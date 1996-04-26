Are you looking to gain an edge in your trading by mastering price action at critical Fibonacci levels and moving average lines? The BERG Fibo Trend Trader is designed to give you clear signals when price action interacts with these key levels, helping you to spot potential market trends, entries, and exits more effectively.

This advanced indicator seamlessly combines Fibonacci retracement and extension levels with moving average filters, offering a unique and powerful approach to trading. It gives traders the tools needed to detect market trends, reversals, and potential breakout opportunities with minimal effort.

Key Features of the BERG Fibo Trend Trader

1. Automated Fibonacci Level Calculation

The BERG Fibo Trend Trader automatically calculates and draws Fibonacci levels on your chart. Whether you’re working on daily, weekly, or custom timeframes, this feature ensures you never miss key price action points. Choose to show specific Fibonacci levels, from the standard retracement levels like 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8% to extended and even negative Fibonacci levels, like 127.2%, 161.8%, and 261.8%.

2. Clear Buy and Sell Arrows

Receive signals with easy-to-read arrows directly on your chart. These signals are generated when price action occurs near Fibonacci levels or moving average lines, helping you identify high-probability trade setups.

3. Moving Average Filter

The indicator comes with a customizable moving average filter to refine your trading signals. You can choose between more than 5 configurable periods and timeframes, ensuring signals align with long-term trends.

4. Multiple Timeframe Support

Analyze price action across different timeframes to detect stronger, more reliable trends. Whether you’re trading on a 1-minute chart or a daily timeframe, the BERG Fibo Trend Trader helps you stay on top of the market dynamics by integrating multi-timeframe moving averages and Fibonacci options.

5. Advanced Filters for Higher Accuracy

The BERG Fibo Trend Trader offers several advanced filters to eliminate false signals:

• ADX/Trend Strength Filter: Helps identify strong trending markets.

• Stochastic Filter: Fine-tune your entries using overbought and oversold conditions.

• Tenkansen (Ichimoku) Filter: Adds another layer of trend-following accuracy.

• Band Filter: Adds another layer of trend-following accuracy for fast-moving markets.

• Strict Candle Pattern Filter: Strict pattern recognition to avoid low-quality setups.

• Supertrend Filter: Get a clearer view of the current trend direction.



6. Real-Time Alerts

Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. The BERG Fibo Trend Trader provides real-time alerts when price action approaches critical Fibonacci levels or moving averages. You can enable or disable alerts, ensuring you never miss an important signal.

Why Traders Love the BERG Fibo Trend Trader

1. Simplicity & Clarity: Receive clean, easy-to-understand buy and sell signals.

2. Customizable & Flexible: Modify Fibonacci levels, moving average settings, and filter options to fit your strategy.

3. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Get a broader perspective with moving average calculations across multiple timeframes.

4. Boost Your Confidence: The indicator helps you confirm price trends and potential reversals, giving you the confidence to enter trades.





How Does It Work?

1. Fibonacci Calculation: The indicator automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on user-defined timeframes. It calculates these levels using recent price swings, ensuring key market points are clearly visible.

2. Trend Confirmation: With the moving average filter, the indicator only shows signals when price action aligns with long-term trends (e.g., MA50 or MA200), reducing noise and false entries.

3. Signal Generation: When price interacts with Fibonacci levels or moving averages, the BERG Fibo Trend Trader generates clear buy or sell signals with arrows on the chart. Traders can then evaluate the signal using additional filters like ADX and Stochastic for even more precision.

4. Alerts: Real-time alerts notify you when a trade signal occurs, allowing you to act quickly.

Who Is This For?

The BERG Fibo Trend Trader is designed for traders of all experience levels who are serious about improving their technical analysis skills. Whether you’re a beginner looking for clear entry and exit signals or an experienced trader seeking to enhance your strategy with Fibonacci and moving averages, this tool is for you.

Important Note for Beginners:

Before diving into live trading, it’s essential that you develop a solid foundation in price action strategy. Most of the signals generated by the BERG Fibo Trend Trader indicate that a potential movement is building up. These are early signals, often hinting at upcoming market shifts, but the most accurate entries will be confirmed by subsequent signals.

To be successful, you need to learn how to interpret price action. This includes understanding how the market behaves around Fibonacci levels, moving averages, and key support and resistance zones. You must be able to identify patterns, trends, and market structures that indicate whether these signals align with a real trading opportunity.

If you’re a beginner, we recommend starting with a demo account. This allows you to apply the signals without risking real money. Use this opportunity to build your own trading strategy that includes:

• Price action analysis

• Risk management

• Proper use of Fibonacci and trend lines

You can also find numerous instructional videos on YouTube that teach price action strategies within a Fibonacci and trend-based context. Take the time to study these and master the concepts before moving to live trading.

Why Price Action Is Key:

Price action reveals the market’s current psychology and helps you determine whether to trust a signal. With this knowledge, you’ll be able to confirm whether the potential movement identified by the BERG Fibo Trend Trader is setting up for a true entry or if more patience is required.

