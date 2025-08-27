Introducing the Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT4, an innovative indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing dynamic trend analysis. This tool is perfect for traders looking to identify market trends and make informed decisions based on real-time data.

With its unique radius-based methodology, the Radius Trend adapts to market volatility, offering clear signals for trend confirmation and reversals. This makes it an essential tool for traders who want to maximize their profitability and minimize risk.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to read signals directly for automated trading.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid computation and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trading opportunity.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app, enabling on-the-go monitoring of market conditions.

Email Alerts: Provides email notifications on signal events, allowing you to monitor trades even when away from your terminal.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Operates seamlessly across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, making it versatile for various trading strategies.

Dynamic Trend Analysis: Utilizes a radius-based method to adjust band angles based on market volatility, enhancing trend visualization and analysis.

Color-Coded Visualization: Offers clear trend direction using color-coded bands, with chartreuse indicating uptrends and red for downtrends, simplifying trend identification.

Customizable Parameters: Allows users to adjust radius steps and distance multipliers, tailoring the indicator to their personal trading preferences.

Comprehensive Alerts: Ensures traders receive timely notifications through pop-ups, push notifications, and emails for significant market moves.

The Radius Trend by ChartPrime MT4 is an indispensable tool for traders using MetaTrader 4, providing adaptive insights that enhance decision-making and trading performance.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

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