Ska ZigZag Line

Ska ZigZag Line indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low in a form of a line. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag Line" together with "Ska ZigZag BuySell".

NOTE: This indicator is a line based indicator.

HOW TO USE:

  • Sell Signal; Place a sell trade when the Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator arrow appear on top of the Ska ZigZag Line.
  • Buy Signal; Place a buy trade when the Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator arrow appear below the Ska ZigZag Line.

PAIRS:

This indicator was tested to all major and minor currency pairs. It was also tested in indices, commodities, indexes and futures. To trade successfully using this indicator We recommend that you only trade best trending major pairs.

For more info and inquiries kindly send me an email:

nodoubtfreedomtrades@gmail.com 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyFPq6boFj0xum0TWyn1JBg/videos

Recommended products
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Fractal Swing Detection Pro
Mohamad Azhar Bin Mohd Adi
Indicators
Hello, I need reviews from you guys. Thank you Fractal Swing Detector Pro Indicator is designed to help traders   identify key swing points in the market . By combining fractal an d pivot analysis, this indicator   provides deeper insights into price movements an d potential reversals. Key Features: Fractal Analysis:   Identify high   and low fractals with the option to use either   3 or 5 bar fractals . Fractals help detect minor reversal points within   trends. Pivot Points:   Advance d pivot
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Binary Signal PRO
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicators
Our team has finally achieved the expected result.     We have created artificial intelligence for binary options trading. Don't believe? Many users have already rated it positively. The results will surprise you too. This indicator broadcasts signals for a binary option through a telegram channel. All signals are reliable and of high quality. Read more !!! ATTENTION !!! You didn't dream !!! HOW TO EARN RIGHT NOW? The most successful signal channel for binary options Students, ho
FREE
Pivot Candles
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Indicators
The indicator is designed to determine the pivot level for a group of candlesticks and the trend direction. no repainting calculation is done on an active candle if candlesticks are above the main line, the trend is upward if candlesticks are below the main line, the trend is downward breakdown of the main line signals a trend change or a price rebound two display modes, normal and with acceleration (ModeLite) an auxiliary line displays the resistance line Configurations BarsHistory - how many
FREE
EZ Binary GBUS
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: LONDON and NEWYORK section Currency pairs: GRB/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Mar
FREE
Doji Hunter
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
In FX, signals from doji patterns can be effective in capturing potential trend developments. Therefore, setting pending orders simultaneously after the appearance of a doji can make it easier to capture the onset of a trend. Setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels more widely can enhance the probability of success, but it also increases the associated risk. In the event of a loss, it is possible to recover by increasing the next position size through multi-lot trading, but this str
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
!!!The free version works only on "EURUSD"!!! WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analys
FREE
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.57 (58)
Indicators
This indicator identifies the most popular   Harmonic Patterns   which predict market reversal points.  These harmonic patterns are price formations that are constantly repeating in the forex market and suggest possible future price movements /    Free MT5 Version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard ) Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Fu
FREE
SFT Fibo Smart Zones
Artem Kuzmin
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The indicator displays overbought and oversold levels, calculating them using the Fibonacci golden ratio formula. It enables both trend-following and counter-trend trading, accommodating breakouts and rebounds from these levels. It operates on all timeframes, across various currency pairs, metals, and cryptocurrencies. Suitable for binary options trading. Key Features:  Based on the Fibonacci golden ratio  Shows overbought and oversold levels  Suitable for market and pending orders  Simple
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. EA Version : Price Wave EA MT4 MT5 version : Price Wave Pattern MT5 Features :  Automatic
FREE
Triple Threat Signal
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Conquer the Markets with the Triple Threat Signal ! Tired of signals that leave you guessing? Introducing the Triple Threat Signal , the smart indicator that cuts through market noise to deliver high-probability trade setups. This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete, multi-layered system designed for traders who demand precision, confirmation, and confidence . Why You Need the Triple Threat Signal The market moves fast. You need a tool that confirms a trade from multiple angles before
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
What is Schaff Trend Cycle? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is an oscillator-type indicator designed to detect trend reversals in a timely manner. Compared to traditional indicators like moving averages or MACD, it combines cyclical patterns with momentum to more clearly identify the beginning and end of trends. Main Features Clear trend reversal signals: The cycle line rises in an uptrend and falls in a downtrend. Noise reduction in ranging markets: Smoothing based on cyclical timing helps filter
FREE
Trend Alchemist
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Trend Alchemist: Turn Market Chaos into Trading Gold! Are you tired of conflicting signals and getting caught on the wrong side of the trend? The Trend Alchemist indicator cuts through the noise to give you clear, high-probability entry and exit points. This powerful system combines the reliable trend filtering of Multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with the precise timing of the Stochastic Oscillator . It doesn't just show you the trend; it confirms the market alignment and pinpoints t
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
Super Trend MT4
Chao Chen Li
5 (2)
Indicators
