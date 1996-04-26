BERG Fibo Trend Trader

The Ultimate Tool for Fibonacci & Moving Average-Based Signals

Live Streaming: https://www.youtube.com/@bergtraders/streams

Version 4.0 Sample Video: https://youtu.be/y1cR3a3rfkA

New Telegram Channel for updates: https://t.me/berg_traders

Are you looking to gain an edge in your trading by mastering price action at critical Fibonacci levels and moving average lines? The BERG Fibo Trend Trader is designed to give you clear signals when price action interacts with these key levels, helping you to spot potential market trends, entries, and exits more effectively.


This advanced indicator seamlessly combines Fibonacci retracement and extension levels with moving average filters, offering a unique and powerful approach to trading. It gives traders the tools needed to detect market trends, reversals, and potential breakout opportunities with minimal effort.


Key Features of the BERG Fibo Trend Trader

1. Automated Fibonacci Level Calculation

The BERG Fibo Trend Trader automatically calculates and draws Fibonacci levels on your chart. Whether you’re working on daily, weekly, or custom timeframes, this feature ensures you never miss key price action points. Choose to show specific Fibonacci levels, from the standard retracement levels like 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8% to extended and even negative Fibonacci levels, like 127.2%, 161.8%, and 261.8%.

2. Clear Buy and Sell Arrows

Receive signals with easy-to-read arrows directly on your chart. These signals are generated when price action occurs near Fibonacci levels or moving average lines, helping you identify high-probability trade setups.

3.  Moving Average Filter

The indicator comes with a customizable moving average filter to refine your trading signals. You can choose between more than 5 configurable periods and timeframes, ensuring signals align with long-term trends.

4. Multiple Timeframe Support

Analyze price action across different timeframes to detect stronger, more reliable trends. Whether you’re trading on a 1-minute chart or a daily timeframe, the BERG Fibo Trend Trader helps you stay on top of the market dynamics by integrating multi-timeframe moving averages and Fibonacci options.

5. Advanced Filters for Higher Accuracy

The BERG Fibo Trend Trader offers several advanced filters to eliminate false signals:

ADX/Trend Strength Filter: Helps identify strong trending markets.

Stochastic Filter: Fine-tune your entries using overbought and oversold conditions.

Tenkansen (Ichimoku) Filter: Adds another layer of trend-following accuracy.

Band Filter: Adds another layer of trend-following accuracy for fast-moving markets.

Strict Candle Pattern Filter: Strict pattern recognition to avoid low-quality setups.

 Supertrend Filter: Get a clearer view of the current trend direction. 

6. Real-Time Alerts

Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. The BERG Fibo Trend Trader provides real-time alerts when price action approaches critical Fibonacci levels or moving averages. You can enable or disable alerts, ensuring you never miss an important signal.


Why Traders Love the BERG Fibo Trend Trader

1. Simplicity & Clarity: Receive clean, easy-to-understand buy and sell signals.

2. Customizable & Flexible: Modify Fibonacci levels, moving average settings, and filter options to fit your strategy.

3. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Get a broader perspective with moving average calculations across multiple timeframes.

4. Boost Your Confidence: The indicator helps you confirm price trends and potential reversals, giving you the confidence to enter trades.


How Does It Work?

1. Fibonacci Calculation: The indicator automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on user-defined timeframes. It calculates these levels using recent price swings, ensuring key market points are clearly visible.


2. Trend Confirmation: With the moving average filter, the indicator only shows signals when price action aligns with long-term trends (e.g., MA50 or MA200), reducing noise and false entries.

3. Signal Generation: When price interacts with Fibonacci levels or moving averages, the BERG Fibo Trend Trader generates clear buy or sell signals with arrows on the chart. Traders can then evaluate the signal using additional filters like ADX and Stochastic for even more precision.

4. Alerts: Real-time alerts notify you when a trade signal occurs, allowing you to act quickly.


Who Is This For?

The BERG Fibo Trend Trader is designed for traders of all experience levels who are serious about improving their technical analysis skills. Whether you’re a beginner looking for clear entry and exit signals or an experienced trader seeking to enhance your strategy with Fibonacci and moving averages, this tool is for you.

