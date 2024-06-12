RVi Oscillator Breakout SW

Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception.

As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by last screenshot. Furthermore, divergence is confirmed in case of absence of continuation signal prior to highest high or lowest low and reversal signal is encountered.

Thresholds have been provided to utilize if required, but remember to disable when looking for the earliest reversal signal.

Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak or trough - as mentioned by the fourth screenshot - and in turn subjected to change by indicator settings "swing backstep".

Indicator signals are shown only on separated window; however, in case of desire to have signals displayed on chart window, pertained indicator could be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117794/

Indicator recommended to be used coinciding with other indicators for price support and resistance, supply & demand zones, and/or trend indicator/s

Having desire to use the indicator in your EA, consider buffer no 3 for long trades, and buffer no 4 for short trades

indicator setting:

  • Backward number of Bars :  No of backward bars in demand to analyse by indicator
  • Swing Backstep (min no of bars) :  minimum no of bars to form peak or trough by each side
  • RVi Oscillator Period :  No of bars to calculate RVi values
  • Bullish Threshold (if not required >> -2.0) :  minimum RVi value to consider overbought and display signal; having no desire to use threshold and display signals of any breakout, use a very low value (ex. -2.0)
  • Bearish Threshold (if not required >> +2.0) :  maximum RVi value to consider oversold and display signal; having no desire to use threshold and display signals of any breakout, use a very high value (ex. +2.0)
  • Show only early breakout signals : Only display oscillator breakouts when coincides with delay of price breakout (if required).

Note:

No indicator will guarantee 100% of wining trades, but trader shall backtest for optimized setting in conjunction with other indicators 

MT4 version available at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120685

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Crystal Quantum Pro
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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MACD Breakout Indicator
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when   MACD breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, many times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by   2nd & 3rd screenshot. Furthermore, divergence is confirmed
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CCi Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when Commodity Channel Index breaks out oscillator historical resistance level when exhibit overbought values. Since, oscillator breakout of support and resistance have similar effect as price breaks support and resistance levels, therefore, its highly advised to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout; certainly, will have the same output in short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak
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RSI Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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The likelihood of farther price movement increases when Relative Strength Index oscillator "RSI" breaks through its historical resistance levels in conjunction with prices breakout of resistance levels. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; similar perception is applied to short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confir
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MACD Breakout indicator SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when MACD breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, many times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by 2nd & 3rd screenshot. Furthermore, divergence is confirmed in c
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RVi Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
5 (1)
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by last screenshot. Furthermore, divergence   is confirmed in
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Momentum Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with momentum oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther higher prices.   It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough
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ROC Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Rate of Change oscillator "ROC" oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices.   It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm
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RSI Breakout MT4
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with   Relative Strength Index "RSI"   oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices.   It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confi
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Momentum Breakout Indicator MT4
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with momentum oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough and in tu
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RSI Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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The likelihood of farther price movement increases when the Relative Strength Index oscillator "RSI" breaks through its historical resistance levels in conjunction with prices breakout of resistance levels. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; similar perception is applied to short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to co
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MACD Breakout MT4
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
2 (1)
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Probability emerges to record higher prices when   MACD breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, many times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by   2nd & 3rd screenshot. Furthermore, divergence is confirmed
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WPR Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
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The likelihood of farther price movement increases when Larry Williams Percentage Range oscillator "WPR" breaks through its historical resistance levels in conjunction with prices breakout of resistance levels. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; similar perception is applied to short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side t
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RVI Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by 6th screenshot. Furthermore, divergence is confirmed in case
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RSI Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
The likelihood of farther price movement increases when Relative Strength Index oscillator "RSI" breaks through its historical resistance levels in conjunction with prices breakout of resistance levels. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; similar perception is applied to short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confir
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Momentum Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
5 (1)
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with momentum oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther higher prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough
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WPR Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
The likelihood of farther price movement increases when Larry Williams Percentage Range oscillator "WPR" breaks through its historical resistance levels in conjunction with prices breakout of resistance levels. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; similar perception is applied to short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side t
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Momentum Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with momentum oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or trough and in
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WPR Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator "WPR" breaks out its historical resistance levels then higher chances emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to
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CCI Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when Commodity Channel Index breaks out oscillator historical resistance level when exhibit overbought values. Since, oscillator breakout of support and resistance have similar effect as price breaks support and resistance levels, therefore, its highly advised to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout; certainly, will have the same output in short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak
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CCi Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when CCi oscillator breaks out oscillator historical resistance level when exhibit overbought values. Since, oscillator breakout of support and resistance have similar effect as price breaks support and resistance levels, therefore, its highly advised to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout; certainly, will have the same output in short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak or troug
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ROC Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Rate of Change oscillator "ROC" breaks out its historical resistance levels then higher chances emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to confirm peak or
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WPR Breakout MT4
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with   Larry Williams' Percentage Range "WPR"   oscillator breaks out its historical resistance levels then probability emerges to record farther prices.   It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side
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MACD Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when MACD breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, many times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by second and third screenshot. Furthermore divergence is confirmed in c
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CCI Breakout MT4
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when CCi oscillator breaks out oscillator historical resistance level when exhibit overbought values. Since, oscillator breakout of support and resistance have similar effect as price breaks support and resistance levels, therefore, its highly advised to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout; certainly, will have the same output in short trades. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side of peak or trough
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RVI Breakout MT4
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by 6th screenshot. Furthermore; divergence is confirmed in case
FREE
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