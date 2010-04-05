Jade Jaguar EA

Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor

Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met.

Settings of the results shown in the images: settings

Key Features:

  • Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions, enabling timely trade entries.
  • Averaging Strategy: Implements an averaging approach to enhance trade performance and manage positions effectively.
  • Profit and Loss Management: Automatically closes positions based on accumulated pips, with built-in loss stop, maximum open position limits, and spread and time filters.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjusts lot sizes automatically based on a percentage of your balance, optimizing risk management.
  • Recommended Pairs: Tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD on the H1 timeframe.
  • Minimum Requirements: Requires a minimum deposit of $500 per 0.01 lot for effective performance.

Why Choose Jade Jaguar?

Jade Jaguar is more than just an Expert Advisor; it’s your strategic partner in navigating complex market conditions. With its robust feature set and precise execution, it’s designed to help you capitalize on market inefficiencies and maximize your trading success.

Get Started Today!

Transform your trading strategy with Jade Jaguar. Experience unparalleled precision and efficiency in your trades. Don’t forget to leave a review to support our efforts, and wish you successful trading!


