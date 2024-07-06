Efficientum - is a multicurrency trading EA based on multicurrency analysis and mathematical control.





EA is based on the connection of currency pairs and the calculation of the mathematical deviation from the leading currency pairs, as well as movement along the trend.





The opening and closing points of positions are determined by calculating the minimum risk and profit optimization.





The trading robot does not require any configuration!





The advisor is equipped with a minimum set of the most necessary functions that simplify working with it.





Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with an increase in volume or an increase in the number of open orders.





Before purchasing, be sure to test the advisor in the tester!





The advisor is equipped with the functions

lot - the size of the order lot, if you do not include the Money Management parameter

- the size of the order lot, if you do not include the Money Management parameter MoneyManagement - capital management function.

- capital management function. MoneyManagementMode - risk parameter of the asset management function. The parameter takes values ​​from 1 to 10, where:





1 is the maximum risk level - 10 is the minimum risk level











