Atreyu

After succesfully running this strategy on my own accounts I have decided to share it to the public.

For anyone looking to gradually accumulate your account and not losing any sleep over it; this one may well fit your style.


Info:

  • Symbols:  EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF
  • Recommended Timeframe: H1 
  • Recommended min deposit: $500 per 0.01 lot
  • Recommended leverage 1:500 
  • ECN broker is recommended


Main features:

  • Can set SL and TP for each position
  • Optional averaging with fixed-increase lot sizing
  • Control draw-down by limiting number of pairs traded as a time
  • Additional equity protection: 
    1. close trades on drawdown % 
    2. Advanced settings to ensure losing trades are closed after a rebound (minimizing losses) 
    3. Advanced settings in case of severe adverse trend
  • Highly customisable to your own needs


If a trade goes against us, additional trades will be opened with increasing lot sizes however not standard martingale, more conservative (fixed number of lots added to each new position) and unlike martingale a bucket of trades may still be closed at an overall loss. Run back tests to verify.

Recommended setfiles in comments section.

I recommend not to trade more than one currency pair at a time.

Note: you can use control points to speed up testing, the results will still be similar to live trading.

Settings:

  • Aggressive Mode: If set to true, recovery trades will open at increased lot size.
  • Fixed lot size: Specify fixed lot size for first trades.
  • Lot increase: If set to true, lot size of first trade will be in sync with 'Increase' and 'Balance step'.
  • Increase: Specifies by how much the lot size of first trade is to be increased.
  • Balance step: Lot size of first trade will be increased every time this (multiplied) specified balance each reached.
  • Aggressive lot mode increase: Lot sizes of recovery trades will each time be increased by this specified lot size.
  • Max spread allowed: Spread above which no trades will be placed.
  • Max drawdown allowed
  • Exit all trades': Whether to close all trades if max drawdown has been reached.
  • Exit at % drawdown: Above this drawdown all trades will be closed, if 'Exit all trades' is set to true.
  • Stop loss
  • Take Profit
  • Magic Number
  • Max nr of trades allowed
  • Trailing stop settings
  • Trailing stop
  • Trailing stop start
  • Trailing stop step
  • Trade time settings
  • Trade time (server time): If set to true, server time will be used.
  • Time start: Before this time no trades will be placed.
  • Time end: After this time, no trades will be placed.
  • Advanced settings
  • Nr of pairs allowed simultaneously: Beyond this, no trades will be placed for additional currency pairs.
  • RSI High (first sell): Additional filter for placing first sell trade: RSIOMA must be above this value.
  • RSI Low (first buy): Additional filter for placing first buy trade: RSIOMA must be below this value.
  • RSI Timeframe: The timeframe on which RSIOMA indicator is to be based.
  • First sell min repulse: Additional filter for placing first sell trade: repulse indicator must be above this value.
  • First sell max repulse: Additional filter for placing first sell trade: repulse indicator must be below this value.
  • First buy min repulse: Additional filter for placing first buy trade: repulse indicator must be above this value.
  • First buy max repulse:  Additional filter for placing first buy trade: repulse indicator must be below this value.
  • Repulse Timeframe: The timeframe on which Repulse indicator is to be based.
  • Partial CLosing: If set to true, first and last trade will be closed if below conditions are met.
  • Partial Closing nr orders > x: Partial closing only to be activated if there are more than x open (either buy or sell) trades open.
  • Partial Closing use min. profit: Basket of trades will close on signal if a specified profit has been achieved.
  • Partial Profit Mode: Choose whether to use pips of profit in currency.
  • Partial Closing min. profit value: Minimum profit to be reached by combined first and last open (either buy or sell) trades, for partial closing to be activated.
  • Partial Closing use min. distance: Additional option for partial closing; last open (either buy or sell) trade must have travelled at least a specified distance in pips in direction of profit.
  • Partial Cl. min. dist. from last order: Last open (either buy or sell) trade must have travelled at least this distance in pips in direction of profit.
  • Close all on Repulse condition: Additional safety measure, if set to true, all (either buy or sell) trades will be closed if Repulse indicator matches set conditions.
  • Close Buy repulse min: Buy trades to be closed if Repulse indicator is below this value.
  • Close Buy repulse max: Buy trades to be closed if Repulse indicator is above this value.
  • Close Sell repulse min: Sell trades to be closed if Repulse indicator is below this value.
  • Close Sell repulse max:  Sell trades to be closed if Repulse indicator is above this value.
  • Close all on Rsioma filter: Additional safety measure, if set to true, all (either buy or sell) trades will be closed if Rsioma indicator matches set conditions.
  • Close all on Rsioma filter TF: Timeframe on which Rsioma indicator is to be based, for 'close all' function.
  • Close all Rsioma length: Length of Rsioma indicator to be used, for 'close all' on Rsioma' function.
  • Min. Rsioma to close Buys: If 'close all on Rsioma' function is enabled, all buy trades will be closed if Rsioma is above this value.
  • Min. Rsioma to close Sells: If 'close all on Rsioma' function is enabled, all buy trades will be closed if Rsioma is below this value.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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