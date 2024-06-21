Trend Detector Trade The Price

Backtest with good trend detection results from January 2023





EURUSD Time frame: m15, m30, H1





AUDUSD Time frame: m15, m30

NASDAQ Time frame: m15

S&P 500 Time frame: m15, m30

XAUUSD Time frame: m30

BTCUSD Time frame: H4





These are just some of the assets tested (Please note that past results are no guarantee of future results). Note that this is not a complete strategy, you can use this indicator as an entry trigger after your analysis by setting stop loss and take profit values ​​that you deem most appropriate.



The arrows appear when the condition occurs but do not wait for confirmation of the closing of the candle instead you receive the alert message when the condition is confirmed at the close of the candle.

So you can only look at the arrows for aggressive operations while for conservative operations you can wait for the alert message.

You just need to apply it to the chart and turn on notifications.