Important Note for Beginners:

Before diving into live trading, it’s essential that you develop a solid foundation in price action strategy. Most of the signals generated by the BERG Fibo Trend Trader indicate that a potential movement is building up. These are early signals, often hinting at upcoming market shifts, but the most accurate entries will be confirmed by subsequent signals.

To be successful, you need to learn how to interpret price action. This includes understanding how the market behaves around Fibonacci levels, moving averages, and key support and resistance zones. You must be able to identify patterns, trends, and market structures that indicate whether these signals align with a real trading opportunity.

If you’re a beginner, we recommend starting with a demo account. This allows you to apply the signals without risking real money. Use this opportunity to build your own trading strategy that includes:

Price action analysis

Risk management

Proper use of Fibonacci and trend lines

You can also find numerous instructional videos on YouTube that teach price action strategies within a Fibonacci and trend-based context. Take the time to study these and master the concepts before moving to live trading.


Why Price Action Is Key:

Price action reveals the market’s current psychology and helps you determine whether to trust a signal. With this knowledge, you’ll be able to confirm whether the potential movement identified by the BERG Fibo Trend Trader is setting up for a true entry or if more patience is required.

By investing time into learning price action and building a personalized strategy, you’ll be much better prepared to use the BERG Fibo Trend Trader effectively and achieve consistent results.


INPUT PARAMETERS

Fibonacci Settings

DrawFibonacciLevels Enable or disable the drawing of Fibonacci levels on the chart. Set to true to display Fibonacci levels, or false to hide them.

Timeframe Select the timeframe for Fibonacci calculation, choosing from standard options like M1, H1, H4, or D1.

 Fibo Trend Following Method Method used to determine the trend direction for Fibonacci levels.  MA (Moving Average), Tenkan-Sen (Ichimoku), or Manual method.

 Fibo Trend Following Method  (MANUAL METHOD) Manually define the trend direction when using the Manual Trend Following Method. 

AlertOn Turn alerts on or off. Set to true to receive alerts for trading signals, or false to disable them.

SendPopupAlert Enable or disable pop-up alerts. When set to true, notifications will appear as a pop-up when a signal is triggered.

SendEmailAlert Activate or deactivate email alerts. Set to true to send email notifications when a trading signal occurs.

SendSoundAlert Enable sound alerts for signal notifications. Set to true to hear a sound when a trading signal is generated.

DrawArrows Toggle drawing arrows on the chart for buy and sell signals.

fiboLevelDistanceToCandle Set the distance, in points, between the Fibonacci levels and the candles on the chart.

MaxBars Define the maximum number of bars to process during calculations.

StartHour/StartMinute Specify the start time (hour and minute) for calculating Fibonacci levels.

EndHour/EndMinute Set the end time (hour and minute) when Fibonacci level calculations will stop.

Filters

InpIsADX Enable or disable the ADX/Trend Strength Filter to enhance signal accuracy in trending markets.

StochFilter Turn on or off the Stochastic Filter for refining entry points based on overbought or oversold conditions.

MAFollowing Use or skip the Moving Average Filter to confirm signals with trend-following logic.

InpIsTenkan Activate or deactivate the Tenkansen Filter for added trend accuracy using the Ichimoku method.

IsBandFilter Enable or disable the Band Filter to refine signals in fast-moving markets.

InpIsEngulfingCandle Apply a strict candle pattern filter to identify high-quality setups with engulfing patterns.

Tenkansen Settings

inpTenkan_Sen Set the Tenkan-sen period for the Tenkansen Filter.

InpTenkanColor Choose the color for the Tenkan-sen line on the chart.

InpTenkanStyle Set the line style for the Tenkan-sen line (e.g., solid or dashed).

InpTenkanWidth Define the thickness of the Tenkan-sen line on the chart.

Moving Average Settings

MATrendMethod Select which moving average period (e.g., MA50, MA200) to follow for signal confirmation.

InpMAMode Choose the method for calculating the moving average (e.g., SMA or EMA).

ADX Filter Settings

ADXMinLevel Set the minimum ADX level required to apply trend strength filtering.

