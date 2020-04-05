BTC Quantum Scalper

BTC Quantum Scalper: Precision Meets Volatility in the Crypto Market!

Step into the future of automated Bitcoin trading with BTC Quantum Scalper, an advanced algorithm meticulously engineered for the world's most dynamic cryptocurrency. Designed for traders who demand ultra-fast execution, precise risk control, and consistent performance, this EA redefines what is possible on the M1 timeframe .

IMPORTANT! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual, recommended set files, and setup instructions.

BTC Quantum Scalper thrives on the M1 timeframe, employing a highly responsive price-action and trend-following strategy . By utilizing dynamic swing points and Parabolic SAR , the algorithm captures the essence of micro-momentum in Bitcoin. It leverages an intelligent Grid approach and a sophisticated Recovery Mode to ensure that market pullbacks are efficiently managed and turned into profitable cycles .

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187678?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

🔥 Why Choose BTC Quantum Scalper?

  • Master the M1 Timeframe: Specifically optimized to capitalize on the rapid price movements of Bitcoin (BTCUSD) .

  • Advanced Smart Filters: Equipped with built-in Spread Protection, Tick Activity, ATR, and Volatility filters to ensure the EA only trades during optimal market conditions .

  • Integrated News Protection: Automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact macroeconomic news events to protect your capital from unpredictable spikes .

  • Adaptive Risk Management: Features an intelligent Grid system with a customizable Recovery Multiplier, Daily Profit targets, and Max Loss limits, keeping you in full control of your exposure .

  • Time-Tested Architecture: From the developer of the renowned Quantum Algorithm series, this system is built on professional-grade MQL5 coding standards .

  • Rigorously Backtested: Extensively tested using the "Every Tick based on real ticks" model mode, ensuring that all strategies and performance metrics are authentically derived from real historical market charts.

⚙️ Recommendations & Optimal Setup:

  • Currency Pair: BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Minimum Deposit: $1050

  • Recommended Broker: IC Markets

  • Account Type: RAW Account (Extremely important for crypto scalping).

  • IMPORTANT: It is mandatory to use accounts with very low spreads and low latency for the best results!

  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:Unlimited

  • Account Setting: Hedging enabled

🛡️ Understanding the Strategy & Risks

While BTC Quantum Scalper is designed with high-end defensive filters , the crypto market remains highly volatile. The EA utilizes a strategic grid and recovery mechanism (cost-averaging) to handle drawdowns . It is essential to use the recommended RAW account and proper lot sizing to maintain a safe margin level. Past performance in backtesting is a strong indicator of the algorithm's robustness, but risk management is key.

Dominate the Crypto Market

BTC Quantum Scalper isn't just another trading bot; it's a powerhouse of algorithmic brilliance designed to beat the market at its own game. Whether navigating sudden volume spikes or ranging sessions, the EA acts as your ultimate automated crypto portfolio manager.

Get BTC Quantum Scalper today and take your Bitcoin trading to the next level!

🚨 SPECIAL PROMO: Send me a Direct Message (DM) to claim a $99 DISCOUNT! 🚨
        ! 5 Copies left for $499, next price will be $899! 
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