CandleCloseCountdown 5

CandleCloseCountdown is technically an indicator. Its purpose is to show the time a candle has left on a given

timeframe before it closes. All possible time frames of MetaTrader 4 are supported. The way the remaining time is

displayed depends on the selected timeframe. For M1 only the seconds  are displayed. Above that at all timeframes

up to H1 the remaining minutes and seconds are displayed and so on for timeframes above D1.


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FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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CandleCloseCountdown
Adriaan Abraham Slingerland
Indicators
CandleCloseCountdown is technically an indicator. Its purpose is to show the time a candle has left on a given timeframe before it closes. All possible time frames of MetaTrader 4 are supported. The way the remaining time is displayed depends on the selected timeframe. For M1 only the seconds   are displayed. Above that at all timeframes up to H1 the remaining minutes and seconds are displayed and so on for timeframes above D1.
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