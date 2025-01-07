Atreyu

After succesfully running this strategy on my own accounts I have decided to share it to the public.

For anyone looking to gradually accumulate your account and not losing any sleep over it; this one may well fit your style.


Info:

  • Symbols:  EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF
  • Recommended Timeframe: H1 
  • Recommended min deposit: $500 per 0.01 lot
  • Recommended leverage 1:500 
  • ECN broker is recommended


Main features:

  • Can set SL and TP for each position
  • Optional averaging with fixed-increase lot sizing
  • Control draw-down by limiting number of pairs traded as a time
  • Additional equity protection: 
    1. close trades on drawdown % 
    2. Advanced settings to ensure losing trades are closed after a rebound (minimizing losses) 
    3. Advanced settings in case of severe adverse trend
  • Highly customisable to your own needs


If a trade goes against us, additional trades will be opened with increasing lot sizes however not standard martingale, more conservative (fixed number of lots added to each new position) and unlike martingale a bucket of trades may still be closed at an overall loss. Run back tests to verify.

Recommended setfiles in comments section.

I recommend not to trade more than one currency pair at a time.

Note: you can use control points to speed up testing, the results will still be similar to live trading.

Settings:

  • Aggressive Mode: If set to true, recovery trades will open at increased lot size.
  • Fixed lot size: Specify fixed lot size for first trades.
  • Lot increase: If set to true, lot size of first trade will be in sync with 'Increase' and 'Balance step'.
  • Increase: Specifies by how much the lot size of first trade is to be increased.
  • Balance step: Lot size of first trade will be increased every time this (multiplied) specified balance each reached.
  • Aggressive lot mode increase: Lot sizes of recovery trades will each time be increased by this specified lot size.
  • Max spread allowed: Spread above which no trades will be placed.
  • Max drawdown allowed
  • Exit all trades': Whether to close all trades if max drawdown has been reached.
  • Exit at % drawdown: Above this drawdown all trades will be closed, if 'Exit all trades' is set to true.
  • Stop loss
  • Take Profit
  • Magic Number
  • Max nr of trades allowed
  • Trailing stop settings
  • Trailing stop
  • Trailing stop start
  • Trailing stop step
  • Trade time settings
  • Trade time (server time): If set to true, server time will be used.
  • Time start: Before this time no trades will be placed.
  • Time end: After this time, no trades will be placed.
  • Advanced settings
  • Nr of pairs allowed simultaneously: Beyond this, no trades will be placed for additional currency pairs.
  • RSI High (first sell): Additional filter for placing first sell trade: RSIOMA must be above this value.
  • RSI Low (first buy): Additional filter for placing first buy trade: RSIOMA must be below this value.
  • RSI Timeframe: The timeframe on which RSIOMA indicator is to be based.
  • First sell min repulse: Additional filter for placing first sell trade: repulse indicator must be above this value.
  • First sell max repulse: Additional filter for placing first sell trade: repulse indicator must be below this value.
  • First buy min repulse: Additional filter for placing first buy trade: repulse indicator must be above this value.
  • First buy max repulse:  Additional filter for placing first buy trade: repulse indicator must be below this value.
  • Repulse Timeframe: The timeframe on which Repulse indicator is to be based.
  • Partial CLosing: If set to true, first and last trade will be closed if below conditions are met.
  • Partial Closing nr orders > x: Partial closing only to be activated if there are more than x open (either buy or sell) trades open.
  • Partial Closing use min. profit: Basket of trades will close on signal if a specified profit has been achieved.
  • Partial Profit Mode: Choose whether to use pips of profit in currency.
  • Partial Closing min. profit value: Minimum profit to be reached by combined first and last open (either buy or sell) trades, for partial closing to be activated.
  • Partial Closing use min. distance: Additional option for partial closing; last open (either buy or sell) trade must have travelled at least a specified distance in pips in direction of profit.
  • Partial Cl. min. dist. from last order: Last open (either buy or sell) trade must have travelled at least this distance in pips in direction of profit.
  • Close all on Repulse condition: Additional safety measure, if set to true, all (either buy or sell) trades will be closed if Repulse indicator matches set conditions.
  • Close Buy repulse min: Buy trades to be closed if Repulse indicator is below this value.
  • Close Buy repulse max: Buy trades to be closed if Repulse indicator is above this value.
  • Close Sell repulse min: Sell trades to be closed if Repulse indicator is below this value.
  • Close Sell repulse max:  Sell trades to be closed if Repulse indicator is above this value.
  • Close all on Rsioma filter: Additional safety measure, if set to true, all (either buy or sell) trades will be closed if Rsioma indicator matches set conditions.
  • Close all on Rsioma filter TF: Timeframe on which Rsioma indicator is to be based, for 'close all' function.
  • Close all Rsioma length: Length of Rsioma indicator to be used, for 'close all' on Rsioma' function.
  • Min. Rsioma to close Buys: If 'close all on Rsioma' function is enabled, all buy trades will be closed if Rsioma is above this value.
  • Min. Rsioma to close Sells: If 'close all on Rsioma' function is enabled, all buy trades will be closed if Rsioma is below this value.

