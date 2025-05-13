EA Iron Machine

4.85
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 25 September 2025! 
EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal.

This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news.

This is one of the most reliable and time-tested trading methods, consistently demonstrating strong effectiveness in the market! 

Key features of the robot
  • Works on gold and forex pairs
  • Smart recovery system when the market goes on the other side
  • Built-in news filter to avoid the big moves.

Recommendation

  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Symbols: XAUUSD or EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M5 for Gold and H1 for EURUSD
  • Settings: Default settings for 0.01 lot - contact me in private for the risk management aspect

Because key support and resistance zones appear across all timeframes, the robot is highly versatile and can adapt to any timeframe. For a stable and consistent approach, you might consider trading all forex pairs on the M15 or H1 timeframe, for example.

Contact me after purchase to get instructions and a private BONUS! 


Recensioni 23
fxgeezer
196
fxgeezer 2025.09.01 02:29 
 

Bought a couple of weeks ago, still testing. Trading Gold M5, EA makes several small profits then gets a big loss, it then attempts to recover the loss by increasing the lot size (sometimes x5) on he next trade, in profit overall.

Marco Scherer
519
Marco Scherer 2025.08.25 19:04 
 

A very powerful EA that works with order blocks has made me $150–200 per day at 0.2 lots with 5 open charts (5-minute). This was achieved without major drawdown. However, it’s important to set a proper stop loss, because on high-impact news days the price often ignores order blocks.

Carda_4
51
Carda_4 2025.08.21 04:38 
 

I am testing EA IronMachine and I am very satisfied, it works very reliably. Good work from the author

