entries will be confirmed by subsequent signals.

To be successful, you need to learn how to interpret price action. This includes understanding how the market behaves around Fibonacci levels, moving averages, and key support and resistance zones. You must be able to identify patterns, trends, and market structures that indicate whether these signals align with a real trading opportunity.

If you’re a beginner, we recommend starting with a demo account. This allows you to apply the signals without risking real money. Use this opportunity to build your own trading strategy that includes:

Price action analysis

Risk management

Proper use of Fibonacci and trend lines

You can also find numerous instructional videos on YouTube that teach price action strategies within a Fibonacci and trend-based context. Take the time to study these and master the concepts before moving to live trading.


Why Price Action Is Key:

Price action reveals the market’s current psychology and helps you determine whether to trust a signal. With this knowledge, you’ll be able to confirm whether the potential movement identified by the BERG Fibo Trend Trader is setting up for a true entry or if more patience is required.

By investing time into learning price action and building a personalized strategy, you’ll be much better prepared to use the BERG Fibo Trend Trader effectively and achieve consistent results.


INPUT PARAMETERS

Fibonacci Settings

DrawFibonacciLevels Enable or disable the drawing of Fibonacci levels on the chart. Set to true to display Fibonacci levels, or false to hide them.

Timeframe Select the timeframe for Fibonacci calculation, choosing from standard options like M1, H1, H4, or D1.

 Fibo Trend Following Method Method used to determine the trend direction for Fibonacci levels.  MA (Moving Average), Tenkan-Sen (Ichimoku), or Manual method.

 Fibo Trend Following Method  (MANUAL METHOD) Manually define the trend direction when using the Manual Trend Following Method. 

AlertOn Turn alerts on or off. Set to true to receive alerts for trading signals, or false to disable them.

SendPopupAlert Enable or disable pop-up alerts. When set to true, notifications will appear as a pop-up when a signal is triggered.

SendEmailAlert Activate or deactivate email alerts. Set to true to send email notifications when a trading signal occurs.

SendSoundAlert Enable sound alerts for signal notifications. Set to true to hear a sound when a trading signal is generated.

DrawArrows Toggle drawing arrows on the chart for buy and sell signals.

fiboLevelDistanceToCandle Set the distance, in points, between the Fibonacci levels and the candles on the chart.

MaxBars Define the maximum number of bars to process during calculations.

StartHour/StartMinute Specify the start time (hour and minute) for calculating Fibonacci levels.

EndHour/EndMinute Set the end time (hour and minute) when Fibonacci level calculations will stop.

Filters

InpIsADX Enable or disable the ADX/Trend Strength Filter to enhance signal accuracy in trending markets.

StochFilter Turn on or off the Stochastic Filter for refining entry points based on overbought or oversold conditions.

MAFollowing Use or skip the Moving Average Filter to confirm signals with trend-following logic.

InpIsTenkan Activate or deactivate the Tenkansen Filter for added trend accuracy using the Ichimoku method.

IsBandFilter Enable or disable the Band Filter to refine signals in fast-moving markets.

InpIsEngulfingCandle Apply a strict candle pattern filter to identify high-quality setups with engulfing patterns.

Tenkansen Settings

inpTenkan_Sen Set the Tenkan-sen period for the Tenkansen Filter.

InpTenkanColor Choose the color for the Tenkan-sen line on the chart.

InpTenkanStyle Set the line style for the Tenkan-sen line (e.g., solid or dashed).

InpTenkanWidth Define the thickness of the Tenkan-sen line on the chart.

Moving Average Settings

MATrendMethod Select which moving average period (e.g., MA50, MA200) to follow for signal confirmation.

InpMAMode Choose the method for calculating the moving average (e.g., SMA or EMA).

ADX Filter Settings

ADXMinLevel Set the minimum ADX level required to apply trend strength filtering.

InpADXPeriod Define the period for ADX calculation.

Fibonacci Lines and Text Settings

LineColor Set the color for the Fibonacci lines on the chart.

TextColor Set the color for the text labels indicating Fibonacci levels.

LineStyle Choose the line style for Fibonacci levels (e.g., solid, dashed).

ExtendLines Enable or disable the extension of Fibonacci lines to the right side of the chart.

LabelText Enter custom text to display next to Fibonacci levels for labeling.

TextFontSize Set the font size for Fibonacci level labels on the chart.

TextHorizontalOffset Specify the horizontal offset (in bars) for the position of Fibonacci level text.