By investing time into learning price action and building a personalized strategy, you’ll be much better prepared to use the BERG Fibo Trend Trader effectively and achieve consistent results.





INPUT PARAMETERS



Fibonacci Settings

• DrawFibonacciLevels Enable or disable the drawing of Fibonacci levels on the chart. Set to true to display Fibonacci levels, or false to hide them.

• Timeframe Select the timeframe for Fibonacci calculation, choosing from standard options like M1, H1, H4, or D1.

• Fibo Trend Following Method Method used to determine the trend direction for Fibonacci levels. MA (Moving Average), Tenkan-Sen (Ichimoku), or Manual method.

• Fibo Trend Following Method (MANUAL METHOD) Manually define the trend direction when using the Manual Trend Following Method.

• AlertOn Turn alerts on or off. Set to true to receive alerts for trading signals, or false to disable them.

• SendPopupAlert Enable or disable pop-up alerts. When set to true, notifications will appear as a pop-up when a signal is triggered.

• SendEmailAlert Activate or deactivate email alerts. Set to true to send email notifications when a trading signal occurs.

• SendSoundAlert Enable sound alerts for signal notifications. Set to true to hear a sound when a trading signal is generated.

• DrawArrows Toggle drawing arrows on the chart for buy and sell signals.

• fiboLevelDistanceToCandle Set the distance, in points, between the Fibonacci levels and the candles on the chart.

• MaxBars Define the maximum number of bars to process during calculations.

• StartHour/StartMinute Specify the start time (hour and minute) for calculating Fibonacci levels.

• EndHour/EndMinute Set the end time (hour and minute) when Fibonacci level calculations will stop.

Filters

• InpIsADX Enable or disable the ADX/Trend Strength Filter to enhance signal accuracy in trending markets.

• StochFilter Turn on or off the Stochastic Filter for refining entry points based on overbought or oversold conditions.

• MAFollowing Use or skip the Moving Average Filter to confirm signals with trend-following logic.

• InpIsTenkan Activate or deactivate the Tenkansen Filter for added trend accuracy using the Ichimoku method.

• IsBandFilter Enable or disable the Band Filter to refine signals in fast-moving markets.

• InpIsEngulfingCandle Apply a strict candle pattern filter to identify high-quality setups with engulfing patterns.

Tenkansen Settings

• inpTenkan_Sen Set the Tenkan-sen period for the Tenkansen Filter.

• InpTenkanColor Choose the color for the Tenkan-sen line on the chart.

• InpTenkanStyle Set the line style for the Tenkan-sen line (e.g., solid or dashed).

• InpTenkanWidth Define the thickness of the Tenkan-sen line on the chart.

Moving Average Settings

• MATrendMethod Select which moving average period (e.g., MA50, MA200) to follow for signal confirmation.

• InpMAMode Choose the method for calculating the moving average (e.g., SMA or EMA).

ADX Filter Settings

• ADXMinLevel Set the minimum ADX level required to apply trend strength filtering.

• InpADXPeriod Define the period for ADX calculation.

Fibonacci Lines and Text Settings

• LineColor Set the color for the Fibonacci lines on the chart.

• TextColor Set the color for the text labels indicating Fibonacci levels.

• LineStyle Choose the line style for Fibonacci levels (e.g., solid, dashed).

• ExtendLines Enable or disable the extension of Fibonacci lines to the right side of the chart.

• LabelText Enter custom text to display next to Fibonacci levels for labeling.

• TextFontSize Set the font size for Fibonacci level labels on the chart.

• TextHorizontalOffset Specify the horizontal offset (in bars) for the position of Fibonacci level text.

• TextVerticalOffset Define the vertical offset (in points) for positioning Fibonacci labels relative to the levels.





Get Started Today

For those who are serious about taking their trading skills to the next level, the BERG Fibo Trend Trader can become an indispensable tool. Just remember: mastering the basics of price action and risk management will set you on the right path to success.

Build confidence in your strategy with the power of technical analysis and price action, then let the BERG Fibo Trend Trader guide you to precise, well-timed entries.

Why Choose the BERG Fibo Trend Trader?

• Proven Trading Strategy: Combining the power of Fibonacci levels and moving averages has been a reliable strategy for professional traders.

• Customizable: Tailor the indicator to match your specific trading style, timeframe, and market.

• No More Guesswork: Clear signals and real-time alerts reduce uncertainty and help you act with confidence.

• Save Time: Eliminate manual Fibonacci calculations and streamline your analysis.

Get Started Today!

Transform your trading with the BERG Fibo Trend Trader and start capturing the market’s best opportunities. Download now and get instant access to:

• Real-time Fibonacci-based trading signals.

• Multi-timeframe moving average filters.

• A powerful, customizable trading toolset.





Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice responsible risk management.