InpADXPeriod Define the period for ADX calculation.

Fibonacci Lines and Text Settings

LineColor Set the color for the Fibonacci lines on the chart.

TextColor Set the color for the text labels indicating Fibonacci levels.

LineStyle Choose the line style for Fibonacci levels (e.g., solid, dashed).

ExtendLines Enable or disable the extension of Fibonacci lines to the right side of the chart.

LabelText Enter custom text to display next to Fibonacci levels for labeling.

TextFontSize Set the font size for Fibonacci level labels on the chart.

TextHorizontalOffset Specify the horizontal offset (in bars) for the position of Fibonacci level text.

TextVerticalOffset Define the vertical offset (in points) for positioning Fibonacci labels relative to the levels.



Get Started Today

For those who are serious about taking their trading skills to the next level, the BERG Fibo Trend Trader can become an indispensable tool. Just remember: mastering the basics of price action and risk management will set you on the right path to success.

Build confidence in your strategy with the power of technical analysis and price action, then let the BERG Fibo Trend Trader guide you to precise, well-timed entries.


Why Choose the BERG Fibo Trend Trader?

Proven Trading Strategy: Combining the power of Fibonacci levels and moving averages has been a reliable strategy for professional traders.

Customizable: Tailor the indicator to match your specific trading style, timeframe, and market.

No More Guesswork: Clear signals and real-time alerts reduce uncertainty and help you act with confidence.

Save Time: Eliminate manual Fibonacci calculations and streamline your analysis.

Get Started Today!

Transform your trading with the BERG Fibo Trend Trader and start capturing the market’s best opportunities. Download now and get instant access to:

Real-time Fibonacci-based trading signals.

Multi-timeframe moving average filters.

A powerful, customizable trading toolset.


Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice responsible risk management.


