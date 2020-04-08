Ska ZigZag Line indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low in a form of a line. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag Line" together with "Ska ZigZag BuySell".

NOTE: This indicator is a line based indicator.

HOW TO USE:

Sell Signal; Place a sell trade when the Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator arrow appear on top of the Ska ZigZag Line.

Buy Signal; Place a buy trade when the Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator arrow appear below the Ska ZigZag Line.

PAIRS:

This indicator was tested to all major and minor currency pairs. It was also tested in indices, commodities, indexes and futures. To trade successfully using this indicator We recommend that you only trade best trending major pairs.

