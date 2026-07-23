Here is LIVE SIGNAL,

Heybuddy Trader is a multi-symbol basket trading Expert Advisor designed for structured grid management, trend-filtered entries, basket risk control, and clear drawdown monitoring. It manages each symbol as an independent basket and includes average TP calculation with swap and commission, BE+FirstLossClose logic, BasketRiskLock, spread control, SameCurrencyConflict protection, and global equity drawdown protection.

Risk warning: This EA uses grid and martingale-style logic. The default settings may cause large floating drawdown. Under unfavorable market conditions, account equity may Max. lose approximately 60% or 70%, Please test on a demo account first and use only risk capital you can afford to lose.





8,000 or more.

* Demo forward testing is available on Myfxbook under the account name Heybuddy Trader DEMO.



* Community feedback is welcome. Users are encouraged to run their own historical backtests, experiment with different parameter settings, and share their findings.



* This product will be removed from the Market after 11 copies are sold. It is intended only for a small group of users who truly understand its risk and trading logic.

* Based on the author's tests with the default settings, the recommended starting capital is