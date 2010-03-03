BossG

TransitBoS EA , this EA is designed to trade the breakout of market structures, any break of a recent high or low. It is more an advanced BoS.





This EA is Automated without any help of any one, you only set up you risk management, your lot size, Tp , SL and has trailing settings. Good risk management for the whole account as you can set daily profit or loss using either percentages or money value. Giving you the full control on how the EA should risk.





The EA can trade a variety of pairs on a different types of timeframe ,making it good for swing or scalping trading.

When using the EA please check the user input and set them according to your liking especially the risk management so that is in line with your risk approach.





The user input

Index type

Performance : Standard or Sport(choose mode type

Lot :(set lot size )

Strategy setting for the Standard mode .

Magic number so that you can trade on different pairs and timeframes without having a problem

SL and Tp settings

Trailing settings

Account balance settings

Close all P/L on total of the account in percentages or money





Before using the EA

Please make sure that you set up the risk management accordingly.

The default settings are not or should not be used as they have proven to be unreliable.

Go to the inputs, input set the risk management (SL,Tp and trailing) choose spot or Standard (Sport recommended)

Back test it before ,to verify whether you risk settings are in line with your risk approach.





Some set files will be uploaded to help guide with user input settings on our MQL5 channel