TextVerticalOffset Define the vertical offset (in points) for positioning Fibonacci labels relative to the levels.



Get Started Today

For those who are serious about taking their trading skills to the next level, the BERG Fibo Trend Trader can become an indispensable tool. Just remember: mastering the basics of price action and risk management will set you on the right path to success.

Build confidence in your strategy with the power of technical analysis and price action, then let the BERG Fibo Trend Trader guide you to precise, well-timed entries.


Why Choose the BERG Fibo Trend Trader?

Proven Trading Strategy: Combining the power of Fibonacci levels and moving averages has been a reliable strategy for professional traders.

Customizable: Tailor the indicator to match your specific trading style, timeframe, and market.

No More Guesswork: Clear signals and real-time alerts reduce uncertainty and help you act with confidence.

Save Time: Eliminate manual Fibonacci calculations and streamline your analysis.

Get Started Today!

Transform your trading with the BERG Fibo Trend Trader and start capturing the market’s best opportunities. Download now and get instant access to:

Real-time Fibonacci-based trading signals.

Multi-timeframe moving average filters.

A powerful, customizable trading toolset.


Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice responsible risk management.


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Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
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Expert Lims S.L
指标
Intraday Levels shows intraday levels grid for intraday trading Shows a grid for the day levels, gives you a guide to know the trend and to measure intraday trades (stop-loss and take-profit). Parameters are: Levels Mode: Basic mode: Shows highest, lowest and middle levels. Advanced mode: Shows highest, lowest, middle and intermediate levels. Fibonacci mode: Shows session Fibonacci retracements levels. Momentum mode: Shows delayed Advanced levels to identify momentum. Smooth Period (Momentum m
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Qian Guofeng
指标
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Vladimir Pastushak
指标
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Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
指标
Alpha Trend sign Alpha Trend sign 是我么长期以来非常受欢迎的交易工具，它可以验证我们的交易系统，并且明确的提示交易信号，并且信号不会漂移。 主要功能： •  根据市场显示活跃区域，根据指标可以很直观的判断当前行情是属于趋势行情，还是震荡行情。    并根据指标的指示箭头切入市场，绿色箭头提示买入，红色箭头提示卖出。 •  建议使用5分钟以上的时间周期进行交易，避免因为小周期波动出现频繁的交易信号。 •  您也可以开启信号提示，以免错过最佳的交易时机。 •  本指标不但可以很好的预测趋势行情，也可以在宽幅震荡行情中获利。 •  本指标本着大道至简的原则，适合不同阶段的交易者使用。 注意事项： •  Alpha Trend sign 有明确的进出场信号，不建议逆势操作，以免造成损失。 •  Alpha Trend sign 是特别成熟的指标，我们团队人手一个，使用它可以实现稳定盈利。     
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Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
指标
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
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Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
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4.96 (26)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！   Quantum Breakout PRO 由拥有超过 13 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发，旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
