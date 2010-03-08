RVI Breakout MT4

Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception.

As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by 6th screenshot. Furthermore; divergence is confirmed in case of absence of continuation signal prior to highest high or lowest low and reversal signal is encountered.

Thresholds have been provided to utilize if required, but remember to disable when looking for the earliest reversal signal.

Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak or trough - as mentioned by the fourth screenshot - and in turn subjected to change by indicator settings "swing backstep".

Indicator signals are shown only on chart window; separate window shown by screenshots depicted only for illustration purpose; however, in case of desire to have signals displayed in separate window, pertained indicator could be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120685/

Indicator recommended to be used coinciding with other indicators for price support and resistance, supply & demand zones, and/or trend indicator/s

Having desire to use the indicator in your EA, consider buffer no 0 for long trades, and buffer no 1 for short trades

indicator setting:

  • Swing Backstep (min no of bars) : minimum no of bars to form peak or trough by each side
  • RVi Oscillator Period : No of bars to calculate RVi values
  • Bullish Threshold (if not required >> -2.0) : minimum RVi value to consider overbought and display signal; having no desire to use threshold and display signals of any breakout, use a very low value (ex. -2.0)
  • Bearish Threshold (if not required >> +2.0) : maximum RVi value to consider oversold and display signal; having no desire to use threshold and display signals of any breakout, use a very high value (ex. +2)
  • Show only early breakout signals : Only display oscillator breakouts when coincides with delay of price breakout (if required).
  • Show correspondent prices for early breakouts : show price levels corresponding to oscillator broken levels
  • Breakout Arrow Gap : Controls the distance between signal arrow and bar wick

Note:

No indicator will guarantee 100% of wining trades, but trader shall backtest for optimized setting in conjunction with other indicators

MT5 version available at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117794

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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with   Relative Strength Index "RSI"   oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices.   It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confi
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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with momentum oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough and in tu
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by 6th screenshot. Furthermore, divergence is confirmed in case
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The likelihood of farther price movement increases when Larry Williams Percentage Range oscillator "WPR" breaks through its historical resistance levels in conjunction with prices breakout of resistance levels. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; similar perception is applied to short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side t
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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with momentum oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough and in
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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator "WPR" breaks out its historical resistance levels then higher chances emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when Commodity Channel Index breaks out oscillator historical resistance level when exhibit overbought values. Since, oscillator breakout of support and resistance have similar effect as price breaks support and resistance levels, therefore, its highly advised to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout; certainly, will have the same output in short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak
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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Rate of Change oscillator "ROC" breaks out its historical resistance levels then higher chances emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or
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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with   Larry Williams' Percentage Range "WPR"   oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices.   It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when MACD breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, many times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by second and third screenshot. Furthermore divergence is confirmed in c
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when CCi oscillator breaks out oscillator historical resistance level when exhibit overbought values. Since, oscillator breakout of support and resistance have similar effect as price breaks support and resistance levels, therefore, its highly advised to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout; certainly, will have the same output in short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak or trough
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