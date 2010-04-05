Introducing Candle Strike EA, the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade your favorite pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years.

Important Stuff

Disclaimer

Real trading results may differ from backtest results. Future real market conditions and forex brokerage conditions can be very different from the backtest conditions. If you buy this EA means you have agreed to this. The developer is freed from all demands and does not bear any losses resulting from the use of this EA.

Please be wise and do your own research and test before buying this ea