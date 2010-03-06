Martillo con alertas
- Indicators
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Juan Manuel Rojas PerezDurante años trabajé en gestión de riesgo para empresas y comunidades. Esa experiencia me enseñó que el éxito en los mercados no se trata de ganar rápido, sino de proteger el capital y operar con consistencia.
- Version: 1.0
MT5 Hammer Pattern Detector: Your guide to more profitable operations
Tired of searching for the best trading opportunities? Our innovative indicator gives you a competitive advantage by automatically identifying hammer patterns on your charts. Known for its high probability of success, the hammer pattern has been a fundamental tool in the arsenal of experienced traders for decades. Our indicator, designed to accurately detect this key pattern, will allow you to:
- Identify trend reversals early: The hammer pattern is a clear signal that the current trend could be about to change. Our indicator alerts you to these opportunities in real time, allowing you to enter the most promising trades.
- Increase your hit rate: With a historical success rate ranging between 60% and 80%, the hammer pattern is one of the most reliable setups in technical analysis. Our indicator helps you make the most of this pattern and significantly improve your profitability.
- Reduce risk: By accurately identifying hammer patterns, you can avoid losing trades and protect your capital.