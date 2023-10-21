ON Trade Pivots
- Indicators
- Abdullah Alrai
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 October 2023
ON Trade Pivots is A technical indicator that Draws all Pivot levels depending on time frame that defined in settings.
Notes
- It will be good tool for all traders who use pivot levels in their trades.
- Let me inform you that this indicator draw this level as buffers not as objects then you can connect it easily to EA.
- This indicator allow you to find pivots levels for any time frame not only daily you are free to choose time frame from settings.
Parameters
- Use_System_Visuals - Enable /Disable System Visuals.
- Time_Frame - Time Frame to Calc Pivot Levels From it
- Show_Levels_Name - Enable /Disable Names Of levels drawing on chart.
- Show_Pivot_Line - Enable /Disable Pivot Line Drawing.
- Pivot_Line - Pivot Line Color.
- Show_SR_Levels - Enable /Disable Support and resistance calculated levels Drawing.
- Support_Line - Support Lines Color.
- Resistance_Line - Resistance Lines Color.