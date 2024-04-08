Metatrader Uptime Monitoring MT5

5

This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected.

Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you.
We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed.
Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io


İncelemeler 2
SRTB
68
SRTB 2025.09.06 13:02 
 

Just awesome. Oeyvind provides an solid uptime monitoring for free. For me the value is immense, since it helps me to detect errors within my vps even faster. These days I´ve had a feature request and even though the EA is for free, Oeyvind implemented the feature for me. Thank you again, Oeyvind.

jimdog
793
jimdog 2024.04.10 09:23 
 

Thanks

