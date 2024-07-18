RSI Breakout MT4

2

When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Relative Strength Index "RSI" oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception.

Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough and in turn subjected to change by indicator settings "swing backstep".  

Concept of oscillator support & resistance breakout is explained by the first & second screenshot. Thresholds have been provided to utilize if required, but remember to disable when looking for the earliest reversal signal.

Indicator signals are shown only on chart; separate window shown by screenshots depicted only for illustration purpose; however, in case of desire to have signals displayed in separated window, pertained indicator could be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120307/

Having desire to use the indicator in your EA, consider buffer no 3 for long trades, and buffer no 4 for short trades. Indicator recommended to be used coinciding with other indicators for price support and resistance, supply & demand zones, and/or trend indicator/s

indicator setting:

  • Swing Backstep (min no of bars) : minimum no of bars to form peak or trough by each side
  • RSI Period : applied number of bars for RSI calculation
  • RSI applied price : price type used for RSI calculation
  • Bullish Threshold (if not required >> -10.0) :  minimum RSI value to consider overbought and display signal; having no desire to use threshold and display signals of any breakout, use a very low value (ex. -10.0)
  • Bearish Threshold (if not required >> +110.0) :  maximum RSI value to consider oversold and display signal; having no desire to use threshold and display signals of any breakout, use a very high value (ex. +110)
  • Show only early breakout signals : Only display oscillator breakouts when occurs together with delay of price breakout (if required).
  • Show correspondent prices for early breakouts : show price levels corresponding to oscillator early broken levels
  • Breakout Signal Gap :  controls the distance between signal arrow and bar wick

Note: No indicator will guarantee 100% of winning trades, but trader shall backtest for optimized setting in conjunction with other indicators

MT5 version available at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122044

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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MACD Breakout Indicator
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
5 (2)
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when   MACD breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, many times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by   2nd & 3rd screenshot. Furthermore, divergence is confirmed
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CCi Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
5 (1)
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when Commodity Channel Index breaks out oscillator historical resistance level when exhibit overbought values. Since, oscillator breakout of support and resistance have similar effect as price breaks support and resistance levels, therefore, its highly advised to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout; certainly, will have the same output in short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak
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MACD Breakout indicator SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when MACD breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, many times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by 2nd & 3rd screenshot. Furthermore, divergence is confirmed in c
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RVi Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
5 (1)
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by last screenshot. Furthermore, divergence   is confirmed in
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Momentum Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with momentum oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther higher prices.   It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough
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ROC Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Rate of Change oscillator "ROC" oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices.   It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm
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CCi Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when CCi oscillator breaks out oscillator historical resistance level when exhibit overbought values. Since, oscillator breakout of support and resistance have similar effect as price breaks support and resistance levels, therefore, its highly advised to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout; certainly, will have the same output in short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak or troug
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WPR Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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The likelihood of farther price movement increases when Larry Williams Percentage Range oscillator "WPR" breaks through its historical resistance levels in conjunction with prices breakout of resistance levels. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; similar perception is applied to short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side t
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WPR Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
The likelihood of farther price movement increases when Larry Williams Percentage Range oscillator "WPR" breaks through its historical resistance levels in conjunction with prices breakout of resistance levels. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; similar perception is applied to short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side t
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RSI Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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The likelihood of farther price movement increases when Relative Strength Index oscillator "RSI" breaks through its historical resistance levels in conjunction with prices breakout of resistance levels. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; similar perception is applied to short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confir
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RVi Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by last screenshot. Furthermore, divergence   is confirmed in
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RSI Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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The likelihood of farther price movement increases when Relative Strength Index oscillator "RSI" breaks through its historical resistance levels in conjunction with prices breakout of resistance levels. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; similar perception is applied to short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confir
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RSI Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
The likelihood of farther price movement increases when the Relative Strength Index oscillator "RSI" breaks through its historical resistance levels in conjunction with prices breakout of resistance levels. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; similar perception is applied to short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to co
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MACD Breakout MT4
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
2 (1)
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when   MACD breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, many times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by   2nd & 3rd screenshot. Furthermore, divergence is confirmed
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Momentum Breakout Indicator MT4
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with momentum oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough and in tu
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RVI Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by 6th screenshot. Furthermore, divergence is confirmed in case
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Momentum Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
5 (1)
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with momentum oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther higher prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough
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CCI Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when Commodity Channel Index breaks out oscillator historical resistance level when exhibit overbought values. Since, oscillator breakout of support and resistance have similar effect as price breaks support and resistance levels, therefore, its highly advised to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout; certainly, will have the same output in short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak
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ROC Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Rate of Change oscillator "ROC" breaks out its historical resistance levels then higher chances emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or
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MACD Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when MACD breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, many times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by second and third screenshot. Furthermore divergence is confirmed in c
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WPR Breakout MT4
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with   Larry Williams' Percentage Range "WPR"   oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices.   It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side
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Momentum Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with momentum oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough and in
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CCI Breakout MT4
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when CCi oscillator breaks out oscillator historical resistance level when exhibit overbought values. Since, oscillator breakout of support and resistance have similar effect as price breaks support and resistance levels, therefore, its highly advised to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout; certainly, will have the same output in short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak or trough
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RVI Breakout MT4
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by 6th screenshot. Furthermore; divergence is confirmed in case
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WPR Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator "WPR" breaks out its historical resistance levels then higher chances emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to
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Mikhail Ryzhachenko
1083
Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2025.05.14 05:49 
 

К сожалению GAP не показывает(

Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
15894
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny 2025.06.04 13:50
in case you are looking for GAP analysis , for sure , this indicator will disappoint
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