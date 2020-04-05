StructMemory Pro

STRUCTMEMORY PRO 

StructMemory Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.

The system combines market structure analysis, a statistical memory filter, and optional Order Block limit entries. It is designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity: fewer trades, hard Stop Loss on every position, and no martingale / no grid / no averaging.


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WHY STRUCTMEMORY PRO?
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• No Grid / No Martingale / No DCA / No recovery stacking
• One position at a time (clean risk, clear tracking)
• Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
• ATR-based dynamic SL/TP with min/max safety caps
• Spread filter before entry
• Session time filter (GMT)
• Daily profit / daily loss protection
• Trailing stop with anti-spam protection
• Auto filling mode detection (IOC / FOK / RETURN) for better broker compatibility on Gold
• Built-in decision journal + memory CSV (Common\Files) for transparency and later analysis


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HOW THE EA WORKS
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1) TREND ENGINE
The EA evaluates direction using:
• EMA stack (21 / 34 / 89)
• Market structure elements (swing behaviour, BOS / CHOCH style logic)

Only when a directional bias is present does the system continue to the next layer.

2) MEMORY FILTER (statistical case matching)
After a direction is proposed, the EA compares the current market state with similar historical setups stored from previously closed trades.

A trade is allowed only when memory statistics pass internal thresholds, including:
• Win Rate
• Profit Factor
• Confidence
• Minimum matched samples

This reduces random entries when similar past conditions performed poorly.

3) ENTRY ENGINE
• If a valid Order Block zone is available in the trade direction → pending Limit entry
• If not → Market entry (configurable)

4) TRADE MANAGEMENT
• ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit
• Optional trailing
• Daily stop rules
• Memory is updated only after a trade is fully closed


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OPERATING PHASES
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TEACHER  — Memory count is still small → rule/trend driven entries
COPILOT  — Memory confirmation required
EXPERT   — Memory-driven decisions with stricter statistical filters

The EA becomes more selective as memory grows.


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HOW TO USE (RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW)
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STEP 1 — BUILD MEMORY (first backtest / first months)

Before the EA can filter trades by history, it needs closed-trade data.

1. Attach StructMemory Pro to XAUUSD (M1 or M5).
2. In inputs, set:

   InpPhaseTeacherMax  = 2000
   InpPhaseCopilotMax  = 2500
   InpTeacherTrade     = true

3. Run Strategy Tester for about 6 months (or longer) with realistic spread.
4. In this phase the EA mainly trades by trend/structure rules and saves every closed trade into:

            ...\Terminal\Common\Files\StructMemory_Memory_V1.csv

   Journal decisions are stored in:

   StructMemory_Journal_V1.csv

Do NOT delete these files if you want the EA to remember later.
You can open the CSV files with Excel.


STEP 2 — SWITCH TO MEMORY MODE

After the long test has filled the memory file:

1. Set phases back to normal production values:

   InpPhaseTeacherMax  = 100
   InpPhaseCopilotMax  = 500

2. Run again 1–2 shorter tests (or forward demo) with the same memory file still present.
3. On startup the EA loads StructMemory_Memory.csv.
   • If memory size >= 500 → EXPERT mode (memory decides)
   • If 100–499 → COPILOT
   • If < 100 → TEACHER

This workflow lets the EA collect experience first, then use it to filter new entries.


IMPORTANT NOTES
• Memory is stored as CSV (openable in Excel), not a secret binary database.
• If you delete the CSV, the EA starts from zero again (Teacher phase).
• Keep one memory file per symbol/setup you care about.
• Always enable AutoTrading and allow Algo Trading on the chart.


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MAIN SETTINGS EXPLAINED
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=== RISK ===
InpLotSize           — Fixed lot size (e.g. 0.01)
InpUseRiskPercent    — If true, lot is calculated from risk % of balance
InpRiskPercent       — Risk per trade when risk-% mode is on
InpMagicNumber       — Unique ID so the EA only manages its own orders
InpMaxPositions      — Keep 1 (single-position design)

=== TREND ENGINE ===
InpEMA_Fast / Mid / Slow — EMA periods (default 21 / 34 / 89)
InpUseEMAStack           — Require EMA alignment for trend
InpUseStructureTrend     — Use swing / BOS / CHOCH-style structure
InpAllowStructureOnly    — Allow structure trend even if EMA not fully stacked
InpRequireCandleConfirm  — Wait for closed-candle confirmation

=== FILTERS ===
InpUseADX / InpMinADX     — Trend strength filter
InpUseRSI + RSI min/max   — Momentum band filter
InpUseATRFilter           — Avoid too quiet / too violent markets
InpMaxSpreadPips          — Block entries when spread is too wide
InpStartHour / InpEndHour — Trading session window (GMT)