简介 不重绘入场信号的趋势指标 显示精确的价格反转指标。是可以添加到任何图表中的交易武器。 反转信号有高度准确性，适合在5分钟进行剥头皮交易，或在30分钟波段交易。买入和卖出箭头在图表上显示为进入信号，但在K线结束后形成带有警报的确认选项。 很多交易者在Super Trend MT4指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内改善了交易结果。 优点 不重新绘制仪表板箭头 仅适用于台式机MT5 适合剥头皮 适合波段交易 仪表板箭头输入警报 仪表板箭头信号严格警告“蜡烛图收盘关闭” 移动警报、桌面警报、电子邮件警报 显示任意时间段的箭头 适用于任何Mt4货币对 适合新手和专家交易员 设置 Period: 周期 Multiplier: 倍增器 Show Trend Line : 显示趋势线 Show Arrow:  显示箭头 关于我们 欲了解更多我们产品信息，请 点击这里
FREE
MA Dev Chanel
Alexandr Gladkiy
Indicators
Индикатор показывает максимальное отклонение от скользящей средней за заданный период. Границы канала могут послужить своего рода зонами перекупленности/перепроданности, от которых может произойти откат цены к центру канала. За этими уровнями и стоит искать дополнительные сигналы для входа в сделку.  В настройках индикатора всего 2 параметра -  период, за который будет расчитываться индикатор и метод усреднения скользящей средней.
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
EZ Binary EUUS Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half end) and LONDON section (First half) Currency pairs: EUR/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using
FREE
Heiken Ashi RSI Oscillator
Noiros Tech
4.94 (17)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Timer support for Scalping
Do Thanh Tuan
Indicators
Forex trading support timer: - This is an indicator that supports a trader's trading process. - Before placing a BUY or SELL order, it is advisable to observe what the current time is like, to get the best position when trading. Function of indicator: - Display information about candle closing time of different timeframes (M1,M5,M15,H1), best used when Scalping. - Show market spreads. - Show TimeZone Trading. - Displays the remaining time of a session.
FREE
Bar Size MT4
Mikhail Tcvetkov
5 (3)
Indicators
The technical indicator, in real time, searches for candlesticks that exceed the size set in the settings and gives signals about them. As a rule, such abnormally large candles appear either at the beginning of strong impulses or at the end of a directional price movement. At the beginning of the pulse, the signal can serve as a basis for searching for an entry point, at the end of the movement, it is a sign of a climax and may indicate the near end of the trend. The reference size for filtering
FREE
Time To Trade GG MT4
Pham Quoc Gia
3 (1)
Indicators
Time to Trade Trading timing indicator is based on market volatility through 2 ATR indicators to determine the timing of a transaction. The indicator determines the times when the market has strong volatility in trend. When histogram is greater than 0 (blue) is a strong market, when histogram is less than 0 (yellow) is a weak market. Should only trade within histograms greater than 0. Based on the histogram chart, the first histogram value is greater than 0 and the second histogram appears, this
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicators
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicators
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Candlestick Oscillator
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Indicators
Candlestick Oscillator is a truly unique Oscillator that uses the concepts of within candlestick trading called the Record Session High. This is a method of analysing candlesticks to gauge when a trend might be wearing out and therefore ready for reversal or pause. We call it a record session high when we get 8 or more previous candles that have higher closes. We call it a record session low when we get 8 or more previous candles that have lower closes.  We don't rely on the typical Oscillation
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
Ska ZigZag BuySell
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Indicators
Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low. This indicator only gives signals with arrow and audible alerts each and every time when a new candlestick appear. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag BuySell" together with "Ska ZigZag Line". The Ska ZigZag Line indicator is available for free. NOTE: Indicator is h
Profit Chaser
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Indicators
Profit Chaser is based on Parabolic SAR indicator. This indicator give an edge by pointing the direction an asset is moving, as well as providing entry and exit points. NOTE:  The EA version of this indicator will be available soon. It will automatically open and close trades for you, it will also allow you to insert your preferred inputs such as Lot size; Take profit; Stop loss; Trailing stop; Break even etc. HOW TO USE: Sell Signal; Place a Sell trade when the indicator arrow points down. Clos
NoDoubt Money In System
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.   DEFAULT INPUTS: ARE CHANGEABLE Variable Value  Warning  Use [PIPS] not [POINTS]  Trade Size  0.05  Maximum Spread  3.0  Adjusted in OnInit  3  Maximum Stop Loss  0.0   Maximum Take Profit  0.0  Audible alerts  True  Maximum Open Trades  1  Hedging  Tru
NDFT Modification
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Modification is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this pane when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.   
NDFT Hedging
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Hedging is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this pane when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.   
NDFT Execution
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Execution is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this pane when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.   
NDFT Modification Execution
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Modification Execution is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this panel  when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.    
Boogie Pips
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
https://pdfhost.io/v/VAUF8Z98w_The_Boogie_Pips_Manualpdf.pdf NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.    INPUTS: Use Pips, Trade Size, Maximum Spread, Adjusted OnInit, Maximum Stop Loss, Maximum Take Profit, Audible Alerts, Push Notifications, Maximum Open  Trades, Hedging  BROKERS: ECN or STP (
Boogie Pips v2
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
https://pdfhost.io/v/XFFnqY8Ow_The_Boogie_Pips_v2_Manualpdf.pdf   NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works INPUTS: Use Pips, Trade Size, Maximum Spread, Adjusted OnInit, Maximum Stop Loss, Maximum Take Profit, Audible Alerts, Push Notifications, Maximum Open  Trades, Hedging  BROKERS: ECN or STP
NoDoubt Money In System MT5
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.   DEFAULT INPUTS: ARE CHANGEABLE Variable Value  Warning  Use [PIPS] not [POINTS]  Trade Size  0.05  Maximum Spread  3.0  Adjusted in OnInit  3  Maximum Stop Loss  20  Maximum Take Profit  0  Audible alerts  True  Maximum Open Trades  1  Hedging  True B
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review