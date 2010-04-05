Jade Jaguar EA

Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor

Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met.

Settings of the results shown in the images: settings

Key Features:

  • Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions, enabling timely trade entries.
  • Averaging Strategy: Implements an averaging approach to enhance trade performance and manage positions effectively.
  • Profit and Loss Management: Automatically closes positions based on accumulated pips, with built-in loss stop, maximum open position limits, and spread and time filters.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjusts lot sizes automatically based on a percentage of your balance, optimizing risk management.
  • Recommended Pairs: Tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD on the H1 timeframe.
  • Minimum Requirements: Requires a minimum deposit of $500 per 0.01 lot for effective performance.

Why Choose Jade Jaguar?

Jade Jaguar is more than just an Expert Advisor; it’s your strategic partner in navigating complex market conditions. With its robust feature set and precise execution, it’s designed to help you capitalize on market inefficiencies and maximize your trading success.

Get Started Today!

Transform your trading strategy with Jade Jaguar. Experience unparalleled precision and efficiency in your trades. Don’t forget to leave a review to support our efforts, and wish you successful trading!


Fusion MA MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fusion MA MT4 - No Martingale, Grids or Risky Methods! Just Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Solid Risk Management Fusion MA MT4   is a powerful algorithmic expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades exclusively based on signals from modified Moving Averages (MA). Unlike standard MAs, it uses a unique hybrid formula that increases entry accuracy while minimizing false signals. The EA combines 8 proven MA-based trading strategies. Fusion MA MT4 - Minimal Configuration Required Optimal settings
Force Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Force Trade X is an EA based on Force Index. Force Index parameters such as BuyPeriod, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellPeriod, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Force Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Force Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Moving Average protec
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moving Average protec ====================================== The Robot is based on one standard moving average Indicator.No other Indicator required ========================================== The ea is based on a simple Moving average crossover.The default settings are already profitable.But you can change the settings and decide which averages you wan to  cross. =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has
HFT Lot Rebate
Mr Panjapol Kanka
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Lot Make r is an advanced Forex EA (Expert Advisor) designed for smart, consistent trading profits. It utilizes a trend-following strategy combined with a grid system, opening a high volume of orders to maximize rebates from traded lots. While focusing on generating rebates , the EA also prioritizes sustainable long-term profits. The developer has thoroughly tested the system on a Cent account, ensuring reliable performance. This makes the EA suitable for traders of all levels, from beginn
The Raven EA
Luiz Fernando Novo Da Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Raven EA is a scalper with simple settings, it uses bollinger bands with a combination of strategies, safegrid (limited times), and fixed stoploss / take profits. Pair: CHFJPY Timeframe: M15 Lots: is recommended no more than 0,1 per 1kusd SETTINGS: 1.hourinit / hourend 2.spreadlimit 3.stop loss / take profit 4.gridmax: number of times that ea will use the strategie 5.gridmultiplier 6.lots 7.deviation of bollinger indicator IMPORTANT: 1.this EA is spread sensitive, is highly recommende
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Orion II
Emanuele Vazzoler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Orion II   is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor: 20 different strategies has been embedded into a single Advisor with a logic able to select the best algorithm for each market phase! Multi-strategy allows to achieve a smooth equity line keeping at the same time the risks at an acceptable level. Money Management can be based on fixed lot size or on a variable lot size. The lot size is determined according the a maximum risk % based on available Balance. The EA is set to use variable lot size with t
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot, Bollinger Bantları göstergesinin çizgilerini kırma ticaret stratejisini kullanır. Bu stratejinin özü, gösterge çizgilerinin sürekli analizinde ve çizgileri için en etkili kırılma noktalarının aranmasında yatmaktadır. Fiyat, yönlerden birinde gösterge çizgisini geçtiğinde, robot o yönde bir ticaret açar ve onu takip etmeye başlar, ancak robot, gösterge çizgilerinin her kırılmasında değil, sadece kırıldığı yerlerde işlem açar. en etkili olduğunu düşünür. Bu, dünya çapında binlerce tüccar t
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Baby Shark
Tran Quang Trung
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is H1. Minimum account balance: $100. Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate. Features: Every trade is prote
Smart win mcp expert
PAVEL KARAKULOV
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi-currency expert advisor based on the strategy of breaking through levels and trading on the trend. You can you it for scalp with little take profits. Martingale and averaging are NOT used! Use a demo account to check the expert's performance! It is necessary to conduct tests of each pair before making a decision to use it in the expert! Does not work correctly in the tester! Usd demo acc to test it. Main strategy settings: Easy and Hard . For the Hard method you must use stricter mon
Invisible TP and SL by Ticket
Antonio Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Invisible TP and SL by Ticket İşlemlerinizin kontrolünü hassasiyet ve gizlilikle elinize alın. Bu Uzman Danışman, herhangi bir belirli bilet numarası için Take Profit (TP) ve Stop Loss (SL) seviyeleri ayarlamanıza olanak tanır. Birden fazla grafik açmanız veya birden fazla EA kullanmanız gerekmez. Nasıl çalışır: EA ayarlarını açın, açık işleminizin bilet numarasını girin, istediğiniz TP ve SL değerlerini belirleyin ve EA bu seviyeleri yalnızca o işlem için güncelleyecektir. Başka bir işle
