After succesfully running this strategy on my own accounts I have decided to share it to the public.

For anyone looking to gradually accumulate your account and not losing any sleep over it; this one may well fit your style.





Info:

Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF

Recommended Timeframe: H1

Recommended min deposit: $500 per 0.01 lot

Recommended leverage 1:500

ECN broker is recommended





Main features:

Can set SL and TP for each position

Optional averaging with fixed-increase lot sizing

Control draw-down by limiting number of pairs traded as a time

Additional equity protection:

close trades on drawdown %

Advanced settings to ensure losing trades are closed after a rebound (minimizing losses)

Advanced settings in case of severe adverse trend

Highly customisable to your own needs





If a trade goes against us, additional trades will be opened with increasing lot sizes however not standard martingale, more conservative (fixed number of lots added to each new position) and unlike martingale a bucket of trades may still be closed at an overall loss. Run back tests to verify.

Recommended setfiles in comments section.

I recommend not to trade more than one currency pair at a time.

Note: you can use control points to speed up testing, the results will still be similar to live trading.

Settings: