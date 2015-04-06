SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader

SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader

Product Overview

SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4.

The EA reads the previous trading day’s high and low, calculates Fibonacci price levels automatically, and looks for reversal and breakout opportunities around key Fibonacci areas.

The product includes two independent trading modes:

  • Fibonacci internal reversal trading
  • Fibonacci external breakout trading

Users may enable either strategy separately or use both strategies together.

Main Features

  • Automatically reads the previous day’s high and low
  • Automatically calculates Fibonacci price levels
  • Automatically detects buy and sell opportunities
  • Supports reversal and breakout trading modes
  • Automatically calculates trading lot size
  • Supports percentage-based risk control
  • Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Includes maximum spread control
  • Includes maximum open-position control
  • Supports optional trading-time filters
  • Can display Fibonacci levels on the chart
  • Does not use Martingale
  • Does not use Grid trading
  • Does not use neural networks

Trading Logic

Internal Reversal Strategy

The EA monitors Fibonacci levels located between the previous day’s high and low.

The main reversal reference levels are:

  • 38.2% Fibonacci level
  • 61.8% Fibonacci level

When price enters the configured reversal area and the internal conditions are met, the EA may open a reversal buy or reversal sell trade.

External Breakout Strategy

When price moves beyond the previous day’s high or low into a Fibonacci extension area, the EA looks for trend-following breakout opportunities.

The EA automatically calculates entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels according to the configured Fibonacci extension parameters.

Risk Management

The EA includes the following risk-management functions:

  • Position size can be calculated according to account balance and risk percentage
  • The default risk per trade is 1%
  • Stop Loss is set automatically
  • Take Profit is set automatically
  • No new trade is opened when spread is above the configured limit
  • No new trade is opened when the maximum number of positions is reached
  • Reversal and breakout strategies use separate Magic Numbers

The default maximum number of simultaneous positions is 2.

Actual trading frequency depends on market conditions and whether the configured Fibonacci levels are triggered.

Input Parameters

Strategy Settings

  • UseInnerReversal — Enables or disables the internal reversal strategy
  • UseOuterBreakout — Enables or disables the external breakout strategy
  • ReversalLevelLow — Lower Fibonacci level used for reversal logic
  • ReversalLevelHigh — Higher Fibonacci level used for reversal logic
  • BreakoutLevel — Fibonacci extension level used for breakout entry
  • BreakoutTPLevel — Fibonacci extension level used for breakout Take Profit

Risk Settings

  • RiskPercent — Risk percentage used to calculate position size
  • StopBufferPct — Additional Stop Loss buffer percentage
  • MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread in points
  • MaxPositionsTotal — Maximum total number of open positions
  • Slippage — Maximum allowed slippage

Display and Time Settings

  • DrawFiboLines — Shows or hides Fibonacci lines on the chart
  • Trading Time Filter — Optional control for allowed trading hours

Important Notice

This product is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.

Trading results may vary depending on symbol, broker, spread, execution quality, market volatility, and parameter settings.

Please test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Historical results do not guarantee future performance.


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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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4 (3)
Experts
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Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
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5 (2)
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