VirtualDealer
- Experts
- Haruki Teranaka
- Versione: 3.13
- Aggiornato: 12 luglio 2024
VD EA is working fine with Martingale for me specially with my USDJPY M30 settings . Good profit for the past 2 weeks . Thanks for the EA , good work .
Martingale
Backtest is excellent. I ran it for 3 years of data, and it did not crash, unlike other paid EAs that can not run without crashing.
The results are impressive with back testing. I put it on live account and the results are different. Am i missing something?
Very good backtest, I will try it in real. thks
