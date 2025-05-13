EA Iron Machine

4.85
EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal.

This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news.

This is one of the most reliable and time-tested trading methods, consistently demonstrating strong effectiveness in the market! 

Key features of the robot
  • Works on gold and forex pairs
  • Smart recovery system when the market goes on the other side
  • Built-in news filter to avoid the big moves.

Recommendation

  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Symbols: XAUUSD or EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M15 for Gold and M15 for EURUSD
  • Settings: Default settings for 0.01 lot - contact me in private for the risk management aspect

Because key support and resistance zones appear across all timeframes, the robot is highly versatile and can adapt to any timeframe. For a stable and consistent approach, you might consider trading all forex pairs on the M15 or H1 timeframe, for example.

fxgeezer
211
fxgeezer 2025.09.01 02:29 
 

Bought a couple of weeks ago, still testing. Trading Gold M5, EA makes several small profits then gets a big loss, it then attempts to recover the loss by increasing the lot size (sometimes x5) on he next trade, in profit overall.

Marco Scherer
1716
Marco Scherer 2025.08.25 19:04 
 

A very powerful EA that works with order blocks has made me $150–200 per day at 0.2 lots with 5 open charts (5-minute). This was achieved without major drawdown. However, it’s important to set a proper stop loss, because on high-impact news days the price often ignores order blocks.

Carda_4
52
Carda_4 2025.08.21 04:38 
 

I am testing EA IronMachine and I am very satisfied, it works very reliably. Good work from the author

