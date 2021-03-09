Renewed hope

Unlock the power of Renewed Hope EA, a fully loaded, ultra-versatile Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking high-performance automation without complexity. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA gives you full control with OneShot precision, advanced filtering systems, and bulletproof money management.

⚙️ Key Features:

🟢 OneShot Mode – Smart sniper entries with max 1-trade execution logic for ultra-low-risk setups. Perfect for strict risk managers.

📊 Advanced Indicator Filters – Built-in Triple RSI, Double RSI, Alligator, Bollinger Bands, PIPs Momentum, Reverse Strategy & more.

📈 Multiple Lot Management Systems – Fixed, Martingale, Fibonacci, Labouchere, 1326 betting systems.

🧠 Breakout Engine – High-speed breakout detection with RSI trend confirmation on multiple timeframes.

💼 Smart Virtual + Emergency SL/TP – Combine visible and hidden SL/TP levels with trailing stop mastery.

📉 Drawdown Protection System – Auto equity lock, trail on equity profit, and percent/money-based DD limits.

💹 ATR-Based Dynamic TP/SL – Adapts to market volatility automatically for smart exits.

🔒 BruteForce Entry + Momentum Filters – Engage market momentum on short-term breakouts with ultra-aggressive setups.

🧲 Margin Protection – Scoobs & ForexKiwi equity/margin-level protection built in.

⚖️ FIFO & Hedge Compatible – Designed to work seamlessly with brokers requiring FIFO or supporting hedging.

📅 News Filter Support – Built-in logic avoids NFP and new-year volatility periods.

🎯 Why Traders Love It:

  • Lightning-fast signal response

  • Customizable for any market condition

  • Wide strategy compatibility

  • Designed for safety + aggression balance

  • Fully tested and battle-ready for real accounts

💡 Whether you're new or experienced, Renewed Hope EA lets you focus on results — not guessing strategies.

👉 Try it now and experience how smart automation feels. Leave a 5-star review if you love how it performs!


More from author
Keypad support resistance logic 3
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions Keypad Support & Resistance is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to gener
FREE
Renewed Hope 2
Olaniyi Ayeku
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the power of Renewed Hope EA , a fully loaded, ultra-versatile Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking high-performance automation without complexity. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA gives you full control with OneShot precision , advanced filtering systems, and bulletproof money management. ️ Note: This is the FREE version Some features are limited in this version. You may not fully experience the EA’s power and flexibility compared to the Premium ver
FREE
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions Keypad Support & Resistance is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to genera
Trade assistance
Olaniyi Ayeku
Utilities
Trade Assistance EA – Manual Trade Control Panel for MetaTrader 4 Trade Assistance EA is a lightweight and intuitive manual trading tool designed to give you full control over your trades directly from the chart. It helps traders execute, manage, and exit trades with just a click — no coding or complex setup required. ️ Key Features One-Click Buy/Sell Buttons Instantly open market buy or sell orders with preset lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Smart SL & TP Input Boxes Easily modify and