指标
在顺势交易中，主要的难点不在于找到一个水平位，而在于理解哪里才是一个真正有效的入场点。 价格经常对水平位产生反应，但无法延续 движение — 这会导致错误入场或错过行情。 Owl Smart Levels 不仅仅显示水平位 ，还会基于市场结构和回调构建区域。这使你可以以不同的方式评估入场点，并避免一部分虚假信号。 Owl Smart Levels 系统包含什么？ Owl Smart Levels 不只是标记水平位，而是一个 完整的交易模型 ，其中每个元素相互配合。 系统包含： Owl Smart Levels（指标） 显示趋势方向、回调区域，以及预定义的入场、止损和止盈水平 系统指南 解释如何在实战中使用信号：哪些情况需要考虑，哪些需要忽略，以及如何管理交易 交易决策清单 帮助你快速评估信号，避免基于“感觉”入场 Owl Helper 辅助EA 简化交易执行和管理 （一键下单） 说明、示例和策略 帮助你快速上手，并在实践中理解系统逻辑 最终，你获得的不是一个单独的工具，而是一个完整的交易框架 —— 从分析到执行。 阅读更多： Owl Smart Levels 如何发展
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
指标
下一代自动化供需区。适用于任何图表的创新算法。所有区域都是根据市场的价格行为动态创建的。 两种类型的警报 --> 1) 当价格触及区域时 2) 当新区域形成时 你不会再得到一个无用的指标。您将获得一个完整的交易策略和经过验证的结果。     新的功能：     价格触及供需区时发出警报     创建新的供应/需求区时发出警报     推送通知警报     以点为单位的区域宽度标签     关于 MTF 的又一个时间表。因此，现在您将能够看到高于当前 3 个时间帧，而不是高于当前 2 个时间帧     启用/禁用警报/区域/MTF 功能的按钮 您获得的优势：     消除交易中的情绪。     客观化您的交易条目。     通过高概率设置提高您的利润。     节省绘图区域的时间。     像专业人士一样交易金融市场。     任何市场的即时多时间框架分析。 你在图表上看到了什么？     蓝色和红色矩形是当前时间范围的供需区。     虚线样式线是当前上方第一个时间范围内的供需区域。     实线样式线是当前上方第二个时间范围内的
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
指标
A. 什么是 A2SR ？   * 这是一个领先的技术指标（没有重绘，没有滞后）。  -  指导 ： -- 在  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- 和  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR 在确定支撑（需求）和阻力（供应）水平方面有一种特殊的技术。 与我们在网上看到的普通方式不同，A2SR 在确定实际 SR 级别时有一个独创的概念。 原技术不是从网上拿来的，也没有在网上公开过。 A2SR 将根据您的交易风格自动选择 SR 级别。 即使您正在更改时间范围，但 SR 级别仍将保留在其位置上。 因为实际的 SR 不是从你使用的时间范围内获得的。 A2SR 拥有完整的交易工具 。 实际支持（需求）和阻力（供应）的真正概念。 新闻事件和央行讲话的市场情绪。 新闻事件和趋势的主要货币强度 (MCS) 的真正概
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
指标
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
指标
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
指标
GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 指標為 XAU/USD 中的高速、短期短線交易者提供精確、實時的趨勢分析。 專為1分鐘時間框架設計，此工具顯示方向箭頭以明確顯示入場點，使短線交易者能在波動市場中自信操作。 該指標包含主要和次要警示箭頭。主要信號為白色和黑色方向箭頭，用於指示趨勢方向的轉變；次要信號為藍色和紅色箭頭，用於確認主要箭頭指示的方向並提示潛在交易入場點。 注意：當趨勢方向發生變化後僅出現一個主要警報箭頭時，請注意可能會出現多個次要藍/紅箭頭。次要信號將在滿足信號標準的任何蠟燭圖後出現，因此在長期趨勢移動中，螢幕上將顯示大量次要箭頭（如附帶的截圖所示）。您可在設置中開啟或關閉任一箭頭類型。 以下是我使用此指標進行交易的方式： - 對於買入入場，我會耐心等待白箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現藍箭頭時進行買入交易。 - 對於賣出入場，我會耐心等待黑箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現紅箭頭時進行賣出交易。 - 獲利了結/止損設置由使用者自行負責，但我個人使用最低R：R為1:2，並發現這在倫敦/紐約開盤等
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
指标
MT4多時限訂單塊檢測指示器。 特徵 -在圖表控制面板上完全可自定義，提供完整的交互。 -隨時隨地隱藏和顯示控制面板。 -在多個時間範圍內檢測OB。 -選擇要顯示的OB數量。 -不同的OB用戶界面。 -OB上的不同過濾器。 -OB接近警報。 -ADR高低線。 -通知服務（屏幕警報|推送通知）。 概括 訂單塊是一種市場行為，它指示從金融機構和銀行收取訂單。著名的金融機構和中央銀行帶動了外匯市場。因此，交易者必須知道他們在市場上正在做什麼。當市場建立訂單塊時，它會像發生大多數投資決策的範圍一樣移動。 訂單建立完成後，市場將朝著上升和縮小的方向發展。訂單大宗交易策略的關鍵術語是它包括機構交易者正在做的事情。由於它們是主要的價格驅動因素，因此包括機構交易在內的任何策略都可以。 您將在任何時間範圍內實時看到訂單塊，使用我們的控制面板，您將能夠在所選的歷史記錄週期內檢測常規，拒收和未大寫的訂單塊。 現在您可以接收到訂單塊接近警報，我們在MT4上顯示屏幕通知，並將通知推送到您的手機！
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
指标
