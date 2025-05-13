EA Iron Machine

EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal.

This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news.

This is one of the most reliable and time-tested trading methods, consistently demonstrating strong effectiveness in the market! 

Key features of the robot
  • Works on gold and forex pairs
  • Smart recovery system when the market goes on the other side
  • Built-in news filter to avoid the big moves.

Recommendation

  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Symbols: XAUUSD or EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M15 for Gold and M15 for EURUSD
  • Settings: Default settings for 0.01 lot - contact me in private for the risk management aspect

Because key support and resistance zones appear across all timeframes, the robot is highly versatile and can adapt to any timeframe. For a stable and consistent approach, you might consider trading all forex pairs on the M15 or H1 timeframe, for example.

Contact me after purchase to get instructions and a private BONUS! 
fxgeezer
211
fxgeezer 2025.09.01 02:29 
 

Bought a couple of weeks ago, still testing. Trading Gold M5, EA makes several small profits then gets a big loss, it then attempts to recover the loss by increasing the lot size (sometimes x5) on he next trade, in profit overall.

Marco Scherer
1805
Marco Scherer 2025.08.25 19:04 
 

A very powerful EA that works with order blocks has made me $150–200 per day at 0.2 lots with 5 open charts (5-minute). This was achieved without major drawdown. However, it’s important to set a proper stop loss, because on high-impact news days the price often ignores order blocks.

Carda_4
52
Carda_4 2025.08.21 04:38 
 

I am testing EA IronMachine and I am very satisfied, it works very reliably. Good work from the author

fxgeezer
211
fxgeezer 2025.09.01 02:29 
 

Bought a couple of weeks ago, still testing. Trading Gold M5, EA makes several small profits then gets a big loss, it then attempts to recover the loss by increasing the lot size (sometimes x5) on he next trade, in profit overall.

Marco Scherer
1805
Marco Scherer 2025.08.25 19:04 
 

A very powerful EA that works with order blocks has made me $150–200 per day at 0.2 lots with 5 open charts (5-minute). This was achieved without major drawdown. However, it’s important to set a proper stop loss, because on high-impact news days the price often ignores order blocks.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.25 19:34
Thank you so much Marco for your feedback! Your results are very impressive and I wish you all the best with your trading approach :)!
Carda_4
52
Carda_4 2025.08.21 04:38 
 

I am testing EA IronMachine and I am very satisfied, it works very reliably. Good work from the author

Simone Pagliuca
126
Simone Pagliuca 2025.08.18 07:19 
 

Testato svariati giorni mi ha portato a casa un ottimo rendimento. Non credevo cosi valido super super cosnigliato.grazie mohamed

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.21 14:41
Un grande grazie amico mio per il tuo feedback, sei il migliore!
Omega
114
Omega 2025.08.15 07:51 
 

Some of the basic options are missing. 1) No option to select trading hours. 2) No option to change the order comment (Which is must have option). 3) No option to hide fancy graphics. 4) drawdowns are high compared to profits. And most important thing, no response from author.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.21 14:41
Thank you for your feedback, I'll make sure to improve EA Iron Machine to make it even better!
Crassus79
76
Crassus79 2025.08.11 15:03 
 

The contact with the seller of the EA IronMachine is fantastic; they respond quickly and provide helpful information. In addition, after just a few days of the robot’s break-in phase, the results are very profitable.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.21 14:40
Thank you for your feedback regarding EA Iron Machine, happy trading =)
Francisco Canadas
216
Francisco Canadas 2025.08.07 12:43 
 

I've already tested it, and it works very well, exactly like in the simulator. It meets my expectations. Good job.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.07 16:09
Dear Francisco, thank you for your feedback! Kindly see your private messages for all the documentation for EA Iron Machine!
Georgi Ganchev
44
Georgi Ganchev 2025.07.21 13:36 
 

In my opinion very reliable EA profitable to far small DD overall im happy with the performance!

