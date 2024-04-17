"VirtualDealer" EA is a multitasking solution that uses advanced order management functions to automate and optimize FX trading. This latest version 3.1 implements a smart trading strategy that seamlessly switches between virtual and real orders while responding to market fluctuations. In particular, the appeal of this EA is its "virtual order management function." Using virtual orders, it simulates market trends in advance and finds entry points. Only if the market moves as planned, these virtual orders are transferred to real transactions, minimizing risk.









You can strategically respond to sudden market fluctuations by utilizing virtual orders.





You can avoid unnecessary loss risks because your orders are verified through virtual orders before actual orders.





You can execute more planned and strategic transactions because you transition to real transactions only when certain conditions are met.





In addition, "VirtualDealer" also has advanced risk management functions that dynamically adjust profit and stop loss levels, supporting consistent and effective capital management. It also comes equipped with visualization tools that make it easy to intuitively understand strategies, providing an interface that is easy for any trader to use.





By using this EA, you can trade on the H1 hourly chart for major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY more strategically.