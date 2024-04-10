Argo Gold Edition Set parameters





The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2 or 3 digits. All settings are default. Before actually using the expert, it is recommended to optimize its operation as follows: set the optimization mode of your tester and set the values of the parameter Filter in% from 1 to 5 with a step of 0.01 / shown in the attached file / Normally the filter has a value of 2 or 3 %. You can use a Trail Stop, but I don't recommend using Trail Stop at all, because the expert works perfectly without this feature

Here's how the filter works. The smaller its value, the narrower the lane it misses and, respectively, the more winning positions it has. Conversely - the larger the value - the more positions will be opened, but there is a greater probability that there will be more losing positions as well.









SET OPTIMIZATION PARAMETER:

Due to the fact that with different brokers there is a difference in the values of the indicators, this filter is provided, which eliminates these differences. In test mode, you should set the optimization mode as shown to see which value of this parameter is most suitable for your broker.











The expert has default parameters of RSI for opening positions - over 70% short positions, under 30% long positions





SET SPREAD FOR TEST MT4:



When doing MT4 expert test, don't forget to enter the usual spread value as shown here. This is necessary, especially if you are running the test on the weekend when the value of the current spread has taken the last quote, which is usually very different from the usual values / much wider spread /





Important! In test or real operation of Argo Gold Edition if your gold symbol is different from usual / XAUUSD ; XAU_USD ; GOLD / then you must enter in the input parameters in the User Symbol field exactly your gold symbol together with the prefix and suffix, if any. Example: XAUUSDbc or GOLD_r and so on.







It is desirable that the Christmas filter be included. It prohibits trading between 22.12 and 5.01, as this period is accompanied by high volatility.

Set the maximum spread at which the expert is willing to open positions. Of course, using a broker with a lower spread will also bring better results.

You can choose the degree of risk through Use Money Management. Usually 5-15% is an acceptable risk, but for more aggressive players - they can experiment with a significantly higher risk :)

I recommend using no more than 5 or 6 open positions, but if your account allows more borrowed margin - then you can set more positions - for example 8 or even 10! Try it first, of course, in test mode.



You can find all my products here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/esebg/seller



I wish success to all traders.























