ON Trade Bystra Pattern

Indicator Description: The Bystra pattern indicator is designed to help traders identify trading opportunities using the Bystra pattern theory. The indicator provides entry values for placing limit orders, along with target and stop levels. This helps traders calculate their risk percentage, which is an essential aspect of proper money management in trading.

Indicator Features:

  1. Use System Visuals: This option enables or disables the visual theme of the indicator, allowing users to customize its appearance.

  2. Relate To Speed: This option enables or disables the detection of the Bystra pattern only during fast movements for the last wave. This might suggest that the pattern is more relevant or reliable during periods of higher volatility.

  3. Show Last Candle Counter: This option enables or disables a candle timer that tracks the time remaining for the current candle to close.

  4. Candle Counter Color: This parameter allows users to customize the color of the candle timer text.

  5. Bullish Pattern Color: Users can set the color for visualizing bullish patterns on the chart.

  6. Bearish Pattern Color: Similarly, this parameter lets users set the color for visualizing bearish patterns on the chart.

  7. Send Alert, Send Notification, Send Email: These options allow users to enable or disable different types of alerts, such as audio alerts, push notifications on mobile platforms, and email alerts.

  8. Show Targets: This option allows users to enable or disable the display of target levels on the chart, which are likely related to potential profit-taking levels.

  9. History Bars: This parameter sets the maximum number of historical bars used for detecting the Bystra pattern.

Additional Notes:

  • The indicator is designed with buffers that allow it to be used in Expert Advisors (EAs), which are automated trading systems.
  • Proper money management is emphasized as an important aspect of using the indicator effectively.
  • The indicator saves the template used in the last session when you change your time frame.

If you're interested in learning more about the Bystra pattern and how to use it effectively, the post mentions the possibility of obtaining a book or learning resource related to this method after purchasing the indicator.

Please note that trading indicators and strategies should always be used with caution and ideally in conjunction with a solid understanding of market analysis and risk management. Always make sure to test new strategies thoroughly before using them in live trading.