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FX FVG iFVG Signal MT4 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 4, созданный для трейдеров, использующих концепции Fair Value Gap и Inversion Fair Value Gap на рынке Forex. Индикатор автоматически отмечает на графике бычьи FVG, медвежьи FVG, бычьи iFVG и медвежьи iFVG зоны. Когда цена возвращается в зону iFVG и появляется подтверждение свечой, индикатор показывает всплывающее уведомление BUY или SELL. Индикатор лучше всего подходит для таймфреймов H1 и M30. H1 можно использовать для определения основного
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Индикаторы
VR Cub это индикатор что бы получать качественные точки входа. Индикатор разрабатывался с целью облегчить математические расчеты и упростить поиск точек входа в позицию. Торговая стратегия, для которой писался индикатор, уже много лет доказывает свою эффективность. Простота торговой стратегии является ее большим преимуществом, что позволяет успешно торговать по ней даже начинающим трейдерам. VR Cub рассчитывает точки открытия позиций и целевые уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss, что значительно повы
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Индикаторы
Alpha Trend sign - это мой давний и очень популярный торговый инструмент, который проверяет нашу торговую систему и четко сигнализирует о транзакциях, которые не дрейфуют.   Основные функции:   • В зависимости от того, показывает ли рынок активную область, показатели могут быть очень интуитивными, чтобы определить, является ли текущая конъюнктура трендовой или шоковой.   И в соответствии с индикатором стрелка врезается на рынок, зеленая стрела подсказывает купить, красная стрела подсказывает
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная версия бесплатного индикатора HMA Trend (для MetaTrader 4) , с возможностью статистического анализа. HMA Trend - трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда. Главные отличия от бесплатного варианта: Возможность предсказать вероятность разворота тренда с помощью анализа исторических данных; Постро
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Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Индикаторы
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Индикаторы
При торговле по тренду основная сложность — не в том, чтобы найти уровень, а в том, чтобы понять, где вход действительно имеет смысл. Цена часто реагирует на уровни, но не даёт продолжения — из-за этого появляются ложные входы или пропущенные движения. Owl Smart Levels показывает не просто уровни , а зоны, сформированные с учётом структуры движения и отката. Это позволяет по-другому смотреть на точки входа и избегать части ложных сигналов. Что входит в систему Owl Smart Levels? Owl Smart Levels
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Следующее поколение автоматизированных зон спроса и предложения. Новый инновационный алгоритм, работающий на любом графике. Все зоны создаются динамически в соответствии с ценовым действием рынка. ДВА ТИПА СИГНАЛОВ --> 1) ПРИ ПОПАДАНИИ ЦЕНЫ В ЗОНУ 2) ПРИ ФОРМИРОВАНИИ НОВОЙ ЗОНЫ Вы не получите еще один бесполезный индикатор. Вы получаете полную торговую стратегию с проверенными результатами.     Новые особенности:     Оповещения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса/предложения     Оповещения
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Индикаторы
А. Что такое A2SR?   * Это опережающий технический индикатор (без перерисовки, без запаздывания) . -- Учебники : -- на https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516   -- и https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR имеет особую технику определения уровней Поддержки (спроса) и Сопротивления (предложения). В отличие от обычного способа, который мы видели в сети, A2SR имеет оригинальную концепцию определения фак
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Индикаторы
Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор точно показывает точки разворота и зоны возврата цены, где входят крупные игроки . Вы видите, где формируется новый тренд, и принимаете решения с максимальной точностью, держа контроль над каждой сделкой. VERSION MT5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Что показывает индикатор: Разворотные конструкции и разворотные уровни с активацией в начале нового тренда. Отображение уровней  TAKE PROFIT  и  STOP LOSS  с минимальным соотношением
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сигнал GoldRush Trend Arrow Индикатор GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal предоставляет точный анализ тренда в режиме реального времени, специально разработанный для высокоскоростных краткосрочных скальперов в XAU/USD. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для 1-минутного таймфрейма, отображает стрелки направления для четких точек входа, позволяя скальперам уверенно ориентироваться в волатильных рыночных условиях. Индикатор состоит из ПЕРВИЧНЫХ и ВТОРИЧНЫХ стрелок оповещения. ПЕРВИЧНЫЕ сигналы — это
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Индикаторы
ENIGMERA: Основы рынка Важно: демо-версия на MQL5.com работает в Strategy Tester и может не полностью отображать функциональность Enigmera. Ознакомьтесь с описанием, скриншотами и видео для подробной информации. Не стесняйтесь обращаться с вопросами! Код индикатора был полностью переписан. Версия 3.0 добавляет новые функции и устраняет ошибки, накопившиеся с момента появления индикатора. Введение Этот индикатор и торговая система представляет собой уникальный подход к финансовым рынкам. ENIGMER
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
MetaBands M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
3.5 (6)
Индикаторы
MetaBands использует мощные и уникальные алгоритмы для построения каналов и обнаружения тенденций, чтобы предоставлять трейдерам потенциальные точки для входа и выхода из сделок. Это индикатор канала плюс мощный индикатор тенденций. Он включает различные типы каналов, которые могут быть объединены для создания новых каналов, просто используя параметры ввода. MetaBands использует все типы оповещений, чтобы уведомлять пользователей о событиях на рынке. Особенности Поддерживает большинство алгоритм
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают вам сигнал и оставляют разбираться со всем остальным самостоятельно. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полноценный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать этот символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после входа, чтобы дисциплина со
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
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Berg Supertrend
Mark Thimoty Evangelista
Индикаторы
BERG Supertrend Indicator  Developed by Berg Traders   New Telegram Channel for updates:  https://t.me/berg_traders Overview The Berg Supertrend indicator is a custom technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential trend reversals and market trends based on the Average True Range (ATR) and price movements. Designed for versatility and user-friendliness, the indicator offers a range of customization options, including notification settings for desktop, email, and mobile alerts. Key
FREE
Daily FIBO Pro
Mark Thimoty Evangelista
Индикаторы
Раскройте свой торговый потенциал с BERG Daily FIBO Pro BERG Daily FIBO Pro   — это мощный и настраиваемый индикатор уровней Фибоначчи, разработанный специально для торговой платформы MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером или только начинаете, этот индикатор станет вашим незаменимым инструментом для определения ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивления, улучшения рыночного анализа и оптимизации торговой стратегии. Почему выбирают BERG Daily FIBO Pro?   То
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