ENIGMERA: 市场的核心 重要提示：MQL5.com 演示版本在策略测试器中运行，可能无法完全反映 Enigmera 的功能。请查看描述、截图和视频了解详细信息。如有任何问题，请随时联系我！ 该指标的代码已完全重写。版本 3.0 增加了新功能并修复了自指标发布以来积累的错误。 简介 这个指标和交易系统是金融市场的一种独特方法。ENIGMERA 使用分形周期来精确计算支撑和阻力水平。它展示了真实的积累阶段，并提供了方向和目标。无论是在趋势中还是在修正中，这个系统都能工作。 它是如何工作的 指标的大部分功能通过图表左侧的按钮控制，使得能够快速响应不同的市场情况。 按钮 ON/OFF – 显示或隐藏整个指标。 Channel – 激活支撑通道，显示可接受的偏差范围。 Dev1 (第一偏差) – 指示价格在支撑偏差内的波动，信号表示市场正在整合或积累力量。 Dev2 (第二偏差) – 显示价格在偏差之间的波动，表示趋势形成和方向。 Dev3 (第三偏差) – 表示趋势的显著加速和高波动性。 45deg (45度) – 显示市场的节奏和相对于 45 度线的运动稳定性。 Tgt1/2
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,    对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1. 基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2. 二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3. 波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,可以得出波浪
MetaBands M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
3.5 (6)
指标
MetaBands使用强大且独特的算法绘制通道并检测趋势，以便为交易者提供进出交易的潜在点。它是一个通道指标和强大的趋势指标。它包括不同类型的通道，可以通过使用输入参数简单地合并以创建新通道。MetaBands使用所有类型的警报通知用户市场事件。 功能 支持大多数通道算法 强大的趋势检测算法 能够合并不同类型的通道 多时间帧和多货币（信号矩阵） 所有类型的警报功能（声音、屏幕闪烁、推送通知、电子邮件、弹出窗口、箭头） 它永远不会重绘 趋势检测 MetaBands使用在通道内振荡的蓝色线来检测趋势。当该线遇到通道的上界时，表明开始下跌趋势，当它遇到下界时，表明开始上涨趋势。如果蓝线接近中线，则市场处于整理期。 该指标使用独特的方法来检测趋势。一开始可能看起来有些复杂，但如果您观看视频教程，您就会意识到它是多么强大且易于使用。 入场和出场信号 当趋势变化或价格穿过上下通道时，MetaBands会立即通过不同的方法提醒交易者，这些方法可以在指标设置中启用。 信号矩阵 要监视来自不同时间框架的多个符号并在一个地方查看信号，请单击右上角按钮或按键盘上的M键以打开信号矩阵。该矩阵可以快速概览
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后把剩下的判断全部留给你自己。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 给你的，是一套完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，图表上都会同时绘制完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时 Edge 结论，告诉你当前品种和时间周期是否值得交易。套装中还包含 Trade Manager EA，在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动和情绪干扰下依然保持纪律。非重绘。只在K线收盘后给出信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数，以及你交易的其他任何品种。 核心功能 非重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后出现。 每个信号都带有入场线、结构性止损和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 结论系统：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮，可根据当前品种和时间周期自动调整设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并内置五种专为本指标设计的交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上实时追踪日内回撤
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
作者的更多信息
Berg Supertrend
Mark Thimoty Evangelista
指标
BERG Supertrend Indicator  Developed by Berg Traders   New Telegram Channel for updates:  https://t.me/berg_traders Overview The Berg Supertrend indicator is a custom technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential trend reversals and market trends based on the Average True Range (ATR) and price movements. Designed for versatility and user-friendliness, the indicator offers a range of customization options, including notification settings for desktop, email, and mobile alerts. Key
FREE
Daily FIBO Pro
Mark Thimoty Evangelista
指标
使用 BERG Daily FIBO Pro 释放您的交易潜力 BERG Daily FIBO Pro   是专为 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 平台设计的强大且可定制的斐波那契回撤指标。无论您是经验丰富的交易者，还是刚刚起步，这个指标都是您识别关键支撑位和阻力位、提升市场分析并优化交易策略的理想工具。 为什么选择 BERG Daily FIBO Pro？   斐波那契分析的精确性：   借助基于前一天高点和低点自动计算的斐波那契回撤水平，在市场上获得优势。 BERG Daily FIBO Pro   绘制了各个水平（0%、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8%、78.6%、100%），帮助您轻松识别潜在的市场转折点。   智能报警系统：   使用可定制的警报系统，确保您不会错过任何机会，当价格触及任何斐波那契水平时，系统将通知您。您可以选择视觉弹出警报或声音信号，随时掌握您的交易动态。   完全可定制的视觉效果：   根据您的交易风格调整指标的外观。调整颜色、线条样式、标签文字、字体大小和位置，创建既信息丰富又赏心悦目的图表。   动态更新：  
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