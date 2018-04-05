Small steps are big peaks

This Expert Advisor is designed for a large number of positions with a small profit. In case of a drawdown, a position is opened in the opposite direction with recalculated lot size and reduced amount of points for closure. It trades along the trend based on Moving Average, and opens positions during a drawdown based on Stochastic. For each addition of a position, there are certain rules that take the current situation into account. Lot size for the first position is also calculated automatically depending on the deposit. It is recommended to run this EA on the EURUSD M15 chart, with a deposit of 1000 USD or higher. The default input parameters also work with a deposit of 200 USD. You can evaluate the performance of this EA using a signal of the same name on a real account.


Input parameters

  • MA1 - period of the first MA
  • MA2 - period of the second MA
  • MA3 - period of the third MA
  • MA4 - period of the fourth MA
  • n - offset from the previous candle for opening a position
  • m - the number of points to add a position
  • k - the number of points to close a position
  • stoch - variable for opening a position
  • t - variable for opening the first position
  • k1 - coefficient for calculating the lot size of the second position
  • k2 - coefficient for calculating the lot size of the third position
  • k3 - coefficient for calculating the lot size of the fourth position
  • k4 - coefficient for calculating the lot size when the trend changes
  • k5 - coefficient for calculating the lot size of other positions
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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