Accuratum - is a multicurrency scalper based on mathematical market analysis and currency pair correlation data.





EA analyzes multicurrency data to determine optimal points for opening and closing positions.





The advisor uses dynamic points for closing positions to minimize risks and optimize profits.





The advisor is equipped with a minimum set of the most necessary functions that simplify working with it.





Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders.





Before buying, be sure to test the advisor in the tester!





The advisor is equipped with the functions

lot - the size of the order lot, if you do not include the Money Management parameter

- the size of the order lot, if you do not include the Money Management parameter MoneyManagement - capital management function.

- capital management function. MoneyManagementMode - risk parameter of the asset management function. The parameter takes values ​​from 1 to 10, where:





1 is the maximum risk level - 10 is the minimum risk level



