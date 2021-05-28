Panda Display Spread

5

This indicator displays the spread

Simple and easy to use and fully customisable:

  • View as Pips or Pipettes

  • Chart symbol can be hidden

  • Text display can be changed

  • Change color and text styles

  • Add or hide a decimal point

  • Spacing options between inputs

  • Default screen positions

  • Screen position inputs


How to use

1. Simply use the default settings; or

2. Choose to show pips or pipettes;

3. Choose to display symbol, text or decimal;

4. Choose where to place it on the screen;

5. Save settings or save on a template.


Panda Pro Spread version with even more options is available now.


Join our Telegram @PandaTradingGroup for suggestions and feedback: https://t.me/PandaTradingGroup

Telegram me @BrianCusack for support and special requests: https://t.me/BCusack

Panda toolbox: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/briancus/seller


Reviews 2
7Biblo7Induc7
385
7Biblo7Induc7 2023.04.17 15:02 
 

Very good indicator!

Max0r847
216
Max0r847 2021.10.01 00:39 
 

I like the fact that this also shows the symbol. I use it on all my 30 mini-chart boxes.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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This indicator shows Fractal Breakout Trendlines and Support and Resistance The Fractal Ascending Trendline and Fractal Descending Trendline are drawn from the last valid fractals. Breakouts can be taken above or below these trendlines. Horizontal lines are drawn from the Last upper and Last lower fractal to show support and resistance levels. Horizontal Upper and Lower Intersection lines are drawn where a fractal trendline has been last intersected, to show where to place a buy or sell order
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This indicator displays fractal symbols and bars Use this indicator to show different symbols for bearish and bullish fractals: Choose from 144 symbols (refer to table below) Colors, size and offset of fractals can be modified Fractal price bar or candle color can be changed Hide fractals and show fractal price bar only Frequency in fractal calculation can be changed How to use 1. Select which symbols to use for bearish and bullish fractals; 2. Select which colors to use for bearish and bullis
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7Biblo7Induc7
385
7Biblo7Induc7 2023.04.17 15:02 
 

Very good indicator!

Max0r847
216
Max0r847 2021.10.01 00:39 
 

I like the fact that this also shows the symbol. I use it on all my 30 mini-chart boxes.

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