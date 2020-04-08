ON Trade Forex Strength Meter

The "Currency Strength Indicator" is a powerful tool designed to provide traders with insights into the relative strength of various currencies in the forex market. By calculating and plotting the strength of each currency based on its corresponding time frame, this indicator offers traders the opportunity to identify potential trading opportunities, especially when there are significant divergences or crossovers observed.

Key Features of the Indicator:

1. Currency Strength Calculation: The indicator calculates the strength of each currency based on its designated time frame. This calculation involves assessing the performance of a currency against a basket of other currencies during the specified period. This helps traders understand the relative strength or weakness of a currency.

2. Contracting and Divergence: When there is a contracting or diverging movement between the strengths of two currencies, it can indicate potential trading opportunities. For example, if one currency is strengthening significantly while another is weakening, this may signal a potential entry point.

3. Crossing the Zero Level: The indicator also identifies instances when the strength of a currency crosses the zero level. Crossing above zero could indicate a strengthening trend, while crossing below zero could suggest a weakening trend. These crossovers can serve as additional confirmation for trading decisions.

4. Customizable View: Traders have the flexibility to choose which currency strengths they want to view on their charts. The indicator allows enabling or disabling the display of strength for specific currencies like USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, and CAD.

5. Strength Time Frame: The "Strength Type" parameter allows traders to select the time frame for calculating currency strength. This customization is crucial as different traders may prefer different time frames based on their trading strategies and preferences.

6. Current Pair Strength: The "Show Current Only" parameter enables or disables the display of strength for the current forex pair being analyzed. This feature can help traders focus on the specific currency pairs they are interested in.

7. Historical Analysis: Traders can assess historical data using the "Bars Limit" parameter. This parameter determines how far back in time the indicator's strength lines will be plotted on the chart. Analyzing historical data can help traders identify trends and patterns over time.

Usage and Considerations:

The indicator's currency strength information can be used as part of a comprehensive trading strategy, combining it with other technical and fundamental analysis tools.

A contracting or diverging movement in currency strengths could suggest potential reversals or trend continuation points.

Crossing above or below the zero level may help traders confirm potential trends or reversals.

Traders can experiment with different strength time frames to align with their trading style and strategies.

It's essential to incorporate proper risk management practices when using the indicator for trading decisions.

As with any trading tool, understanding how the indicator works, practicing with it on historical data, and experimenting with different settings will help traders gain confidence in its use. Additionally, staying updated with the latest market developments and considering real-time factors is important for successful trading.