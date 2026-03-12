Radius Trend By Chartprime Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Radius Trend indicator by ChartPrime dynamically adjusts trend bands based on price action and volatility, offering traders real-time insights into market trends. It helps identify trend direction, strength, and potential reversals, making it a valuable tool for forex traders. By analyzing price movements, it aids in making informed trading decisions.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders looking for a reliable indicator to enhance their trading strategies.

Main Benefit: Gain a clearer understanding of market trends and potential reversals, allowing for more strategic trading decisions.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Indicator Settings

This section controls the key parameters that influence the behavior and performance of the Radius Trend indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Radius Step with 0.001 step increment double 0.15 This parameter determines the increment for adjusting the radius of the trend bands, allowing for precise tuning based on market volatility. 0.20 - Use this value for tighter band adjustments in a volatile market. Start Points Distance with 0.1 step increment double 2.0 This setting defines the distance between starting points for trend calculations, affecting how quickly the indicator reacts to price changes. 2.5 - Ideal for a slower market, providing smoother trend transitions.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Radius Trend indicator calculates dynamic trend bands based on price action and market volatility. It identifies potential trend reversals and strength by analyzing the distance between these bands.

This indicator utilizes a mathematical approach that combines moving averages and volatility metrics to provide traders with real-time insights into market conditions, allowing for timely trading decisions.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A buy signal occurs when the price crosses above the UP_INNER band, indicating upward momentum and potential for a price increase.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A sell signal is triggered when the price crosses below the DOWN_INNER band, suggesting downward momentum and potential for a price decrease.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see a color change in the bands, accompanied by alerts when signals are generated, enhancing decision-making.

Recommended Action: It's advisable to look for confirmation on higher time frames and set stop-loss orders to manage risk effectively.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Set Up the Indicator Install the Radius Trend indicator on your trading platform and apply it to your desired chart.

Step 2: Adjust Settings Customize the indicator settings according to your trading strategy and risk tolerance.

Step 3: Monitor Signals Keep an eye on the UP_OUTER and DOWN_OUTER bands for potential buy and sell signals.

Step 4: Confirm with Other Indicators Use additional indicators to confirm signals before executing trades.

Step 5: Manage Trades Set your stop-loss and take-profit levels based on the signals and market conditions.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Radius Trend indicator effectively can enhance trading strategies.

Feature Description Radius Step Adjusts the sensitivity of the trend bands. A smaller step may provide more signals, while a larger step reduces noise. Start Points Distance Determines the initial distance of the bands from the price. This setting influences how early or late signals are generated. Allow Alert Enables or disables alerts for buy and sell signals. Keeping this on ensures you don’t miss important trading opportunities. Allow Notification Sends mobile notifications for alerts. This is useful for traders who are not always at their computers. Allow Email Enables email notifications for alerts. This feature helps traders stay informed about market movements remotely.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the Indicator: Obtain the Radius Trend indicator from the MQL5 marketplace. Install on Platform: Add the indicator to your MetaTrader platform by placing it in the appropriate folder. Apply to Chart: Drag and drop the indicator onto your desired trading chart. Adjust Settings: Modify the input settings to fit your trading style and preferences. Enable Alerts: Turn on alerts to receive notifications for buy and sell signals. Monitor Bands: Observe the trend bands for potential trading opportunities. Execute Trades: Enter trades based on the signals generated by the indicator. Review Performance: Regularly assess your trades and adjust settings as necessary for optimal performance.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50