JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel

3.5

The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close), 
Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ......

I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me

  • Risk by lot
  • Risk by percent
  • SL by points
  • SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution)
  • TP by point
  • TP by Risk/Reward
  • Auto Trailing by Points
  • Auto Trailing Candle, Renko, RangeBar
  • Close partial by percent
  • Close partial by procent only profitable orders ( original solution)
  • Hot keys
  • Print Screen during open order
  • Move All TP in one time
  • Move All SL in one time
  • BreakEven Avarege
  • BreakEven by even orders
  • BreakEven only profitable orders
  • ..... More in future

 Important: JanosikFX Scalping Trade panel doesn't work in tester strategy



Avis 2
nowywest
354
nowywest 2024.05.18 17:27 
 

A perfect tool for working on renko and range bar boxes. Very clear and easy to use with a lot of useful functions for running open orders. I recommend it to everyone.

Rutt Tungkiratichai
2685
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2024.12.13 12:09 
 

I cant add you to my friend so i cant send you the message

ROBERT URBANSKI
2369
Réponse du développeur ROBERT URBANSKI 2025.03.27 15:20
I'm not looking friend on MQL5. Contact with me is by MembersFX Group and YT Channel ZakopiecFX
ROBERT URBANSKI
2369
Réponse du développeur ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.05.19 15:51
Thank you so much.