Prodotti consigliati
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 Combinazione consigliata: Funziona al meglio insieme a   EA US30 Scalper   e   Nasdaq Algo   per un investimento diversificato. MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
EA Bollinger Band High Distance
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
Factor EA
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Factor EA   is a fully automated scalping strategy expert advisor that runs on the M1 timeframe. Advisor settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close the transaction, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several points, which allows the user to reduce the cost of opening losing trades. The EA is multifunctional and does not require a certain type of account for normal functioning. The EA’s mechanism of work is arranged so that before opening a
Double Decker
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) for early momentum detection with the Envelopes indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses Accelerator Oscillator to identify shifts in market momentum. Confirms signals u
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Come funziona Quando l'EA è attivo, analizzerà il grafico in base al parametro Modalità di esecuzione. Se non ci sono posizioni esistenti sul grafico, l'EA aprirà un trade in base al parametro. Se il trend è rialzista, aprirà un trade di acquisto, mentre se è ribassista, aprirà un trade di vendita. Imposterà anche un ordine di stop loss a una certa distanza dal prezzo di apertura del trade se la variabile stop loss è maggiore di 0. 0 significa nessun stop loss. Se ci sono posizioni esistenti s
BoxEA
Damir Duseev
Experts
Advantages and Functionality BoxEA v1.10 is a modern and efficient trading advisor designed to analyze historical price levels to identify optimal entry points in the market. This product is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, offering automated trade management and risk minimization. Advantages: Historical Data Analysis : The advisor identifies key support and resistance levels based on historical price data within a specified period. Automated Trading : Places and manages orders
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
5 (2)
Experts
3 copies left for $189. Next price --> $249 Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, an
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
MathScalper Pro
Denis Chebatarev
Experts
MathScalperPro MathScalperPro  is an automatic trend trading system based on mathematical calculations. The Advisor calculates the trading levels of price corrections and enters the transaction in the direction of the trend. Inputs on levels are possible in two ways. The first way is to enter the candlestick pattern 1-2-3, and the second way is to enter the change of direction of trade in the younger period. Each trading pair has its own settings, which you will get when buying this Expert Advi
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
Black Max
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Black Capal The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.   General The EA
Cross Hedge EA
Manpreet Singh
5 (6)
Experts
Cross Hedge EA Cross Hedge EA is a hedging EA which helps you recover the losing trade in a very tricky way based on "Zone Recovery Algorithm". It Hedge with an increased lot size based on multiplier factor in the market direction and if market reverse its direction again then it open a incremental lot in the current market direction. Doing this way it ends with a profit no matter in what direction the market will move. Use Cent account with $300 deposits atleast for gold and US30. Reach person
Gold robot experia
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
This EA is created for scalpers who love trading the lows and highs of GOLD/XAUUSD on smaller timeframes.  It uses two indicators, the alligator indicator with the RSI. The EA can only be used on the Gold market and it doesn't trade anything else apart from that. Its advisable to turn the robot off during NFP week. It has a build in news filter but can only be very sensitive to High impact News. here is the inputs on the Ea volume size= lotsize      volumesize= risk percentage per trade      sto
EA Falcon
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Experts
EA Falcon è un algoritmo basato su due strategie principali che ti consentono di fare trading nella direzione del trend principale con l'utilizzo di funzionalità aggiuntive per rendere il trading più sicuro e ragionevole in termini di rischio e profitto. Strategie: - Frattale asimmetrico. Indicatore personalizzato. - Regressione lineare. Un indicatore personalizzato che consente all'EA di operare solo nella direzione del trend principale. Funzioni: -Filtro notizie. Consente di specificare
Mistress
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
PalmyTTS
Tanapon Sumran
Experts
EA Name : PalmyTTS Platform : MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Supported Symbols : All symbols Primary Timeframe : 1 Minute (M1) Trading Style : Scalping Strategy Overview Main Indicators : Use MA5 crossing MA12 on the 1-minute (M1) chart to trigger the first entry. Confirm the trend direction using MA5 crossing MA12 on the 1-hour (H1) chart. Order Entry Rules First Order : Open a market order when MA5 crosses MA12 on the M1 chart in the same direction as the trend on the H1 chart. Additional Orders : Open pe
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
BiBoosterix è un potente robot di trading per MetaTrader 4 progettato per il trading automatico nei mercati finanziari. Combina un algoritmo adattivo di gestione del capitale con strategie avanzate di analisi di mercato, rendendolo uno strumento ideale sia per i principianti che per i trader professionisti. Vantaggi principali Algoritmo adattivo : Gestione automatica dei lotti in base al saldo del conto. Supporto multivaluta : Possibilità di operare contemporaneamente su più coppie di valute. Ge
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Team Trading System Pro
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System Pro is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra Rus
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.9 (20)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema di trading a griglia non Martingale per l'oro (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA è un Expert Advisor progettato esclusivamente per il trading sull'oro (XAUUSD). Opera secondo una metodologia di trading a griglia strutturata, evitando al contempo l'uso della strategia di money management Martingala. Invece di aumentare esponenzialmente le dimensioni dei lotti dopo le perdite, l'EA utilizza un approccio di dimensionamento dei lotti fisso o regolabile in modo incrementale, offrendo
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
GoldMinerFX
Van Hoa Nguyen
5 (3)
Experts
GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
OpenScalp GXT è un sistema di scalping semplice supportato dal consenso dei modelli GPT più recenti. Puoi selezionare il modello preferito dal menu a tendina nelle impostazioni di input oppure lasciare che l’EA lo scelga automaticamente. Ogni ordine viene inserito singolarmente, uno alla volta, senza l’uso di strategie martingala o griglia. Inoltre, ogni posizione è protetta da un sistema di stop loss dinamico virtuale con possibilità di stop loss fisso completamente personalizzabile. Il consens
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.65 (60)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Altri dall’autore
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.71 (14)
Indicatori
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Trend Punch
Mohamed Hassan
4.79 (24)
Indicatori
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more co
Fx Kunai
Mohamed Hassan
4.78 (18)
Experts
To celebrate the new version, we're offering Fx Kunai at $50 only instead of $99! Offer is valid until 10 September 2025! Fx Kunai is a trend-following expert advisor where the strategy itself relies on taking entries from our popular Kunai indicator. Fx Kunai is one of our oldest and most popular robots, trusted by numerous professional traders over the past several years. The robot is extremely easy to use, just attach it to XAUUSD on the M1 or M5  timeframe.  Fx Kunai is perfect for generat
Easy Breakout MT5
Mohamed Hassan
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout MT5   is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the   Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators
Easy Reversal
Mohamed Hassan
Indicatori
Easy Reversal is designed to help traders spot turning points in the market with clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is based on the Keltner Channel but improved with a custom calculation that uses ATR and EMA confirmation. This makes it more reliable and less noisy than standard reversal tools.  The signals from Easy Reversal appear directly from peak candlestick behavior, showing you when price action is reaching exhaustion. A buy signal is generated when a candlestick forms a strong r
Fx Kenji
Mohamed Hassan
5 (5)
Experts
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 25 August 2025!  Introducing Fx Kenji , the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious traders! Powered by a highly sophisticated breakout strategy ,  Fx Kenji is expertly crafted to dominate the USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD symbol. GBPUSD is also an excellent choice! Proven through rigorous backtesting from 2010 to 2024 with an impressive 99.90% modeling quality , Fx Kenji demonstrates the outstanding potential of its strategy. Trading Recommendations Mi
Trend Swing
Mohamed Hassan
4.55 (11)
Indicatori
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Market Analysis . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  Trend Swing is a professional indicator that is developed from scratch by our in-house development team. This indicator is very sophisticated because you can see the entry price levels with buy and sell signals that are given in real-time! It automatical
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Experts
EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfully backtested from 2010 to 2024 . That's 14 yea
EA Top G
Mohamed Hassan
4.66 (32)
Experts
After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free ! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS ! EA TOP G  is a multi-currency expert advisor  based on trend following . It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances. It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely. It trades an impressive number of  10 forex pairs  to provide dive
MBFX Timing
Mohamed Hassan
5 (3)
Indicatori
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing! MBFX Timing is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Quality Index indicators to imp
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.24 (21)
Indicatori
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
Elliot Wave Impulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Manual guide:   Click here This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern  identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles.  The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents the primary direction of the market trend. With
Lux Trend
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system used by real traders worldwide, demonstrating c
EA Interceptor
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Experts
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  Full backtest report (2010-2024) available to download: Click here Manual Guide: Click here EA Interceptor  is an expert advisor that uses a reversion strategy by entering a trade when the market is exhausted. It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfully backtested from 2010 to 2024!  There isn't many EA's that can pass a long period from  2010 to 2024 without failing. That's why EA Interceptor is extremely unique
Trend Forecasting
Mohamed Hassan
4.76 (17)
Indicatori
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
Lux Trend MT5
Mohamed Hassan
Indicatori
The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
Bull versus Bear
Mohamed Hassan
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your  BONUS  for FREE  that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear ! Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests . Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because  Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Filtro:
fxgeezer
196
fxgeezer 2025.09.01 02:29 
 