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.06 14:31
Thank you for your feedback Georgi! Happy trading =)
iam3315
817
iam3315 2025.07.04 16:49 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.07.31 00:59
Thank you for your feedback! Really appreciate it!!!
ninadnaik25
234
ninadnaik25 2025.06.07 17:39 
 

One more outstanding EA by Mohamed Hasan :) Tested on demo and then put on live account on XAUUSD and AUDCAD, doing well for a week now...Mohamed is always there to answer all my queries :) Thanks for your hard work MO :)

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.07.31 00:59
You're the best Ninad, thank you my friend for your support all these years towards my products :)
Daniil Makovskii
140
Daniil Makovskii 2025.06.06 15:51 
 

All good. The adviser is good. You can buy and work quietly. Thank you Mo.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.06 18:41
Thank you Daniil for your wonderful feedback!! Happy trading my friend =)
Eugene Zhuang
521
Eugene Zhuang 2025.06.06 12:29 
 

so far so good. Hassan is helpful as usual. my 3rd purchase from Hassan!

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.06 18:40
Thank you so much Eugene for your support with my products :)!
andrzejcislak
181
andrzejcislak 2025.06.05 18:26 
 

ea is doing well as expected the recovery system is very well thought out

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.06 02:17
I'm happy when the customer is happy! Thank you for your feedback and all the best with your trading!! :)
Gimel Abayon Roda
381
Gimel Abayon Roda 2025.06.03 09:45 
 

After testing this ea on demo account, I have decided to use it on my live account. I am satisfied with how the ea performs and generate passive income for me. The ea opens trades on valid support and resistance. It opens trades at retested verified s/r and used engulfing pattern as a confirmation of entry. Nice I like the system and strategy being used by the owner of this ea. Thanks a lot.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.06 02:17
Let's gooooo Gimel!! Keep rocking those profits my friend, thank you! :)
s565655669
44
s565655669 2025.06.01 15:57 
 

This EA targets a style of trading I would like to do manually, but with little time to stare at the charts and an EA like this available to do the hard work for me, makes this an attractive package. Its early on my journey with this EA, but so far the back tests look promising.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.06 02:17
Thank you for your 5 stars feedback and I wish you all the best with your trading journey =)
alfredkon
137
alfredkon 2025.05.30 20:10 
 

This EA targets a style of trading I would like to do manually, but with little time to stare at the charts and an EA like this available to do the hard work for me, makes this an attractive package. Its early on my journey with this EA, but so far the back tests look promising. Plus for whats it worth the developer is quick to respond and very helpful during the setup process...

Suriya Eh
24
Suriya Eh 2025.05.30 01:12 
 

The EA is good. Looking for to use in real account. Current run on demo account which show profit. The Seller response promptly to any query.

May Yee
25
May Yee 2025.05.26 14:53 
 

I've been using this EA for a while now, and the performance has been impressive. It consistently executes trades with precision and has delivered solid results, especially during recent market conditions. The risk management features are well thought out, and the strategy adapts smoothly to different market movements. Backtesting and live performance have both aligned closely, which is a great sign of reliability. I appreciate the stability and the lack of overtrading, which gives me more confidence in long-term use. Looking forward to seeing how it continues to perform over time, but so far, it’s been a great addition to my trading setup. Highly recommended!

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.05.27 14:22
What an incredible feedback regarding EA Iron Machine! Happy trading and I wish you all the best!
seniorbro2
304
seniorbro2 2025.05.21 09:30 
 

Excellent performance so far on demo. Now on the third day, and so far 17 straight wins and a couple of recovery trades. The S/R methodology is sound and is similar to one many people trade manually. Having the EA makes it a lot easier and catches setups you might otherwise miss. No support needed so far, the EA works out of the box, but I know from experience that this developer really takes care of his customers if the need arises. Highly recommended.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.05.26 14:25
Thank you so much for your feedback regarding EA Iron Machine, you're having great results =)
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
2920
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit 2025.05.16 21:12 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.05.20 18:16
Thank you Florian for your incredible feedback! You're one of my best customers and I wish you all the best with your trading =)
