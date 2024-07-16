ROC Oscillator Breakout

When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Rate of Change oscillator "ROC" oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception.

Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough and in turn subjected to change by indicator settings "swing backstep".  

Concept of oscillator support & resistance breakout is explained by the first screenshot. Thresholds have been provided to utilize if required, but remember to disable when looking for the earliest reversal signal.

Indicator signals are shown only on chart; separate window shown by screenshots depicted only for illustration purpose; however, in case of desire to have signals displayed in separated window, pertained indicator could be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117846/

Having desire to use the indicator in your EA, consider buffer no 3 for long trades, and buffer no 4 for short trades. Indicator recommended to be used coinciding with other indicators for price support and resistance, supply & demand zones, and/or trend indicator/s

indicator setting:

  • Backward number of Bars : No of backward bars in demand to analyse by indicator
  • Swing Backstep (min no of bars) : minimum no of bars to form peak or trough by each side
  • ROC Period : applied number of bars for ROC calculation
  • ROC applied price : price type used for ROC calculation
  • Bullish Threshold (if not required >> -100.0) :  minimum ROC value to consider overbought and display signal; having no desire to use threshold and display signals of any breakout, use a very low value (ex. -100.0)
  • Bearish Threshold (if not required >> +100.0) :  maximum ROC value to consider oversold and display signal; having no desire to use threshold and display signals of any breakout, use a very high value (ex. +100)
  • Show only early breakout signals : Only display oscillator breakouts when occurs together with delay of price breakout (if required).
  • Show correspondent prices for early breakouts : show price levels corresponding to oscillator early broken levels
  • Breakout Signal Gap :  controls the distance between signal arrow and bar wick

Note: No indicator will guarantee 100% of winning trades, but trader shall backtest for optimized setting in conjunction with other indicators


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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with momentum oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough and in
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when MACD breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, many times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by second and third screenshot. Furthermore divergence is confirmed in c
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when CCi oscillator breaks out oscillator historical resistance level when exhibit overbought values. Since, oscillator breakout of support and resistance have similar effect as price breaks support and resistance levels, therefore, its highly advised to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout; certainly, will have the same output in short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak or trough
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by 6th screenshot. Furthermore; divergence is confirmed in case
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