Bought a couple of weeks ago, still testing. Trading Gold M5, EA makes several small profits then gets a big loss, it then attempts to recover the loss by increasing the lot size (sometimes x5) on he next trade, in profit overall.

Marco Scherer
519
Marco Scherer 2025.08.25 19:04 
 

A very powerful EA that works with order blocks has made me $150–200 per day at 0.2 lots with 5 open charts (5-minute). This was achieved without major drawdown. However, it’s important to set a proper stop loss, because on high-impact news days the price often ignores order blocks.

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.25 19:34
Thank you so much Marco for your feedback! Your results are very impressive and I wish you all the best with your trading approach :)!
Carda_4
51
Carda_4 2025.08.21 04:38 
 

I am testing EA IronMachine and I am very satisfied, it works very reliably. Good work from the author

Simone Pagliuca
126
Simone Pagliuca 2025.08.18 07:19 
 

Testato svariati giorni mi ha portato a casa un ottimo rendimento. Non credevo cosi valido super super cosnigliato.grazie mohamed

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.21 14:41
Un grande grazie amico mio per il tuo feedback, sei il migliore!
Omega
99
Omega 2025.08.15 07:51 
 

Some of the basic options are missing. 1) No option to select trading hours. 2) No option to change the order comment (Which is must have option). 3) No option to hide fancy graphics. 4) drawdowns are high compared to profits. And most important thing, no response from author.

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.21 14:41
Thank you for your feedback, I'll make sure to improve EA Iron Machine to make it even better!
Crassus79
36
Crassus79 2025.08.11 15:03 
 

The contact with the seller of the EA IronMachine is fantastic; they respond quickly and provide helpful information. In addition, after just a few days of the robot’s break-in phase, the results are very profitable.

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.21 14:40
Thank you for your feedback regarding EA Iron Machine, happy trading =)
Francisco Canadas
197
Francisco Canadas 2025.08.07 12:43 
 

I've already tested it, and it works very well, exactly like in the simulator. It meets my expectations. Good job.

