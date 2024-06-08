Ai Multi Trend MT4

Expert trend hunter

Combined with artificial intelligence

Control the AI with a variety of simple settings

Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit)

Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames

An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world)

With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capitals

With permanent and lifetime support and dozens of other features...







Attributes:





Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD currency pairs

Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames

Has TP and SL

Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge

According to FIFO rules

Can be used with low capital

Built with the best market strategy (trading in the direction of the trend) and combined with artificial intelligence

Various capital management strategies

Can be used in prop companies

Using advanced computer systems, we have trained the data.

With each trade, the expert is trained again and performs better. In each update of Expert, we will add the latest trained version of AI to Expert.

Completely free update

Regular updates (every 45-75 days)

Minimum tested capital

100$

Minimum tested leverage

50

best brokers for this expert

Big and well-known brokers

best currency pairs for this expert

EURUSD , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , USDCHF , NZDUSD

best time frames for this expert

M30 , H1 , H4 , D1



We have given millions of trends in the forex market with 1000 of different features to artificial intelligence and we have trained artificial intelligence for years so that it can recognize the trend well and make the best trade.

Useful links:





Be sure to contact us if:

there is any problem during backtesting

you need more settings

you have any questions or concerns

you have any questions about our products

you have questions about the bonus

You have purchased Expert and want to receive a bonus

you have any criticism or suggestion

the expert panel is not displayed well for you.

you need information about our team's projects.

