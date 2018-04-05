Small steps are big peaks

This Expert Advisor is designed for a large number of positions with a small profit. In case of a drawdown, a position is opened in the opposite direction with recalculated lot size and reduced amount of points for closure. It trades along the trend based on Moving Average, and opens positions during a drawdown based on Stochastic. For each addition of a position, there are certain rules that take the current situation into account. Lot size for the first position is also calculated automatically depending on the deposit. It is recommended to run this EA on the EURUSD M15 chart, with a deposit of 1000 USD or higher. The default input parameters also work with a deposit of 200 USD. You can evaluate the performance of this EA using a signal of the same name on a real account.





Input parameters