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.07 16:09
Dear Francisco, thank you for your feedback! Kindly see your private messages for all the documentation for EA Iron Machine!
Georgi Ganchev
44
Georgi Ganchev 2025.07.21 13:36 
 

In my opinion very reliable EA profitable to far small DD overall im happy with the performance!

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.06 14:31
Thank you for your feedback Georgi! Happy trading =)
iam3315
797
iam3315 2025.07.04 16:49 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.07.31 00:59
Thank you for your feedback! Really appreciate it!!!
ninadnaik25
208
ninadnaik25 2025.06.07 17:39 
 

One more outstanding EA by Mohamed Hasan :) Tested on demo and then put on live account on XAUUSD and AUDCAD, doing well for a week now...Mohamed is always there to answer all my queries :) Thanks for your hard work MO :)

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.07.31 00:59
You're the best Ninad, thank you my friend for your support all these years towards my products :)
Daniil Makovskii
140
Daniil Makovskii 2025.06.06 15:51 
 

All good. The adviser is good. You can buy and work quietly. Thank you Mo.

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.06 18:41
Thank you Daniil for your wonderful feedback!! Happy trading my friend =)
Eugene Zhuang
392
Eugene Zhuang 2025.06.06 12:29 
 

so far so good. Hassan is helpful as usual. my 3rd purchase from Hassan!

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.06 18:40
Thank you so much Eugene for your support with my products :)!
andrzejcislak
176
andrzejcislak 2025.06.05 18:26 
 

ea is doing well as expected the recovery system is very well thought out

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.06 02:17
I'm happy when the customer is happy! Thank you for your feedback and all the best with your trading!! :)
Gimel Abayon Roda
381
Gimel Abayon Roda 2025.06.03 09:45 
 

After testing this ea on demo account, I have decided to use it on my live account. I am satisfied with how the ea performs and generate passive income for me. The ea opens trades on valid support and resistance. It opens trades at retested verified s/r and used engulfing pattern as a confirmation of entry. Nice I like the system and strategy being used by the owner of this ea. Thanks a lot.

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.06 02:17
Let's gooooo Gimel!! Keep rocking those profits my friend, thank you! :)
s565655669
44
s565655669 2025.06.01 15:57 
 

This EA targets a style of trading I would like to do manually, but with little time to stare at the charts and an EA like this available to do the hard work for me, makes this an attractive package. Its early on my journey with this EA, but so far the back tests look promising.

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.06 02:17
Thank you for your 5 stars feedback and I wish you all the best with your trading journey =)
alfredkon
137
alfredkon 2025.05.30 20:10 
 

This EA targets a style of trading I would like to do manually, but with little time to stare at the charts and an EA like this available to do the hard work for me, makes this an attractive package. Its early on my journey with this EA, but so far the back tests look promising. Plus for whats it worth the developer is quick to respond and very helpful during the setup process...

Suriya Eh
24
Suriya Eh 2025.05.30 01:12 
 

The EA is good. Looking for to use in real account. Current run on demo account which show profit. The Seller response promptly to any query.

May Yee
25
May Yee 2025.05.26 14:53 
 

I've been using this EA for a while now, and the performance has been impressive. It consistently executes trades with precision and has delivered solid results, especially during recent market conditions. The risk management features are well thought out, and the strategy adapts smoothly to different market movements. Backtesting and live performance have both aligned closely, which is a great sign of reliability. I appreciate the stability and the lack of overtrading, which gives me more confidence in long-term use. Looking forward to seeing how it continues to perform over time, but so far, it’s been a great addition to my trading setup. Highly recommended!

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.05.27 14:22
What an incredible feedback regarding EA Iron Machine! Happy trading and I wish you all the best!
seniorbro2
304
seniorbro2 2025.05.21 09:30 
 

Excellent performance so far on demo. Now on the third day, and so far 17 straight wins and a couple of recovery trades. The S/R methodology is sound and is similar to one many people trade manually. Having the EA makes it a lot easier and catches setups you might otherwise miss. No support needed so far, the EA works out of the box, but I know from experience that this developer really takes care of his customers if the need arises. Highly recommended.

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.05.26 14:25
Thank you so much for your feedback regarding EA Iron Machine, you're having great results =)
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
2651
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit 2025.05.16 21:12 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mohamed Hassan
29412
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.05.20 18:16
Thank you Florian for your incredible feedback! You're one of my best customers and I wish you all the best with your trading =)
12
Rispondi alla recensione