=== CONTEXT CUTS ===
InpSkipEarlyTrend  — Skip very early trend stage (often weaker)
InpSkipBadCombos   — Skip historically weaker regime/session combinations

=== ORDER BLOCK ENTRY ===
InpRequireOB        — false = Limit if OB exists, otherwise Market; true = only trade with OB
InpOB_Lookback      — How far back to search for OB
InpOB_MaxDistATR    — Ignore OB that is too far from price
InpOB_BufferPoints  — Offset inside the OB zone for limit price

=== PHASES (RULE + MEMORY) ===
InpPhaseTeacherMax   — Memory count below this → TEACHER (rule entries)
InpPhaseCopilotMax   — Between Teacher and this → COPILOT; above → EXPERT
InpTeacherTrade      — Allow real trades in Teacher phase
InpTeacherShadowMem  — Still score memory in Teacher for logging only

Suggested first run:     Teacher 2000 , Copilot 2500
Suggested after memory:  Teacher 100  , Copilot 500

=== MEMORY DECISION THRESHOLDS ===
InpMinWinRate         — Minimum historical win rate of similar setups
InpMinProfitFactor    — Minimum profit factor of similar setups
InpMinConfidence      — Minimum statistical confidence score
InpMinMatchedSamples  — Minimum number of similar past trades
InpMinSimilarity      — How similar a past setup must be
InpMaxMemorySize      — Max rows kept in memory (oldest trimmed)

Higher thresholds = fewer trades, stricter filter.
Lower thresholds  = more trades, looser filter.

=== SL / TP / TRAILING / DAILY ===
InpSL_ATR_Mult / InpTP_ATR_Mult — SL and TP as multiples of ATR
InpMinSLPips / InpMaxSLPips     — Safety caps for SL distance
InpEnableTrailing               — Enable trailing stop
InpTrailingStartPips / Step     — When trailing starts and step size
InpDailyProfitUSD / LossUSD     — Stop new entries after daily target or daily loss (GMT day)

=== FILES ===
InpMemoryFile  — Memory CSV name (default StructMemory_Memory_V1.csv)
InpJournalFile — Decision log CSV
InpDebugLog    — Verbose Experts log (false for normal use)


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RECOMMENDATIONS
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Symbol:           XAUUSD (Gold) / broker equivalent
Timeframe:        M1 or M5
Account type:     ECN / Raw / low-spread preferred
Minimum deposit:  from $100–$200 (with 0.01 lot)
Leverage:         1:100 or higher
VPS:              Recommended for stable 24/5 operation
Hedging/Netting:  Supported (single-position logic)

Results depend on broker spread, execution, symbol specification and filling rules.
Always validate on YOUR broker.


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QUICK INSTALLATION
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1. Purchase / download from MQL5 Market
2. Open MetaTrader 5 → Navigator → Market → Experts
3. Attach StructMemory Pro to an XAUUSD chart (M1 or M5)
4. Enable Algo Trading in EA properties
5. Enable the terminal AutoTrading button
6. Start with default settings on a DEMO account first

Files created in Terminal\Common\Files:
• StructMemory_Memory_V1.csv
• StructMemory_Journal_V1.csv

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RECOMMENDED PATH FOR NEW USERS
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1. Demo or Tester, 6 months, Teacher 2000 / Copilot 2500 → build CSV memory
2. Confirm StructMemory_Memory.csv exists and has many rows (open in Excel if needed)
3. Set Teacher 100 / Copilot 500
4. Retest 1–2 periods or run forward demo
5. Only then consider live with small lot

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FAQ
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Q: Does the EA use martingale or grid?
A: No.

Q: Does every trade have Stop Loss?
A: Yes.

Q: Why are there periods with no trades?
A: Filters (spread, session, structure, memory thresholds) can skip low-quality conditions. This is by design.

Q: Can I change lot size?
A: Yes — fixed lot or optional risk percent.

Q: Do I need VPS?
A: Strongly recommended for continuous operation.

Q: Where is the memory stored?
A: In StructMemory_Memory_V1.csv under Terminal\Common\Files. You can open it with Excel.

Q: What if I delete the memory file?
A: The EA starts over in Teacher phase and must collect data again.


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RISK NOTE
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Trading gold involves high volatility and risk of loss.
Past performance (backtest or live history) does not guarantee future results.
Use risk capital only. Test on demo before any live deployment.
This product is a trading tool, not financial advice.
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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