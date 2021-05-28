Panda Display Spread
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.50
- Updated: 4 March 2023
This indicator displays the spread
Simple and easy to use and fully customisable:
-
View as Pips or Pipettes
-
Chart symbol can be hidden
-
Text display can be changed
-
Change color and text styles
-
Add or hide a decimal point
-
Spacing options between inputs
-
Default screen positions
-
Screen position inputs
How to use
1. Simply use the default settings; or
2. Choose to show pips or pipettes;
3. Choose to display symbol, text or decimal;
4. Choose where to place it on the screen;
5. Save settings or save on a template.
Panda Pro Spread version with even more options is available now.
|
Join our Telegram @PandaTradingGroup for suggestions and feedback: https://t.me/PandaTradingGroup
Telegram me @BrianCusack for support and special requests: https://t.me/BCusack
Panda toolbox: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/briancus/seller
Very good indicator!